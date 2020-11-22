Nevius: Not much Warriors can do but hope for the best

You don’t want to start a season with an elegy. It kills the mood.

The Warriors held a welcome-back-to-basketball and meet-the-rooks press conference last week. It was kind of nice to have a non-Zoom presser, outdoors, in socially spaced chairs, and actually be able to make eye contact.

Technically, the news hook was supposed to be that these were the first interviews in the Bay Area for draft choices James Wiseman and Nico Mannion. They seem like fine fellows, probably nice basketball players, who each have the added bonus of speaking two languages.

But before the draft choices started, the floor was turned over to general manager Bob Myers to discuss what had by then become crushing common knowledge: Klay Thompson had suffered a Achilles tendon tear and was out for a second straight year.

Myers spoke at length. It was heartfelt, and at times emotional. This clearly meant more to him than the loss of 20-plus points a game.

And I think he spoke for all of us. I mean, why did it have to be Klay? How 2020 is that? Something terrible and unexpected happens to someone who is not only a gifted athlete but someone people genuinely like.

Myers said it at the presser: “I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t like Klay.”

And if there is any silver lining to this lousy break, it is the way the NBA community has rallied for Thompson. Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have all sent messages on social media.

In a classy move, Lakers rival LeBron James tweeted prayers and good wishes. (It would also be classy if former teammate and Achilles injury sufferer Kevin Durant chimed in.)

The point is ― after we admit that this is just sports and there are more serious issues ― finding a Klay Thompson is not that easy. Do you think when he had his first press conference as a rookie anyone thought he’d have this kind of an effect?

He was the 11th pick (not by Myers) in the 2011 draft, out of that basketball powerhouse Washington State. In his rookie season, he was left off the All-Star weekend “Rising Stars” roster.

And then consider what he became. A five-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion. He scored 37 points in a quarter, a record.

And he did it all without ever losing his unassuming sense of self and endearingly goofy worldview. Let’s just say we don’t know the names of the dogs of other Warriors.

So, what we’re trying to say here, and what I think Myers was getting at, is this is rare. You get a guy like Thompson and he not only pans out, he goes above and beyond.

You just don’t know. You pick these guys, they sit on a stage and answer questions and you hope they turn into a Klay Thompson or a Steph Curry.

And who can say? They might. Wiseman and Mannion certainly have the numbers, right down to the wingspan.

But so did Jacob Evans in 2018 and Damian Jones in 2016. They had their rookie press conferences and then, like a puff of smoke, vanished.

A snap judgment says Wiseman has a chance. He’s slender, but the video says he’s athletic and can run the floor. He’s left-handed, which is a plus. And he’s got some personality.

You’ve already heard about studying Mandarin. There’s a marketing possibility you can expect the Dubs, with their strong Asian presence in the fan base, to leap on with both feet.

But I also liked, on the draft night’s prerecorded video, that Wiseman broke out a little voice impression of his coach, Penny Hardaway. And, as another writer has pointed out, he made a point to name-check the centers already on the Warriors roster.

Mannion ― who we are contractually obligated to call “carrot-topped” at least once ― looks like a fan favorite in waiting. Game film shows him running the Arizona offense at approximately 100 mph, with dribbles, dinks and dimes.

Supposedly, the word is that it was a shock in the league that he was the 48th pick. Well, someone has to be. We will see if the teams who passed on him knew what they were doing.

He is intriguing, we’ll give him that. And also, besides speaking Italian, he is not afraid to answer a question from the media.

But will either of them, particularly Wiseman, end up as a foundational piece for the franchise? Myers knows that, one way or another, he’s going to hear about how this second-pick-in-the-draft panned out for years.

And, in a private moment, he might admit that the choice is nothing more than an educated guess ― well-educated, but still. He said he had dinner with Wiseman.

“And he came by himself,” Myers said. “I liked that.”

Great. Better get used to being your own guy. The scrutiny is going to be intense.

And, by the way, so is the standard. Thompson’s injury reminds us that he went from a rookie press conference to being a key cog in a team that went to five straight NBA Finals.

It’s a lot to expect. Will the rookies rise to the challenge?

I refer you back to former pitcher Joaquin Andujar and what he said was his favorite word in baseball:

“You never know.”

