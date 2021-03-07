Nevius: Now or never for Warriors to step up play

It has been baffling.

For the last couple of weeks, we have repeatedly heard from the Warriors and members of the media that the team is hitting its stride. That now, midway through the season, they’ve gotten comfortable. That “Warriors culture” is kicking in.

A week ago Steve Kerr said his team was “turning the corner” and “close to breaking through.”

That’s not what we see on the floor. There is a grinding, nothing-comes-easy offense that struggles to stay with top teams. A second unit that is routinely outplayed by the opponents’ reserves. And a crunchtime fire drill as Steph Curry zigs and zags and tries to hit the magical last-second game-winner.

Now, at the All-Star break, it is time for a hard look. And we once again reference the NFL’s Bill Parcells: “You are what your record says you are.”

After Thursday’s third straight loss, they are 19-18. And that’s pretty much where they’ve been all year — at break-even.

At the end of last month, the Dubs went on a four-game road trip. Kerr called it “our chance to prove we are more than a .500 team.”

They went 2-2.

The good news is it appears the happy talk is over. The final game before the All-Star break in Phoenix made several statements. And none of them sounded like the status would remain quo.

After the game, Kerr came right out and said that rookie James Wiseman would be getting significantly more minutes. We can only assume this is the result of thousands of Warriors fans screaming “Why isn’t Wiseman playing?” into their TV sets.

Somebody, presumably Kerr, has been very resistant to plugging the No. 2 pick in the draft into the lineup and letting him play. Maybe that’s because he is a little different than the typical Warriors rookie. The team hasn’t had a top-10 pick since 2012 (Harrison Barnes) and maybe they have been a little hard on Wiseman.

Up until now, as soon as he missed a rotation or failed to block out on a rebound, he was out of the game. It seemed pretty obvious he was frustrated, especially when Kerr says, as he did the other day, that when Steph and Draymond make a mistake he leaves them in.

Wiseman isn’t going to get more comfortable on the bench. He’s got to play. I’d suggest he feature his low post moves. We know he can catch a lob for a dunk, and his coast-to-coast jams are jaw-dropping. That kid can run.

But we’d also like more of that sweet little spin and hook shot move — remember, he’s left-handed — that he made Thursday night. It isn’t hard to imagine a world where he consistently hits four or five of those a game.

Of course, he needs to get stronger. And fouling limits his minutes. But he’s also getting some tick-tack rookie fouls. Officials need to see him play to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Finally, the Warriors are openly imploring Wiseman not to listen to the noise about who is the best rookie. LaMelo Ball is getting the buzz, but he plays 30-some minutes a night. As many have calculated, if you project Wiseman’s scoring over 30 minutes, it is close to what Ball is putting up.

You can bet the Wiseman camp is whispering that in his ear, telling him he isn’t getting a fair chance. It’s a recipe for discontent.

Besides, Wiseman is the future. Get him out there and live with the lapses.

The second unit has been a yearlong problem. There’s no longer any use pretending the Warriors aren’t concerned about it.

Kerr has tinkered with the lineups consistently, but the real signal was when the team brought Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion back from the G League bubble early. They immediately provided a spark of energy.

Poole (26 points) was a revelation Thursday night, but remember he’s been streaky in the past. Still, he is consistently bouncy, can handle it a little and is one Warrior who consistently makes cuts through the lane.

Mannion is instant energy, although you’d love to see him shoot more consistently. Too bad the ticket holders aren’t in the arena, because Mannion has fan favorite written all over him.

In short, you gotta like these kids.

But this is also another admission that they are a .500 team. And, as currently configured, they are likely to be a .500 team for the rest of the season. That’s an awful waste of the brilliance of Curry, for starters.

Why bring the young guns up from the G League ahead of time? Maybe because GM Bob Myers wanted a good look at them in case he wants to make a trade or two before the March 25 deadline. Maybe even one of the starters.

I know we’re supposed to praise Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, but it must pain Kerr to see his pass-happy, free-flowing offense stop when the ball hits their hands. Wiggins is averaging just over two assists a game and Oubre is at 1.5. Curry, who shoots more than anyone, averages 6.3.

And, if you’d like to go completely bonkers, what about bringing in 6-7 second-round pick Justinian Jessup, who is currently tearing it up in the Australian league? No less than Andrew Bogut told reporters, “I honestly think he could find time with the Warriors right now.”

Any way you look at it, there’s a change in the Warriors’ vibe. And not a moment too soon. They are about to go on a seven-game run against some of the top teams in basketball — Clippers, Jazz, Lakers and Philly, among others.

Is it possible young guns like Poole and Mannion could inject new life and excitement into the team?

And if they do, can Alan Smailagic be far behind?

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius