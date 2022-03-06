Nevius: Not hard to pick a side in baseball’s labor fight

Baseball is different.

Football is a once-a-week pigskin party. After six days of analysis, insight and predictions, everyone gathers for the big kickoff and three hours of action.

Basketball is a show. Theater in the rectangle. Extremely athletic and remarkably tall men and women leap, sprint and dunk under spotlights on a polished wooden stage.

Baseball is a journey. At 162 games, roughly twice the NBA schedule, the season unfolds over months and months. There are three or four games a week.

It’s a cliché to say that baseball is the comfort food of sports, but it’s true. It’s the promise of spring to the lazy days of summer to possible postseason autumn. The long, languid season is baseball’s superpower.

Which makes it so incomprehensible that, in one of the great foot-shooting moments in sports, this past week baseball owners canceled spring training and the start of the season.

This level of cluelessness is hard to fathom.

And yes, we just went through this. The bickering and sniping between players and owners soured everyone on baseball in 2020. COVID limited the regular season to 60 games, which made no one happy.

The punchline to that imbroglio was that it was “millionaires arguing with billionaires.” It was hard to pick a side.

This isn’t like that. The owners will say it isn’t fair to put all the blame on them, but it is pretty hard not to accept the players’ narrative. They say:

The owners locked them out in December. (Which is true.) They did almost no negotiating in the weeks that followed. (Seems true.) And then, with the deadline to start the season looming, the owners suddenly came up with what pitcher Ross Stripling said “was stuff we’d never seen before.”

Reportedly, those included such offbeat musings as a pitch clock and an odd proposal to make the bases larger to promote stealing. (True.)

And then, at the absolute last minute, the owners went with their golden-oldie — this is our best, and final, offer. (True.)

When the players rejected it, the owners turned to us and said sadly, “These players ... you just can’t reason with them.”

Ownership can take issue, but honestly, if you look at what they do right out in public, it rings true.

The danger of talking about these issues is that you get in the weeds pretty quickly. How many sentences can you read about the “Competitive Balance Tax” before your eyes glaze over?

So let’s just keep this simple. Here’s one example.

First, the majority of players are not making millions. When you hear that the average Major League salary is over $4 million, it sounds great.

But that’s skewed by the fact that 11 players earned over $30 million a year. The median salary in 2021 was roughly $1.1 million. That’s a nice chunk of change, but a large part of the league — 63% — make less than one million. And 35% make less than $600,000.

Teams have realized that they can stock their rosters with cheap, young players and then splurge for a big-ticket guy.

More specifically, the MLB rule is that for the first three years of a players’ contract, he is under the financial control of the team. It can pay him the MLB minimum — $570,000 in 2021 — with modest raises the next two years.

That’s a lot of money, but if someone comes in and lights up the scoreboard, tough break. He’s stuck with what the team is obligated to pay.

After three years, he’s eligible for arbitration. And after six years of Major League service, he can become a free agent.

It’s a pretty effective way to hold down salaries. Although arbitration is available after three years, it has proved to be an iffy process. And you can’t put yourself on the open market until you have six years in pro ball.

But wait, there’s more. To earn credit for a full year in Major League Baseball, you have to be in uniform for 172 days. However, teams can manipulate the total by sending a player back to the minor leagues for a while.

Perhaps the most cynical example came in 2015, when Kris Bryant, then with the Cubs, was named Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately, doggone it, the Cubs only had him in uniform for 171 days. So that wasn’t a full year of service.

It is blatant salary manipulation.

The players would like to have that changed, and stop the minor league yo-yoing to hold down years of service.

That makes sense. It seems fair. And you’d think, as stewards of the game, the owners would see the value in making it a better game for everyone.

Their response? They shut down the season.

Like I say, this time it isn’t hard to pick a side.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius