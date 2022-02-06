Nevius: Olympics’ opening spectacle tries to wash away world’s ills

I watched the opening ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics so you didn’t have to. You’re welcome.

Since it was on at 3 a.m. Pacific time, I’m betting not many people tuned in. Some may have recorded it, as I did, but since it has already been projected that this will be the least-watched Winter Olympics ever, NBC was probably fine with the time.

Full disclosure: You’ll have to look far and wide to find a bigger fan of the Olympic Games than me. I was lucky enough to go to eight Olympic Games and it never got old.

I bought the whole shtick. The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat. The plucky kid out of nowhere who suddenly has the performance of a lifetime with the whole world watching.

It started when I was young, eons ago, sitting in front of the TV and seeing those epic USA vs. USSR track and field battles.

And it carried over to Lake Placid, when the U.S. team unexpectedly knocked off the mighty Russian hockey team in the semifinal game (which everyone misremembers it as the final.)

Do you believe in miracles?

I did.

Now I’m starting to wonder. The awkwardness of holding the Olympics in an authoritarian country is personified in the Beijing Games.

And the opening ceremony put a point on it.

You had Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, looking down on (before briefly dozing off) a team waving the flag of Ukraine, a country he may very well invade.

You had the team from Hong Kong marching under the box of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose government is in a bitter and sometimes violent confrontation with Hong Kong over democracy.

And, in a how-dumb-do-you-think-we-are moment, the Chinese selected a Uyghur cross country skier to light the official torch.

China, of course, has been accused of “ongoing genocide” of the Muslim Uyghur people by the United States and other nations.

“But see?” the Chinese appear to be saying. “Everything is fine.”

The media have been warned by Chinese authorities not to get involved in human rights disputes. And they’ve already roughed up a Dutch TV journalist. He was grabbed by a security guard during the opening ceremony — on live TV — and hustled away.

So NBC, which paid almost $8 billion for the rights to the Olympics through 2032, has a fine line to walk.

Like when they brought in China hand Andy Browne, the former China editor for the Wall Street Journal.

Asked about the reports of ongoing violence against the Uyghurs, Browne said that Western countries have condemned the actions, but that China denies the accusations.

And that was it for analysis.

And you thought the balance beam was only in the Summer Games.

As for the color and pageantry, NBC put on its happy face and played the role of emcee and Macy’s Parade presenters. “Here comes Malaysia!” was one example.

And, of course, plenty of jingoism for the good old USA. The flag bearers were mic’d up, natch. And there were shots of crowded couches back home, so proud families could wave and cheer.

But there always seemed to be a moment that pulled us back to the fractious controversies.

The arrival of the team from Kazakhstan was the cue to tell the story of how Beijing had these Games fall in its lap. Cities in Norway, Sweden, Poland and Ukraine all took themselves out of the running.

That left Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Beijing. On a very close vote, 44-40, China won.

In a sign of the times, Kazakhstan is claiming election irregularities.

It’s just a strange Olympics. The entire event is in a strict COVID bubble. Only 150,000 spectators will attend, all from China and carefully selected by officials so there will be no problems.

The snow is fake. It gets cold enough in the mountains, but there isn’t water, so hundreds of snow-making machines coat the slopes — and also the surrounding countryside for a winter wonderland backdrop.

At this point all the experts are saying the same thing. China isn’t even trying to make a good impression. That was for 2008, when the Summer Games were also in Beijing.

That was a showcase moment for China on the international stage.

Fourteen years later, China is an established world power. It isn’t courting acceptance. It is doing it their way, and if the rest of the world doesn’t like it, tough moguls.

They are at least making an effort to present a traditional Games. The opening ceremony was a technological marvel. The entire floor of the stadium was basically a huge LED TV.

The problem was, it looked like we were watching a huge LED TV on TV.

Also, a word of advice — pick up the pace. They began with a countdown of the seasons. Who knew there were 24 seasons? That’s way too much seasoning.

Still, for better or worse, here we go. We’re launched down this bobsled run and there’s no telling what we will find at the end. NBC’s Browne even wondered aloud if Putin might invade Ukraine during the Games.

Kind of kills the Olympic spirit, doesn’t it?

But even in these early days, we have seen breakneck runs by downhill skiers and an international cast of world-class figure skaters.

Who knows? Maybe the simple momentum of the Games will carry us along. In some ways, daily doses of skiers, skaters and sliders over two-plus weeks could be the perfect COVID indoor pastime.

Maybe we will get caught up in the stories, the triumphs and the defeats, and let the gift of human excellence lift us above and beyond all these politics, repression and strife.

So yeah, I still believe in miracles.

A little bit.

