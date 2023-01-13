Nevius: NFL scouts didn’t detect the Brock Purdy magic

No sport does drill-down analytics on draft choices like the NFL.

Teams of scouts measure percentage of body fat, width of hand (seriously) and arm length from shoulder to fingertips. They run them in 40-yard sprints, send them scrambling around cones and require them to jump — both as high as they can and as far as they can.

Quarterbacks are evaluated for spin rate on their spiral, arm angle and footwork.

And it all culminates in the four-day beauty pageant that is the NFL Combine, which is televised nationally. All the top coaches attend, along with the shrewdest scouts and most pundi-ty pundits.

It is there for everyone, including the most passionate amateur draftniks, to see and evaluate.

There is no other way to say it: They’ve got this down to a science.

There’s just one question:

Brock Purdy.

You already know the Tail-end Charlie story of how Purdy went from the bottom of the draft to becoming the 49ers’ rookie quarterback sensation.

But honestly, with the benefit of hindsight, let’s look at this. Purdy has now twice been named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month (last week was the most recent.) He’s completing 67% of his passes, has won every game he started and has the second-highest passer rating for any NFL quarterback through the first five career starts since 1999.

And 31 teams looked at Purdy — seven times — and said, naw. And the 32nd team, the 49ers, who finally drafted him, did so with the final choice in the lottery, No. 262.

So I don’t think this hyper-analytic stuff is working.

What do you say to that, NFL establishment?

Well, when Clint Hurtt, defensive coordinator for Seattle — Saturday’s wild-card playoff game opponent — was asked about Purdy, he gave it a resigned shrug.

“That’s why this draft stuff is an inexact science,” he said.

True that. We will pause while you run through your favorite list of free agents, late draft picks and reclamation projects the NFL brain trust got wrong.

But, I’d suggest, no position is more prone to irrational exuberance — look at the arm on that guy! — than quarterback.

And there’s a reason for that. It is really true that a great quarterback needs more than a sizzling spiral or a 60-yard arm.

He has to have a touch of magic. And magic is hard to measure.

But we know it when we see it. When the play breaks down and the big bodies start caving in on the pocket, magic is when something happens that surprises and amazes us.

When Patrick Mahomes runs out of the pocket, pursued by beefy, angry men, and stops a yard short of the line of scrimmage and backhands a basketball pass with his left arm to a running back for a first down, we think — that’s a quarterback.

Purdy’s got a little of that.

Not Mahomes-level, but a little bouncy, skittery energy that picks up the team.

Christian McCaffrey said recently, “He plays with juice. He plays with swagger. And you can see it.”

An example? Certainly.

One of the oddities of the Purdy era is that his numbers aren’t that much different from the guy he replaced, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo played more games, so the total yardage and completions don’t compare.

But completion percentage — 67.2 for Jimmy, 67.1 Brock. Average yardage per completion — 7.9 for Jimmy, 8.1 for Brock. Longest completion — Jimmy 57, Brock 54.

But it sure seems like the offense is different, doesn’t it?

No knock on Garoppolo. (I’m well-documented as a ride-or-die. Although I am starting to regret my “Jimmy G. Forever” tattoo.)

Purdy has that knack to get out of pocket, sidestep a defender and make a little something out of not much at all.

Next Gen Stats calculated that Purdy “left the tackle box on 18.2% of his throws.” Garoppolo, who has always said his “off schedule” plays are not a strength, was outside the box for 8.5%.

It’s not that he gets flushed out and is running for his life. Purdy has a firm belief in his ability to play sandlot football.

When Garoppolo broke his foot early in the 12th game of the season, Purdy got his battlefield promotion. When he convened his first huddle, he told reporters he delivered a little speech.

“When I first got in,” he told reporters, “I sort of had to tell the guys in the Miami game, that if the play breaks down I could make something happen off-schedule.”

And for the most part he’s been right. Not that he’s not still learning about NFL speed.

Last week he attempted to run away from linebacker Isaiah Simmons and ended up getting pulled down for a 17-yard loss that Kyle Shanahan said had him “yelling in his ear.”

But overall Purdy has been a revelation. Talk radio is trying to start a controversy about what to do if Garoppolo can come back from the broken foot, but that seems silly.

If Purdy is playing like this, the team has to keep rolling with him. Garoppolo, who will be evaluating free-agent offers at the end of the year, likely won’t raise a fuss.

Actually, the guy who is in a weird spot is Trey Lance. We thought he was going to have a difficult year this year since he was supposed to be the starting quarterback for the first time in his professional career.

But no one expected this. If Purdy continues to play well, the 49ers may have to reevaluate Lance.

If it is any help, his combine numbers were excellent.

