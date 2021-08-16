Nevius: Lance showed flash, but 49ers QB job is still Garoppolo’s to lose

It is interesting to notice that Jimmy Garoppolo seems pretty unruffled by the whole 49ers quarterback melodrama.

I mean, Jimmy and I don’t talk. Maybe he’s a bubbling cauldron of resentment. But that’s not how it seems. In interviews he seems relaxed and comfortable, even cracking modest jokes.

You’d understand if he was a little touchy. Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo was “pissed off” when he and John Lynch gave up three first-round draft picks to draft wonderkind QB Trey Lance to replace him.

It is doubtful he’s any less pleased now that it is clear Lance is being given every opportunity to succeed as soon as possible. Playing the rookie that many snaps in the first exhibition game Saturday night was revealing.

This isn’t if Lance takes over. It is when.

Which you can understand. Shanahan and Lynch have made a huge gamble here, probably the biggest of their era. If Lance can become that magic unicorn and take them to the Big Game, the 49ers will again look like a dynasty ...

... Instead of like a GM/coach brain trust that went to a Super Bowl two years ago, but has a record of 16-32 for their other three seasons.

Lynch and Shanahan say they don’t want to undercut Garoppolo, but they can’t help themselves. Shanahan says Jimmy is the starter, but then adds “for now.” Lynch says Garoppolo is number one, but “Trey is pushing him.”

And there’s no point in ignoring reality. Lance has got skills.

Needless to say the takeaway moment from the game was the 80-yard touchdown thunderbolt he threw for his first 49er completion.

All credit to Lance. He even bypassed an open Brandon Aiyuk to go for the big ball.

But while we were all turning cartwheels over that, someone might point out that he also threw two passes into the hands of defenders, who couldn’t hold onto the interceptions. There were some drops by his receivers, but he also missed some throws.

Most important of all, Lance cannot continue to take sacks. He was dropped four times and took a fifth big hit just after he released a pass. His health can’t stand that pounding. But it isn’t just that.

Sacks are also drive-killers. Each of his sacks stopped momentum cold, including two failed drives at the end of the half.

In all, Lance completed a modest 5-of-14 passes (and yes there were some drops) for 125 yards (80 on one play).

He made two real sit-up-and-take-notice throws. The long touchdown was classic Shanahan misdirection. KC defenders bought the run fake to the right and when Lance reversed on the bootleg back to the left, there wasn’t a defensive lineman within 10 yards of him.

He still had to make the throw, of course, and full marks for that. But you don’t get that kind of time and space often. (Also, note to the rest of the NFL: Trent Sherfield, who caught it, is fast.)

The other was the surprise pass on first down from inside his own end zone. Again, full marks for going to the second, downfield receiver option.

But he also had two good chances with good field position before halftime. Both fizzled. That was when he threw the two near-interceptions. He also missed throws and took two sacks.

Shanahan brought him back to start the third quarter, presumably to build a little confidence. But Lance went three-and-out and his night was over.

Garoppolo has to be watching and nodding knowingly. We assume Lance is going to take over as starter at some point, but for now things aren’t so bad in Jimmy-ville.

For starters, just to be a ruthless cynic about it, he’s already gotten paid. Garoppolo signed a $137 million, five-year contract in 2018. Not all that money is guaranteed, but upwards of $70 million is.

With some common sense investing, Garoppolo will be wealthy for the rest of his life. Even if he never signs another contract.

Second, he’s basically Alex Smith. Garoppolo is the nice guy, well-liked in the locker room, who is being pushed out by a younger, more athletic quarterback, much as Colin Kaepernick did to Smith.

49ers fans liked Alex Smith, and rooted for him. My guess is they are doing the same for Jimmy G.

I’ll bet he’s getting a lot of support, including from teammates. It’s not that they have anything against Lance. But they have to be a little sympathetic. They know they all have a younger guy in their future, coming up to take their job.

And finally, for all the talk of Lance being a “generational talent” -- which he may be someday -- he struggled at times. So far, Garoppolo has to like his chances.

It turns out, playing quarterback in the NFL is hard.

And nobody knows that better than Jimmy Garoppolo.

