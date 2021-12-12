Nevius: NFL could take a lesson from college football about cracking down on hard hits

It is getting harder and harder to watch football.

It’s all those head injuries. And seeing them happen.

In last week’s 49ers game, we didn’t even get through the opening kickoff without a man down. After the return was over, the camera panned back to see a motionless Trenton Cannon on the field.

The usual circle of medical personnel soon surrounded him, but Cannon was so seriously hurt that they had to bring an ambulance onto the field.

It must have been bad, because Cannon was taken to a Seattle hospital, where he spent the night. Although he’s now back in the Bay Area, and reportedly “doing better,” he spent the week in concussion protocol, unable to practice, and won’t play Sunday.

In the third quarter, Elijah Mitchell took a shot to the side of his head, an elbow thrown by 267-pound defensive end Darrell Taylor. Officials ruled it wasn’t a targeting penalty, but to the untrained eye it sure looks like Taylor lined Mitchell up and intentionally drilled him with a forearm.

Mitchell dropped the ball immediately, but as the Seahawks celebrated, 49ers players were standing over a motionless Mitchell and waving to the sideline to get medics out.

It looked like a textbook concussion. But incredibly, Mitchell was checked by a doctor and sent back into the game. (By rule, the doctor is independent, not affiliated with either team.)

Sure enough, when he came back to the Bay Area, Mitchell had concussion symptoms. He hasn’t been able to practice and his brain injury is bad enough that he’s not playing Sunday.

And that’s not to mention Marcell Harris, who just returned to practice after taking a week off for concussion symptoms.

In short, it doesn’t seem like we’re making much progress on cutting way down on shots to the head, are we?

The good news? NFL officials are calling more taunting penalties than ever. Whoo-hoo.

Seriously, according to Spotrac, which tracks all 2021 fines and suspensions through the preseason and 12-week regular season so far, there have been two fines for helmet-to-helmet contact and 25 for taunting.

Kind of gives you the idea of what is important to the NFL, and football in general, doesn’t it?

“It is almost as if we’ve forgotten about concussions and the impact,” said Steve Shaw, the national officiating supervisor for the NCAA.

I talked to Shaw by phone from his home office in Birmingham, Alabama. As secretary-editor of the NCAA rules committee, he said he feels it is important to talk about those dangerous head shots.

“I don’t want to sound overly dramatic,” he’s said in the past, “but the future of football is in this discussion.”

Not that it is all doom and gloom. Shaw can make a pretty convincing case that college football is reducing targeting.

“This season we averaged 0.02 targeting fouls enforced per game,” Shaw said. “Fans think they happen all the time, but that’s one targeting foul in every five games.”

Shaw didn’t say it, but I believe one big reason colleges are cutting down on head shots is because of the way they enforce the rule.

In NCAA football, if a flag is thrown for targeting (lowering the crown of the helmet to deliver a blow, and not just to the head) the play is immediately sent to the replay booth.

The video is analyzed and if the call is deemed correct, the player is disqualified and sent off the field.

Immediately.

It is a powerful deterrent.

“What we have learned,” Shaw said, “is that the most important commodity to a player is playing time.”

Technically, NFL officials can send off a player for targeting, but as you know, it hardly ever happens.

The NFL will tell you they have an advantage over the colleges, because they can look back at games the following week and impose fines.

Terrific. Hey, Elijah, sorry about the constant headaches, but the good news is the guy who hit you was just fined $10,000.

NFL fans would scream bloody murder if officials sent a player off the field. But I’ll bet it would quickly have an effect.

C’mon, these are some of the greatest athletes in the world. You don’t think they can find a way to tackle without using their heads as battering rams?

Of course you have the old mossbacks who want to cut back on enforcement because it ruins the game. For example, Shaw is pushing back on a proposed change to make targeting a two-stage offense — targeting (1) for less serious hits and targeting (2) for egregious violations.

Shaw correctly points out that is just a setup for an official to think they “don’t want to disqualify a player, so they would gravitate to the lighter penalty.”

Cannon, of course, wasn’t injured by an opponent. He hit his head on a teammate’s knee while covering the kickoff.

It was just another unsurprising injury on a play that requires players to run half the length of the field, at full speed, and collide with another player, also running at you at full speed. It’s a setup for injuries.

I don’t suppose it will ever happen, but would it really damage the game to eliminate the kickoffs and put the ball on the 25? As you’ve probably noticed, when a returner brings it out, it usually ends up there anyhow. What’s the point?

Nope, you’ll hear, that’s part of football.

And that’s true. Players are running heedlessly at full speed, throwing themselves headfirst into danger and hoping for the best.

You can call it football. I’d say it’s more like a metaphor for the game.

