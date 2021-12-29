Nevius: Looking back at John Madden’s single-minded devotion to the game

John Madden used to say he was “consumed” by football.

He even had a “Madden-ism” to describe what it means to be all in.

He said it is like eggs and bacon.

“The chicken is involved,” Madden said, “but the pig is committed.”

Hearing about such single-mindedness seems odd, because as devoted as he was to the game, Madden’s most endearing quality may have been that he was fascinated and curious about all manner of things.

During his 20+ years of morning appearances on San Francisco’s KCBS radio, he would wax away on any sort of topic, from small, local restaurants he discovered on one of his Madden Cruiser bus trips, to what makes up a proper sandwich.

Retired KCBS sports anchor Steve Bitker, who, with news anchor Stan Bunger, spoke to Madden nearly every weekday morning for “The John Madden Show,” recalls the first day. Just before airtime he asked Madden if there was anything “in particular” he’d like to talk about.

“And he just laughed,” Bitker said. “He said, ‘We’ll see what happens.’”

Which, you could bet, would be something entertaining, enthusiastic and — this gets overlooked — smart.

People didn’t like Madden on TV because of his everyday, frumpy appearance. But for over 30 years, on every major network, he drew audiences who watched and listened because the big guy was telling us stuff. Things we hadn’t noticed.

Madden was the one who came up with the yellow first down line on TV. He was the first to make the Telestrator actually seem useful.

And yet he was never too deep in football woods. One of Madden’s legacies is that he brought more women to the sport.

“My wife Alice is a great example,” Bitker said. “I don’t know anyone who knows less about football. But she still liked listening to John Madden.”

Everyone says Madden changed broadcasting and that’s true. But it wasn’t like he was trying. He genuinely seemed like a guy who enjoyed talking to people. And people enjoyed listening.

These days I wince when I see Terry Bradshaw playing the fool on Sunday pregame shows. That guy won four Super Bowls. A case could be made that he was the best quarterback of his generation.

And now he plays for laughs.

I mention it because there was a time when it looked like Madden might be headed to Yucksville too.

When he quit coaching the Raiders, after 10 years and a Super Bowl title, Madden was only known as an excitable sideline presence who became incredibly, and comically, agitated.

So he ended up in TV commercials where he’d burst through a wall or a door, wave his arms and yell “Boom!” It was funny, and he played along, but you had to think there was more to him than that.

And there was.

First of all, that sideline stuff was no act. I came to San Francisco to cover the Raiders in 1980, so I just missed Madden, who quit coaching in 1978.

But his legacy was still felt. Players said he’d go absolutely bonkers. He’d get so upset his face would turn red. Behind his back the players called him “Pinky.”

The losses absolutely devastated him. He couldn’t shake them.

In fact, coaching eventually made him physically ill. When he left he admitted part of the reason was a bleeding ulcer.

So broadcasting was nearly perfect for him. He got to stick with the game — he even enjoyed breaking down tape — but he didn’t have to endure the defeats.

And although he was deeply committed to what was going on the field, he was also likely to veer off into what someone in the stands was wearing. Or the merits of turducken, which is (as true Madden fans know) a meat dish in which a deboned chicken is stuffed inside a deboned duck, which is all stuffed into a deboned turkey.

Madden developed a style — loose, irreverent but still into the game — that made him a pleasant Sunday afternoon companion. Broadcasting was a perfect fit.

Almost.

Madden developed a pathological fear of flying, brought on, he said, by his claustrophobia. Back in the 80s players would tell stories of him hyperventilating on a flight back to Oakland.

He would say later that his last flight was in 1979, when he experienced an episode on his way from Tampa. He got off the plane when it stopped in Houston and did not fly again.

The result was train trips to games, and then the Cruiser, his famous bus. (Paid for, by the way, by the bus company as a promotional item.)

The bus, the turducken, the sayings — “Don’t unroll your hose before you get to the fire” — all caught on. Eventually it wasn’t a big game if Madden wasn’t broadcasting it.

And that’s how he ended up as the face and name of EA Sports NFL football video game. At this point, he’s so identified with the game that people just say they are “going to play Madden.”

Madden stuck up for the game there too. Originally EA was going to make the game seven-on-seven. Madden insisted it be 11-man teams and even gave the programmers his Raider offensive playbook.

All in all, it was quite a run. Madden ended up both wealthy and respected and he never had to leave the game.

This week he was riding in a car when he fell asleep. He never woke up.

He was 85.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius