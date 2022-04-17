Nevius: Nuggets’ big man Nikola Jokic looms large for Warriors

Steve Kerr brought it up this week without even being asked. When asked the inevitable question about what the Warriors need to do to beat the Nuggets, he went right to specifics.

“We can’t have the wandering-on-the-floor-after-a-timeout,” he said. “And (Nikola) Jokic throws a full-court pass for a layup when we’re not paying attention.”

Oh man. As the playoffs ramp up, how many times do you think the Warriors have heard about that play?

It’s a Jokic classic, of course. Playing at home, the Warriors stroll out of a first-quarter timeout like they are sleepwalking. On the video, they can be seen ambling nonchalantly toward the Denver end of the court, some checking out the crowd on the way.

Meanwhile, Jokic, under the Golden State basket, grabs the ball away from the official and in one motion fires a length-of-the-court bomb to Aaron Gordon, who dunks before most of the Warriors have even turned around.

Kerr was livid. He immediately called timeout after exactly five seconds of play.

And as we learned this week, he hasn’t forgotten. And he’s making sure his players don’t, either.

“I think he used the word ‘unacceptable,’” Gary Payton II said this week. “Unacceptable. We have to take that away, so (Kerr) doesn’t get to breaking clipboards and stuff.”

You understand the exasperation. It was a lazy play. Coaches hate that.

But it isn’t like that was anything unusual for Jokic. If you have some spare time, cue up “Jokic passing” on the YouTube machine.

There are full-court bombs, certainly, but also no-look bounce passes to cutters on the baseline. There are clips of him bringing the ball up on the fast break and threading an assist between two defenders for a layup.

There’s even one where he has the ball, facing the bench, and throws a no-look, backward, over-the-head pass to create an easy basket.

Maybe it is time for a new NBA term. You know when someone dunks over a defender? And creates a photo that ought to be on a poster? We say someone was “poster-ized.”

Maybe Jokic should have something similar. When he throws one between a defender’s legs or heaves a touchdown over everyone, we need a term for getting embarrassed by a sensational pass.

How about, getting “pass-turized?”

And, of course, Jokic didn’t just win the MVP award last year (and is one of the favorites this year) because of his passing.

Asked if he thought Jokic was more dangerous as a scorer or a passer, Kerr couldn’t resist the one-word one-liner.

“Yes,” he said.

Which is amusing, but true.

This year the Serbian center became the first player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists. He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists. And despite his size, which you’d think would cut down on his quickness, the stat site FiveThirtyEight ranks him as the second-best defender in the NBA.

Those numbers jump off the page. Most fans know Jokic is good, but they may not appreciate how good.

Which, apparently, is fine with him. He seems to have little interest in promoting himself. He has zero social media and shrugs at the hype.

Asked recently where he keeps his MVP trophy, Jokic replied, “I don’t know where it is right now, to be honest.” (He said he was moving and his wife was coordinating the belongings.)

The same interviewer asked for his thoughts about the possibility of winning a second MVP. Jokic was able to contain his excitement.

“If it happens, yeah, great,” he said.

Also, Jokic may be a little overlooked because he doesn’t fit with our jump-out-of-the-gym stars. It isn’t as if the league hasn’t had players like him, but there aren’t a lot.

Asked if there was a comparison from his playing days, Kerr got in the way-back machine.

“I think he’s kind of a combination of Larry Bird in a seven-foot frame and Arvydas Sabonis,” Kerr said. “He shoots from behind his head like Bird does. And he just sees every pass. Incredible feel for the game. Just sort of a step ahead of everybody else. And he comes in a center’s body, so that’s where the Sabonis comparison would come in.”

Nobody needs to be told about Larry Bird, but the Sabonis reference might be a little obscure.

The Lithuanian center was a mainstay for the Soviet national basketball team. It was Sabonis’ team that shocked the world by knocking off Team USA in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea.

Actually, I was at that game. The Americans were supposed to destroy the Russians out of the game with a full-court press. Instead, the Soviets inbounded the ball to the 7-3 Sabonis (13 points, 13 rebounds), who picked the press apart.

That was the last American team composed of college players. It was clear the world was catching up.

Sabonis signed an NBA contract with Portland and played seven seasons there, but was hobbled by leg injuries and was only a shell of himself. Still, he was one of the first big men to emphasize passing, a legacy that has influenced European players to this day.

And the logical result of all that is Jokic, who broke the mold — a seven-foot team quarterback who shoots, passes, rebounds and runs the offense.

A reporter asked Kerr, “in your years coaching against him, have you found one strategy that kind of works a little better than another?”

“No,” Kerr said.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius