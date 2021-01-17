Nevius: Majority owner does Giants no favors with political picks

When it comes to politics, Charles B. Johnson and I are miles apart.

You may have seen that Johnson, the majority owner of the Giants, contributed to the campaign of freshman Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. And later in the week it was reported that Johnson also donated money to over a dozen far-right politicians with controversial views.

The standout name is Boebert, the Glock-packing politician from Rifle, Colorado, who is causing a stir in Congress. She has expressed interest in the wild conspiracies of the fringe group QAnon, argued with Capitol Police when they wanted to search her bag and is defending herself against charges she was sending Twitter directions to rioters in the Capitol building.

To me, she sounds like a member of the extreme-right fringe.

To Johnson, she’s apparently an up-and-coming political newcomer.

Fair enough. This is America. We can all support who we want.

But here’s what I don’t get, Mr. Johnson. Why would you publicly donate to a group of divisive, controversial politicians, hundreds of miles away, knowing that it would be very unpopular in the deep-blue politics of the Bay Area? And that the Giants organization would face the backlash?

Because this was no accident. There are hundreds of legislators running for office. And Johnson picked Boebert, whose claim to fame is that her bar ― Shooters Grill ― is not only open carry, but that patrons are encouraged to come armed.

Surely he didn’t think the donations ― Johnson and his wife each contributed $2,800 ― would stay secret? This is 2021. Nothing stays secret. Especially public voting records.

Late in the week, when the story didn’t go away, Johnson released a statement basically saying he was not “aware that any candidate to whom I contributed was associated with QAnon.”

So there are two possibilities. Either Johnson just hands out money and doesn’t look into the candidates’ beliefs and positions ― which is irresponsible ― or, he agreed with the candidate and then backtracked when he/she became a controversy ― which is dishonest.

And let’s remember this isn’t our first trip out to the warning track with Johnson. This happened before. And he took the same approach, backing away and claiming he didn’t know what his money was supporting.

It was just 2018 when we learned that he’d donated to the senate campaign of conservative Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith. Again, no local interest. That race was way down in Mississippi. Hyde-Smith was then embroiled in a controversy about saying she’d “be in the front row” at a public hanging.

The capper was when it was revealed that Johnson had also donated to a group that created a radio ad that was called racist.

There was a local uproar. Civil rights leaders were outraged. There was talk of boycotting the Giants.

That sent Johnson into a backpedal that would have made Richard Sherman proud. In a rare interview, he called Hyde-Smith’s comments “stupid,” said he’d asked for his donation back and told the Chronicle, “I don’t like the idea of politics affecting anything that I do with the Giants.”

Which made it so odd to hear ― whoops-he-did-it-again ― he has once more located lightning-rod politicians and is publicly supporting them.

How do you think the Giants ― players, staff, front office ― feel? We know that the team prefers that we say that Johnson is “the largest shareholder” in the Giants. And in his statement Johnson said his political donations “are not associated in any way with the San Francisco Giants.”

But in the ownership group, he’s the majority shareholder. As such, he’s speaking for the team, even in his private life. The headline is: Giants’ majority owner supports controversial politicians.

There’s also a thought that Johnson might be donating to a “bundler,” who collects money and then allocates it in the donor’s name. If that’s true, here’s a piece of advice: GET ANOTHER BUNDLER.

And if you were wondering how Major League Baseball feels about this kind of thing, the answer is right out of the headlines. On Wednesday, MLB announced that it was suspending all political contributions. Basically, baseball said this is too fraught a time for business and politics as usual.

Certainly, Johnson can’t think that people will separate his political enthusiasms from the baseball team. There’s a long list of businesses that have been stained by the positions and beliefs of an owner or a founder.

You might ask Chick-fil-A how their proposal for a Redwood City location went. The fast-food chicken restaurant was finally approved, but only after serious pushback from local politicians and LBGTQ advocates.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy said he did not support same-sex marriages. He, and the restaurant chain, have been hearing about it ever since.

Once the news broke, there was Twitter talk about a Giants’ boycott. That’s the last thing any team in MLB needs now. The pandemic has every sports franchise reeling. This is no time to alienate loyal fans.

And yes, we know what critics will say. The Giants took a knee to start the season in support of Black Lives Matter. Isn’t that political?

Yes, it is. It is also part of a widely supported national/international human rights movement. Premier League soccer games in Europe still begin with all the players taking a knee.

That’s different from picking out a hot-button politician and sending her a check in Rifle, Colorado.

Johnson can say what he wants about “personal” donations. But he’s got to realize that he’s a public figure, representing a sports franchise. He’s got to think about consequences. Instead, he dragged the Giants into a messy controversy of his own making.

Again.

