Nevius: Never count out a championship culture like Warriors’

The tears were a bit of a surprise.

For the eight years of this Warriors’ dynasty – and after a fourth championship and an appearance in six NBA Finals, it is a dynasty – we’re used to the joyful magnificence of Steph Curry.

He’s played with a grin, a shimmy and a wink. Unlike the angry, crazy-competitive stars of the past - like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant - Curry is the happy Warrior.

But Thursday night in Boston, after a 103-90 Game 6 win, Curry admitted, “I blacked out for a second” and the tears flowed.

It happened after the final buzzer, when players were milling around the court, hugging and hand-shaking. Curry saw his father, Dell.

“I didn’t even know he was down there,” Curry said. “I saw him and lost it.”

And finally, there it was. The admission that this was never a sure thing. That as much as they groused about the doubters and the pundits who predicted they wouldn’t make it back, the team had the same concerns.

“This one hits different,” Curry said. “Knowing what the last three years have meant. What it has been like, from injuries, to the changing of the guard. Carrying the belief that we could get back to the stage and win, even if it didn’t make sense to anybody when we said it.

“All that stuff matters. It’s special, man. It’s special.”

Warriors fans remember it, but it all came back in the postgame afterglow. The double-injury collapse in the finals in Game 6 in 2019, when Thompson blew out his knee and Kevin Durant tore his Achilles.

The next year Curry was injured, and the team posted the worst record in the NBA. More injuries followed the next year and they narrowly missed the postseason.

And this year was a roller coaster, too. Klay Thompson’s rehab from two serious injuries took time. Draymond Green needed an extended leave with back problems. And Curry’s regular-season foot injury against the Celtics threw everything into doubt.

It seems impossible, but you can look it up. In the regular season, Curry, Thompson and Green played together for a total of 11 minutes.

So, yeah, to be holding the championship trophy now must have felt a little surreal.

Staying in character, Green railed against the doubters after the game, insisting that “No one has proved they can beat us (when we) are whole.”

But Steve Kerr wasn’t buying the bravado.

“I didn’t really see this coming,” Kerr said. “I thought we could be good, but I didn’t know we could win the whole thing.”

At least part of the surprise was that they made it look so easy.

The Celtics were undoubtedly bigger, younger and more athletic. But the Warriors not only won the series in six, they took two games in front of an intimidating, vociferous Boston crowd.

The Celtics came in with swagger, but they left the series chastened.

Star Jayson Tatum finished the final game with just 13 points on 18 shots and turned the ball over five times.

Afterward, he lamented the lack of “a level of poise at times. Taking care of the ball. Things like that.”

Boston coach Ime Udoka deserves credit for pulling this team out of the doldrums halfway through the season, but the weaknesses reappeared at the worst times.

“You could pretty much look at the box score and see if we won or lost,” he said. “We give them 20-plus points on turnovers and 20-plus points on second-chance points.”

As Green said, that was the result of an overlooked Warriors trait.

“When you have such a sexy offense,” he said, “people are always going to appreciate that more. We beat this team because of our defense. Four of the six games they didn’t score 100 points.”

Or, as Kerr put it, “I have yet to see a team that wasn’t elite defensively win a championship.”

So fine. All hail the Dubs’ D.

But let’s be clear. You don’t go to the finals six times in eight years, nor come back from two disappointing, end-of-an-era seasons because you are lucky.

These championships, and particularly this one, were won because the Warriors built a culture. It showcases the veteran core players, but it also nurtures and encourages new additions.

Critical addition Andrew Wiggins, who opened his presser by unfurling a Canadian flag as a nod to his homeland, talked of how the veterans “challenged me ... and I wanted to earn their respect.”

Thompson talked about how excitable, young Jordan Poole “would drive everyone crazy. His hair flopping all around.” (Poole had a complicated hairdo when he was drafted, but then trimmed it down.)

And Poole (with a victory cigar stuck in his hat band), admitting the vets were tough on him, “getting after me, calling me out in the film sessions.”

But then he said how much he appreciated how “They took me under their wing, taught me and never let me slide.”

And finally, and most importantly, let no one forget the single most important reason for all of this.

Steph Curry.

“Without him,” Kerr said. “None of this happens. To me, this is the crowning achievement in what’s already been a remarkable career.”

If nothing else, it puts an end to the silly argument that Curry was somehow lacking because he’d never won the finals MVP award.

Before this championship, he’d already won three rings, two scoring titles, two league MVPs (one of them unanimously) and was the MVP of both the All-Star game and the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, he’s never starred in a Broadway play or created a phone app that ended world hunger, so you can bet the doubters will still find something to criticize.

But here’s something to throw out when someone starts in with the “Curry’s a good player, but ...”

It comes from what could arguably be called his biggest failure this year. That was when he went 0-9 from three point range in Game 5 of the finals.

It ended an NBA record of 233 consecutive games in which he hit at least one three-pointer.

It’s a remarkable mark. But do you know who has the second-most consecutive games with a three?

Steph Curry with 196.

Nobody else is even close.

