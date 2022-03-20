Nevius: On paper or online, March Madness still magic

This is the time of year when people used to joke about being arrested by the FBI.

Back then the NCAA basketball tournament meant someone running the office pool, collecting buy-in fees and handing out paper brackets. We’d fill them out and pick winners.

And sooner or later someone would say, “You know, technically this is gambling and against the law. I hope the FBI doesn’t find out.”

Today gambling on games is essentially legal everywhere. Not only that, the sports institutions, once vanguards of ethics, are running ads for gaming sites during games.

You can bet on a game, in progress, with a few clicks on a phone. I’m old enough to say it makes me uneasy. But that ship has sailed.

Back then the guy running the pool had stacks of paper on his desk. He had to wade through all the scores to update the progress and eventually pick the winner of the pool. (The other standard joke was to observe “that’s the most productive he’s been all year.”)

Today you’re sent a link to an electronic bracket, you fill it out online and it updates automatically. By the way, it turns out CBS wasn’t kidding about closing the entries at 9:19 a.m. Pacific time.

I was three picks from finishing my bracket when it shut down. So now no one in my group will know who I’m picking to win it all.

It’s Gonzaga.

Again. The last few years it’s always been Gonzaga.

It’s that underdog appeal of a small school going up against the Big Names. They have quirky players like the head-banded Drew Timme and spindly and skilled seven-footer Chet Holmgren.

Truth be told, Gonzaga probably isn’t much of an underdog any more.

The Zags are only the fourth school in NCAA history to go to six consecutive Sweet 16s and have been to 23 straight NCAA tournaments, the third-longest streak in the nation. They’ve been a No. 1 or 2 seed six times since 2013.

Not that they can’t still disappoint us in the this-is-the-year crowd.

But rooting for the small schools points to the real strength of the tournament.

It’s not like college football. When low-level football teams have a postseason, they mean a bowl game with a funny name broadcast early on a Friday morning.

But with basketball, they get their moment in the sun. The unlikely upset is the secret sauce of this tournament.

There’s so many teams and so many games, it’s bound to happen. And all you have to hear is, “Did you see Saint Peter’s is giving Kentucky a real game?” to get you to switch over to that channel. And when they won, everybody was a Saint Peter’s authority. (Their mascot is the Peacock, by the way.)

And if you have your own, regional underdog, it is that much better. Here’s a tip of the cap to Saint Mary’s and USF, who made the locals proud.

St. Mary’s is a Gonzaga in waiting. They looked classy, smart and unexpectedly quick and skilled. Coach Randy Bennett is a Bay Area treasure.

And the Dons covered themselves in glory, despite losing in overtime to Murray State. Jamaree Bouyea (who has the coolest name in college basketball, and I am not debating this) tied the score in regulation and eventually rang up 36 to raise NBA eyebrows.

The tournament is also a reminder of the role luck plays in all our lives. People meet lifelong partners in a chance encounter in the produce aisle. You bump into someone who mentions a job you might be interested in.

Odd little moments can make all the difference. Game-winners bounce once, twice, on the rim as the buzzer sounds. Is it in or out? Either way, half the crowd is about to rush the court.

There’s almost always some luck to winning.

Another tradition when anteing up for the office pool is to say, “I don’t know why I’m entering. I never win anything.”

Except that one year my co-worker Dan McGrath and I made it to the championship game. We sat at our friend Steve’s apartment and actually developed sweaty palms.

This was hundreds of years ago. We had North Carolina State in a barnburner against Houston.

With the score tied 52-all and the clock down to five seconds, our N.C. State guard, Dereck Whittenburg, heaved up a desperation shot from what had to be 30 feet away. If it drops, we win.

It was short.

But a teammate, Lorenzo Charles, grabbed it out of the air and, as the buzzer sounded, dunked to win the game.

We jumped to our feet and yelled and danced around that apartment like idiots.

I think we won $200 apiece.

I hope the FBI didn’t find out.

