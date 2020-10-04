Nevius: No love lost between A’s, Astros as playoff faceoff arrives

Sometimes in sports we use a cliche: “These are two teams that just don’t like each other.”

Usually it is a logical rivalry. Cal and Stanford are two prestigious universities in the Bay Area, so it makes sense their alums would poke at each other. The Giants and the Dodgers personify the classic Cali competition between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This is nothing like that.

The Houston Astros and the Oakland A’s, who begin their playoff series Monday in LA, have a deep, bitter grudge. We’re talking near fistfights.

You’ll recall the three-game series the two teams played in August. In the third game, Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch. He wasn’t happy about it and was telling the Astros’ pitcher about it on his way to first base when he suddenly stopped, gestured and then charged the Astros’ dugout.

I mean, we see players charge the mound sometimes. Or give someone a shove after a hard slide. But to take on the entire team? That’s Braveheart stuff.

If you’re thinking there must be more to the story, you’re right. For starters, it wasn’t the first time Laureano had been hit by a Houston pitcher. Not even the first time in that game.

They hit him once earlier in the series and then twice in the last game. So pretty clear it wasn’t an accident.

And the reason he charged the dugout was that the Astros’ hitting coach, Alex Cintron (and isn’t it always the guy who had nothing to do with it that starts something?) said something about Laureano’s mother, and when he took offense, Cintron beckoned to him to come and get it.

So that’s how that happened. But there’s more to the story.

First, Laureano is a former Astro. Houston traded him to the A’s and he’s blossomed into a star, which the A’s organization rubs in the Astros’ face regularly. Former A’s ace Dave Stewart raved about Laureano this year, adding “Houston, thanks again. You cheaters.”

The cheating is another reason the two teams glare at each other. Houston was caught in a blatant sign-stealing scam. The team used video study to get the signs, then used signals from the dugout, like banging on a trash can, to tell the batter what pitch is coming.

They used the illegal system to help them win the World Series in 2017. But it wasn’t until two years later when Mike Fiers, a former Houston pitcher on that championship team, stepped up and blew the whistle. Fiers described the scheme right down to the trash can.

That triggered an investigation by Major League Baseball, which found that the Astros were not only using video, they had a sophisticated computer algorithm called “codebreaker” that analyzed the signs.

The Astros kept their World Series title, but the backlash from fans and players has been fierce. They were fined $5 million (the maximum allowed) and lost their first- and second-round draft picks this year and next. Manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were suspended and subsequently fired.

Some of the Astros felt Fiers betrayed them. And of course there was the over-the-top fan trolling. Fiers said he got death threats.

And as you are aware, Fiers is now pitching for Oakland. Another reason for the two teams to tangle.

The funny thing is, after the Fiers story broke in November 2019, the Oakland front office, including manager Bob Melvin, said that Oakland had filed a complaint in 2018 about the sign-stealing with the league office before Fiers went public.

Melvin said MLB listened, but “they can only do so much. It took a player and a player who was on that team to put it over the top.”

And by the way, angry Houston fans, it wasn’t as if the Astros were fooling everyone with their trash can symphony. In an interview this spring, former A’s catcher Jonathan Lucroy said the cheating was common knowledge.

“I know it just recently came out,” he told ESPN and other outlets, “but everybody in baseball, especially that division that played against them, we were all aware of the Astros doing those things.”

So, to review: The Astros are mad at the A’s because Oakland made a formal complaint about their cheating. They are mad at Laureano because ... apparently ... he became a good player with the A’s. (Just to complete the circle, the pitcher who hit Laureano the first time was Brandon Bailey, who was the player Houston got in exchange for Laureano.) And they are mad at Fiers for turning them in.

The A’s are mad at the Astros for cheating. And the treatment of Laureano, and the subsequent bench-clearing shoving match only added to the animosity.

Obviously, before the games start in the baseball “bubble” Monday, we need something to lighten the mood. And we have just the thing.

Former A’s pitcher Brett Anderson joked to the Athletic that the A’s ought to try stealing signs, too. He suggested they could use the infamous plumbing and electrical problems at the Coliseum to relay signals.

“If the lights go out, it’s a curveball,” he said. “If there’s a sewage backup, it’s a fastball.”

