Nevius: Offering 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan some unsolicited advice

An open letter to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan:

Hi Kyle,

You’re probably surprised to hear from me. I don’t know if you even know who I am. I’ve asked a few questions at your press conferences, but we’ve never even talked one-on-one.

So for me to reach out and make some suggestions about your coaching must seem pretty ridiculous.

On the other hand, I am the father of two grown kids, so I am very experienced at offering unsolicited advice. It is kind of my brand.

My suggestion is simple:

Dial down the negative energy.

I know, this isn’t the first time you’ve heard this. You even mentioned it during the offseason. You said when you and your wife were looking for a house, she became frustrated because your first reaction was to point out all the flaws.

Presumably, it is because you are a perfectionist. The team runs a play and you say, “That was good, but we missed this, and this and this.”

It’s wearing because like in most things — especially professional sports — confidence is key. You want cocky guys, like Patrick Mahomes, who are not only elite talents but have gunslinger swagger.

And I am not the first one to point out that some of your players seem to get less confident instead of better when you apply the tough love. Google up “Shanahan” and “doghouse.”

Every week we seem to have a new resident. This year it has mostly been wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. As a rookie in 2020, Aiyuk caught 60 balls for five touchdowns. So far this year he’s caught nine passes and you have to answer questions weekly about why he isn’t a bigger part of the offense.

And when you answer those questions, it doesn’t exactly put doghouse residency to rest.

“I don’t think he’s back to where he was last year,” you said last week. “And I expected him to be better this year than last year.”

Quite the vote of confidence. Granted, if Aiyuk isn’t playing well, there’s no reason to praise him. But calling him out in public doesn’t seem like a good motivating tactic. It certainly doesn’t seem to be working.

I’d suggest you watch a few Steve Kerr press conferences. The Warriors coach may criticize the way the team played but he almost never throws anybody under the bus. The players know he has their back.

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin, who just took the San Diego job, is another one. There’s always a positive spin, always support for his players.

On the other hand, it has been difficult to watch the way you’ve undercut the confidence of Jimmy Garoppolo.

You admitted you considered trades for another quarterback, made a blockbuster deal to draft his replacement, Trey Lance, and ran the rookie in at the end of a drive just to score a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo has become the fans’ pinata. He’s getting hammered on social media and you can bet those booing fans had some choice words for him after the loss last week.

And asked about his play, you said, “I thought Jimmy had his worst game yesterday.”

Sure, the guy probably doesn’t feel bad enough, why not say he was lousy in public? There’s a ton of things you could have said, beginning with the game being played in a wind-whipped monsoon.

Nope. Not your style.

So, you were asked, “Will Jimmy start next week?”

You said, “I would guess so.”

Wow. Thank you Knute Rockne. And people wonder why Garoppolo is playing like he is looking over his shoulder.

I get it. You want to be honest and transparent. But you can do that without the potshots.

And frankly, if you were ready to dump Garoppolo and insert Lance, none of this would matter.

But now you’ve announced that it is ride-or-die with Garoppolo, as long as he’s healthy. So now you’re going to depend on him? In that case, you need him to be confident and competent.

What he doesn’t need are halfhearted endorsements or complaints about how he “had a few throws he’d like to have back.”

Honestly, I don’t know if he’s the right choice. I’ll concede you know better about QBs.

But we also know, going all the way back to Matt Ryan, that your perfectionist tendencies create tension with your quarterbacks.

In which case, good luck to Trey Lance. It must now be dawning on him that he is under a huge amount of pressure. Not only has the talent level in the NFL surely been eye-opening, your team mortgaged its draft future for him. The expectation is a Super Bowl.

We can only hope that you aren’t freaking him out with constant quibbles. Because the only thing worse than making him the starter too soon would be the awful realization that he can’t cut it.

My advice? Stick with Jimmy for now.

I keep hearing fans say they would like to see Lance do this, or do that.

Know what I’d like to see him do? Win a game. Based on a small sample size, I worry a Lance-led 49ers team would produce a lot of very exciting losses.

But here’s the real deal. No one has to tell you this is a tipping-point moment for this team. No one expected this kind of belly flop.

From this moment on, the players are going to be watching you and listening to you. And what you say will go a long way to how this team responds to this lousy start.

My advice is to curb your tendency to obsess on the flaws and celebrate the good.

Thanks for listening.

By the way, I also drew up a couple of plays I thought you might use. Let me know.

Sincerely,

CWN

