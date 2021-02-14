Nevius: Is this as good as it gets for Warriors?

The Warriors are a .500 team.

OK, that’s an opinion. But it is also a reality right now. They are a little over a third of the way through the 72-game season and the win-a-couple, lose-a-couple pattern has been pretty well established. The Dubs are treading water.

In the uber-competitive Western Conference, that might squeak you into the playoffs ― 10 teams from each conference make it this year ― but not much more. Look at the top of the standings with the Lakers, Clippers and Jazz and up-and-coming Phoenix. The inconsistent Warriors don’t look like they belong in that group.

So what can be done?

Predictably, the cry from the bleachers has been to send Steph Curry out on the floor for the opening tip and leave him there until the final buzzer. The idea is, if he is playing this well at 30-plus minutes a night, getting him 40-plus a night would get max results.

This is nonsense. Curry is one thing the Warriors don’t have to fix. He’s already contributing max results. You can check the MVP-worthy numbers ― consistently top five in scoring, for instance ― but what’s revealing are comments from the locker room.

Steve Kerr saying, “This is the best I’ve ever seen him. And that’s saying something.”

Or Splash Buddy (he doesn’t shoot well enough to be a Brother) Draymond Green saying, “He’s playing the best basketball of his career.”

Looks that way from here, too. It’s just remarkable, jaw-dropping shotmaking. I just count the times he makes me laugh out loud.

And it isn’t enough.

Two weeks ago Curry scored 57 ... and they lost to Dallas. He’s posting the numbers, hitting the big shots and leading the cheers, but the team isn’t riding him on an epic run. It has to be incredibly frustrating. After a bad sequence last week, TV cameras caught Kerr literally pulling his hair.

And this is where a long rant about Kelly Oubre’s ineffectiveness is inserted. And we get that.

But let’s be clear. This is who Oubre is. He’s bouncy, he can be a pesky defender and he is definitely not Klay Thompson, especially from three-point range. Oubre has his flaws, but let’s not overreact; there’s more to it than that.

It’s the counter-argument to playing Curry all game, every game. If you’re not going to do that ― and you shouldn’t ― somebody is going to have to hold the fort while Steph and other starters like Green are on the bench.

That’s when we ask you to remember the glory days of the Warriors’ five straight runs to the NBA Finals. Those teams always had a killer second unit.

There was a reason why those Warriors put opponents away in the second half. Kerr’s backups often outplayed the other team’s bench. Guys like Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and David West set a tone and then the starters came in and finished it off.

This year you’ve basically got two teams. There are the Fighting Steph Curry’s, with the two-time MVP whirling, passing and making everyone look great. And there’s the second unit, which is static and inconsistent, just like their record.

Oubre and Andrew Wiggins are the cornerstones of that group, with contributions from Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Kent Bazemore and Brad Wannamaker.

Curry gives up the ball, gets others involved and launches off on a zigzag journey through screens and defenders. When he cuts to the basket his teammates watch and do the same. Notice how often there are two or more players in motion when Curry is on the court.

Meanwhile, the benchers tend to space out along the three-point arc and await developments. The ball doesn’t move much and neither do the players.

Often the offense is Oubre or Wiggins catching the ball on the wing and going one-on-one. It is not a recipe for consistent success.

The difference was clear last week when the Warriors played San Antonio on consecutive nights. Monday night the reserves faltered, lost the lead and set up a disappointing loss. The next night they actually built the lead and keyed the win against those same Spurs.

It is also pretty clear the Dubs are going to have to get more out of rookie James Wiseman when he’s healthy. The idea that he would be a fast-break outlet and a lob recipient was fine at the start of the season.

Now he needs to be an offensive option down low, near the bucket. He’s certainly got the athleticism and smarts. Nobody’s regretting taking him with the No. 2 draft choice.

But now it is time to step up, from the reserves to the rookies. If he plays well in the G League bubble, Kerr might want to see more of Nico Mannion, who is a live wire. And have we really given up on Alan Smailagic? I grew fond of the big galoot.

Anyhow, there was talk from Kerr at the start of the season that it was going to take 20 games or so to figure out what kind of team he has. OK, we’re at 27. Now we know. It’s a team with some holes.

And what are the chances of a postseason run if they don’t fix them?

Probably 50-50.

