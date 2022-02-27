Nevius: Locker room access not all it’s cracked up to be

We members of the sports media are an excitable bunch. Given a handle, we are always a good bet to fly off it.

And so it was last week when the sporting press blew a collective gasket after comments by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Asked during All-Star Weekend about when sports reporters could go back into locker rooms before and after games, Silver basically said don’t hold your breath.

He cited ongoing pandemic concerns, but also added that “it’s a bit of an anachronism to have reporters in the actual room where the players are dressing.”

Silver prefaced those remarks by saying, “I recognize what I am about to say may not be so popular with this group.” And wow, did he nail that.

There was a lot of incredulous throwing of hands in the air and aggrieved editorials about press freedom and lack of access. Silver certainly got plenty of feedback.

So I’d like to offer mine. If I had the chance, I’d march up to Silver, look him in the eye and say:

“I think you are absolutely right.”

The sad reality is the locker room access is pretty much a waste of everyone’s time.

After Silver’s comments, there were a lot of stories and columns written about the one-on-one conversations reporters had with players, and how it built trust and confidence.

And I’ve had some of those. For example, pre-pandemic I had a conversation with former Giants second baseman Joe Panik about an incredibly high-tech pair of socks he was wearing during games. They had stretchy bands at what were supposed to be key pressure points on the foot.

Panik finally admitted he didn’t know what the socks did. The equipment people just handed them to him. We had a little laugh about that.

Also, when he was with the Warriors I thought Kevin Durant didn’t have many tattoos — until I saw him with his shirt off.

Frankly, those are the kind of tiny nuggets of wisdom you usually get. Admittedly, I’m not there as often as others. Beat writers, who are with the team every day, may have better luck.

But I’ve been in lots and lots of dressing rooms. And if it is such valuable time, why is so much of it spent with a cluster of reporters standing in the middle of the room while players sit in front of their lockers, often with their backs to the media?

At best, it resembles an awkward cocktail party. Everybody kind of knows each other but nobody seems eager to talk. Sometimes, to break the silence, I’ll walk over to a locker and say something like, “University of Colorado? I went to school there too.”

And hope that triggers a conversation.

At worst it feels like a weird exhibition, where we stand around and look at the players, who pretend not to notice. Nobody, by the way, is watching anyone getting dressed. It’s awkward enough already.

“Why do you guys just stand there?” a baseball player asked me once.

The truth of it is, we’re all afraid to leave. What if you left and somebody said something? Or did something? And you missed it?

Actually, teams already seem to be shutting down locker rooms. The Giants have rooms that are off-limits to reporters and most players hang out in there until media access is over. You can walk in the clubhouse before a game and maybe see one player at a locker.

But hey, you’re in the inner sanctum.

Understand, I am not condoning a lack of access. Reporters are the eyes and ears of the public. Besides, lots of players are not only comfortable with a public presence, they welcome it.

We’re not talking about imposing a cone of silence. There are lots of opportunities. We meet with baseball managers and NBA coaches before and after every game. And most leagues, like baseball and the NBA, bring topical players to the interview room.

As far as getting a one-on-one interview, that should still be commonplace. It’s one thing to come to a player in the dugout and say, “Do you have time to talk about favorite ballparks?” rather than lurking next to his locker.

Also, we are seeing some players taking their voice directly to the public.

Last week I listened to a 90-minute interview with Draymond Green on the J.J. Redick podcast “The Old Man and the Three.” Green told the story of thinking Steve Kerr was “out of his (effing) mind,” for telling Steph Curry to quickly pass the ball.

Steph is our main offensive weapon, Green said to Kerr. Don’t we want him to keep the ball?

And Kerr replied, “The ball will always find the guy who’s supposed to get the shot.”

Now that’s a good quote. And Green brought it up voluntarily in a formal interview.

Also, since I’m writing the media rules here, I’d propose that sports take a page from the Olympic Games and institute a “mixed zone.” That’s a designated area, on the way to the locker room, where players pass reporters.

Media members could speak up and ask questions and the players could respond or not, just like in the locker room.

They just wouldn’t be wearing a towel.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius