Nevius: Naomi Osaka’s message resonates more than a soundbite

Let’s be clear about Naomi Osaka’s reasons for declining to meet the media at the French Open. They are clear, reasonable and understandable.

As she said, she has been dealing with difficult mental issues, including episodes of depression. Nobody chooses to have poor mental health. Depression is real. It is serious. And it should be treated as such.

We have to say that because when Osaka skipped her first press conference, French Open officials reacted with a jambon-fisted response that set world standards for cluelessness.

They began by fining Osaka $15,000, then threatened to suspend her from the tournament. They then topped themselves by raising the possibility that Osaka might be banned from all Grand Slam events.

It was monumentally stupid, as athletic influencers all over the world said. Steph Curry was among the first out of the gate, calling it a time “when powers that be don’t protect their own.”

The irony is that in the aftermath — and the French Open’s frantic backpedaling to support Osaka — the 23-year-old issued a deeply personal and wrenching statement that went far beyond a generic interview.

In it, the four-time major winner said, “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time dealing with that.

“I am not a natural public speaker and I get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”

She also said — and it seems this has been overlooked — “the tennis press has always been very kind to me.” And she said she told tournament officials “I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament.”

So Osaka isn’t saying she will never give another press conference, although that wouldn’t be the end of the world. In the ’80s, Warriors center Joe Barry Carroll never gave an interview. (We survived without his wisdom.) Cal and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch didn’t speak publicly when he was playing. (Now he talks all the time.) The Nets’ Kyrie Irving skips press conferences regularly.

And no wonder, you say. Isn’t the media ruthless? You know, chasing athletes down the street and peppering them with insensitive questions?

Uh yeah, this isn’t TMZ. I’ve only been doing this for 30-some years, but I’d say most of the questions are professional and appropriate, especially now that they are often televised live.

Also, I don’t think this is about tough questions. It sounds like the media anxiety is more of a symptom than a cause.

In another intensely personal and equally wrenching post, Osaka’s sister, Mari, tried to give Naomi some cover.

She noted that the French Open is the only Grand Slam played on a clay court. Osaka has not had success on clay, which Mari said is undermining her confidence.

In fact, Mari said, “Naomi mentioned to me before the tournament that a family member had come up to her and remarked that she’s bad on clay ... (and) at every press conference she’s told she’s had a bad record on clay.”

Mari later deleted the post and apologized, fretting that she “probably made the situation worse.”

But it was a worthwhile perspective. You can only be reminded you are failing at something so many times before it gets in your head.

And this is when you say, really? All this drama over a tennis court?

Absolutely. Sports has long lists of examples of star players who were paralyzed by anxiety.

At the end of his career, legendary golfer Ben Hogan would freeze motionless over short putts, unable to even take the putter back.

“Don’t you think I’m embarrassed?” he said. “Don’t you think it’s embarrassing to hear all those people say, ‘Why doesn’t he just hit the damn thing?’”

There are loads of baseball players — Steve Sax, Chuck Knoblauch, to name two — who suddenly couldn’t throw to first base. Former Giants catcher Mike Ivie had such a quirk about throwing the ball back to the pitcher he once heaved one into left field.

It’s real. It happens. Do you think those athletes wanted to sit down and talk about it in public?

Of course, this can be handled if you’re willing.

One approach is to go straight vanilla and crank up the cliché machine — “giving 110% ... just trying to get better every day.” It’s pretty simple. Just be boring until they give up.

But I’d also suggest that athletes can, and do, use the media to their benefit. Curry’s wide-ranging interviews, Tweets and Instagrams cover politics and social convictions. He’s debunking “shut up and dribble” every day.

But I’d also add that a master media ... I was going to say “manipulator,” but let’s go with “influencer” ... like Steve Kerr can often subtly nudge reporters in a positive direction.

When he kept predicting the team was on the verge of a surge at the end of this year, it was included in every story. And when the Dubs put on a closing sprint, it looked like a premonition.

So while it is understandable that some athletes find media sessions stressful, they can also be helpful. Done correctly, they can give a glimpse of who a person is, and often make them a sympathetic and admirable figure.

Which, oddly enough, is what Naomi Osaka has done.

