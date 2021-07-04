Nevius: It’s a fascinating new world for college athletes

You’ve probably heard about the change in college sports that has upset the athletic apple cart. As of July 1, college athletes are able to market their “name, likeness and image” (NIL).

They can sign shoe deals, appear in commercials and hold paid autograph sessions. And that’s just the start of it. With social media, video channels and podcasts, this could go in a thousand different directions.

Better sit down. Things may get bumpy. And we will look at that in a moment. But first, a little historical perspective.

The change by the NCAA — which was dragged kicking and screaming to this moment — was long overdue. Pressure was increasing steadily. And the reason, you will not be surprised to hear, was money.

In the 1980s, the multiyear TV contract for the men’s basketball Final Four was just over $100 million. Now it is billions.

It was pretty hard not to notice that while the NCAA and schools were raking in buckets of cash. the stars of the show, designated “amateurs,” got nothing.

It was a reminder of the old battle fought by track and field athletes. Although they were paid handsomely to compete in meets all over the world, the governing body insisted they were “amateur athletes,” and would be suspended from competition, including the Olympics, if it was found they were getting money from a shoe contract, for example.

Those athletes won that battle years ago, and the college players used that model to make their case.

The college sports inequity was so glaring that several states, including California, passed laws allowing players to profit from their image.

Seeing the writing on the wall, and after losing an antitrust case in the Supreme Court recently, the NCAA caved and waived their non-endorsement rules.

Which, by the way, were ridiculously draconian. In 2017, a couple of University of Iowa swimmers founded a startup to sell hiking and camping clothing. Although they consciously avoided any reference to swimming, the NCAA objected, made them remove their names from the web site and ruled them temporarily ineligible.

So yeah, this was a change that needed to be made. Now, where is this going?

The obvious route is that top college stars will sign with a professional agency to market them. In the football-crazed South, for example, jerseys, T-shirts and caps representing the latest Alabama quarterback will sell with hotcake-like speed.

Which, you say, sounds a little like what we were afraid of — that a few big-name stars will make major money and the average players will be left out.

But some money will almost certainly trickle down. A shoe company might sign and pay the entire roster — or at least those not famous enough to get their own deal.

Also, non-superstar players may successfully market themselves. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is no household name (at least outside of Wisconsin) but he’s already released his own personal logo for future branding.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has 94,000 Instagram followers. And if you go on his site now you’ll see him doing a straight-up ad for Milo’s Tea, which signed him as a spokesman last week.

The poster boy for the new normal is Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke. Pehlke has worked his YouTube channel hard ever since he was in high school.

He now has over 14,500 subscribers, well on the way to being an “influencer” — someone who has enough sway that products will pay to have him endorse them.

Pehlke said he’s had offers for thousands of dollars, but had to turn them down. Now he may soon be the best-paid college lacrosse player in America.

There are lots of potential benefits. If they are making some money, top athletes may stay in college longer, rather than turning pro. And can you think of a better educational project for a business and marketing student than to help build an athlete’s brand?

And there’s one more factor. It may open some avenues for chronically underappreciated and underfunded women’s sports.

It seems every media outlet in the country is doing a feature on twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who play basketball for Fresno State.

Bored during pandemic lockdown, they posted a TikTok video of themselves dancing and dribbling a basketball to “Chicken Wing Beat.”

To date, it has more than 27 million views.

Now boasting some three million followers, they are churning out the dancing videos. Often they are wearing sports bras and trunks, which is a little racy.

But they also have fun with that. In one TikTok, a caption says they are going to appear in baggy clothes, then in a bikini. And sure enough they put on skimpy bikinis — over the baggy clothes.

You may have never heard of them as basketball players, but Opendorse — which markets athletes through universities — says that theirs is among the highest brand recognition in college sports.

In fact, the day after the NCAA ban was lifted, the Cavinders signed a sponsorship deal with Boost Mobile, a wireless carrier.

This is going to be fascinating. It will change sports, college and the entire concept of the “student athlete.”

And this was just the first week.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius