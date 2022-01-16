Nevius: In appreciation of George Kittle, the 49ers’ lovable goofball

Before the 49ers’ season ends — and I’m not saying that it will Sunday — we need to address an oversight.

I don’t think we are giving George Kittle enough appreciation.

Oh, he’s appreciated, you say. He’s routinely included in the top three tight ends in football. And when he signed a five-year, $75 million contract, it was the highest salary for the position in NFL history.

But the more you watch sports, the more you realize that every good team has some guys who set the tone. Steph Curry does it for the Warriors.

And I’d say Kittle, along with a few others like Fred Warner, is one of those guys for the 49ers.

We definitely know that when it comes to being a hype man, he’s all in. During games he exhibits the rambunctious enthusiasm of a six-year-old on a sugar high in a bouncy house.

Asked about Kittle’s oversized celebrations after big plays, Kyle Shanahan deadpanned that he’s kind of a menace.

“I run from Kittle after good things,” Shanahan said. “Because he will not change how he hits people, no matter what ... he just gets too excited.”

Which is swell. Every team likes to have a cheerleader. On basketball teams it is often the guy at the end of the bench, waving a towel.

But Kittle is indisputably a huge part of the 49ers’ offense. He set the NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end in 2018 and is currently on the cusp of his third 1,000-yard receiving season in five years.

But the splash plays are the ones that made his rep.

Fans will recall a sit-up-and-take-notice catch in 2018 against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, when he split two defenders and reached up with one hand to snag a pass out of the air for what turned out to be a 71-yard gain.

And then there was his reaction.

“I told him, ‘Dude, that catch was insane,’” DeForest Buckner said at the time. “And he was like, ‘Bro, my eyes were closed.’”

That’s our guy. Sent to the interview podium after last week’s epic game with the Rams, he was asked how stressful it was to fall badly behind in the first half.

“It wasn’t stressful at all,” he said without the hint of a smile. “Our game plan was to fall behind 17-0.”

And just to be clear, we are saying Kittle is a goofball. Proudly, determinedly goofy.

There are videos of him photo-bombing a Jimmy Garoppolo interview on national TV, waving and miming “Hi Mom” in the background. There’s a tape of him trotting onto the field toward the 49ers’ huddle and glancing over to the opposition’s defense and chirping cheerfully, “Hi guys.”

He promoted an NFL “Tight Ends Day” (which the league actually adopted) and insists on mentioning it repeatedly.

But you have to admit Kittle has a way of diffusing a difficult situation.

There’s a YouTube clip of Garoppolo throwing a bad interception. He was looking for Kittle, but the defender cut in front, grabbed the pass and was quickly brought down by Kittle.

The next shot is on the sideline. Garoppolo, looking very serious, has his helmet on and is firing warm-up throws to someone. Kittle is on the bench with his helmet off. He has a thought.

“Jim!” he yells. “Hey Jimmy!” (Garoppolo looks over) “Good news. I got a tackle on National Tight Ends Day.”

I’d like to hear a frank conversation with Garoppolo on how much Kittle has helped him navigate this very stressful season. And previous seasons.

We know they are tight. We’ve been through the T-shirt wars, where each of them wore a T-shirt with the other’s likeness. Kittle, naturally, went with a beefcake shot of a shirtless Garoppolo, which actually went viral for a bit.

There’s also clearly banter on the sideline that keeps everyone loose.

At one point a video shows Kittle talking to Garoppolo during a game. He says he needs 14 more receiving yards to get to 100, because of course it is “Tight End Day.”

Garoppolo seems unimpressed.

“We’ve got to give the people what they want, Jim,” Kittle says. “They’re not here to see you. They’re here to see us.”

And that’s not to mention when NFL Films caught Kittle and Joe Staley doing exaggerated Canadian accents on the sideline during a 2019 game with the Rams, despite the fact that the game was tied 7-7.

“I don’t know if it is gonna snow today, eh,” Kittle says, in full Fargo. “I brought my toboggan just in case.”

There have even been times when Kittle has softened an awkward moment for his coach.

During the most contentious period of the Trey Lance-vs.-Garoppolo debate, Shanahan was asked if he would guarantee Garoppolo would be on the roster. Shanahan gave a weirdly dark answer about how he couldn’t “guarantee anyone in the world will be alive on Sunday.”

Kittle was next up to the podium and he began with, “I’ll call you on Sunday, coach, to let you know I’m alive.”

Well they’re alive now. After some rocky moments, the 49ers are in the playoffs. There’s no telling what will happen, but we can say for sure that they wouldn’t be here without the Kittle effect, on and off the field.

Because, he says, “Football’s a lot easier when you’re having fun.”

Rage on, GK.