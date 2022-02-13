Nevius: On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL leaves its problems for later

We used to joke about Super Bowl Sunday being a national holiday, but now it seems all that is missing are the greeting cards.

You know the numbers. Over 96 million people watched it on TV last year. It’s such a national party that some 17 million people are expected to call in sick tomorrow.

And it’s not just the glamour games. Last year’s regular-season games accounted for 48 of the 50 most-watched broadcasts in 2021, and 91 of the top 100, according to the league.

And the numbers only get higher in the playoffs. The 49ers-Rams NFC championship game drew 55.2 million, the highest since 2014.

No wonder the sport is generating an estimated $10 billion a year in annual revenue. Clearly, in American sports, the NFL is the king.

It just seems that for an enterprise that is wildly successful, it sure seems to have a lot of problems.

Exhibit A was last week’s Roger Goodell press conference. The commissioner stumbled through a presser that was dominated by questions about why the NFL has been so slow to hire head coaches of color.

Goodell should have had his answers ready. He faced the same questions last year. The difference now is that former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a federal class-action lawsuit accusing the league of racial discrimination.

Still, it was more of the same from Goodell. He said, “We won’t tolerate racism” and admitted that efforts to diversify head coaching jobs “fell short ... by a long shot.”

He added they are going to “step back and look at everything we’re doing today.”

Folks, this is not that hard. Clearly there are coaches of color in the NFL who can do the job. They are offensive and defensive coordinators. They’ve had years of experience, often on winning teams.

Look at the NBA. Black coaches are hired (and fired) so routinely that a lack of diversity never comes up.

Consider the Suns’ head coach, Monty Williams. He’s obviously good at his job — Phoenix has the best record in all of basketball. But, as you can tell from talking to him for two minutes, he’s also got Steve Kerr-like media skills.

Find someone like him instead of hiring the first recognizable name you hear. Because that’s how Jacksonville ended up with Urban Meyer, who was a disaster. Now there’s a hiring the league could learn from.

Just as a sidebar, I wouldn’t immediately jump to the injustice of Colin Kaepernick. At this point his story has been boiled down to bullet points — he took a knee during the national anthem and the owners were so offended by the affront to patriotism that he was blackballed for life from the NFL.

Granted, Kaepernick started it, but lots of players joined the protest, over 200 in all. They weren’t run out of the league.

The reality is, if the NFL thought Kaepernick was a starting quarterback, he’d be playing right now. Those important patriotic principles would go right out the window.

Over and over, the league has shown it is perfectly willing to hire and employ problematic players.

Before the 2017 draft, a video circulated of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. It shows Mixon, then 18, punching a woman in the face with such force that it broke her jaw and fractured her cheekbone.

Before the draft, there was talk that teams might refuse to pick Mixon. Or that his draft position might fall drastically.

Nope — he issued an apology and was picked in the second round. And Sunday afternoon, he’ll be the starting running back for the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the league is looking into charges by a former employee that Washington team owner Dan Snyder was part of widespread sexual harassment on the job. (Snyder originally announced that his team would investigate itself, but even the NFL thought that was too much and began its own probe.)

Then there are the Raiders. Head coach Jon Gruden’s leaked emails revealed shocking misogynistic, homophobic and racist views. (Count me among those who were completely fooled by Gruden.) He resigned almost immediately, but the hits kept coming for the Raiders.

With the opportunity to make two picks in the first round in the 2020 draft, the team completely whiffed. Not only have they cut both players, the reasons are an indelible stain on the franchise.

Receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing felony DUI charges (twice the legal limit) after he crashed his car at an estimated 150 mph, killing a 23-year-old woman. And cornerback Damon Arnette posted a video showing him waving a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Surely, you say, their careers are over. But it’s the NFL. You never know.

And finally, for all the TV viewership success, there’s a little squishiness to the numbers.

It sounds great that 94 million viewers watched last year’s Super Bowl. But that was the lowest total since 2007. And for viewers in the 18-34 range, the drop-off should be troubling to the NFL.

The 2021 Super Bowl drew just 34.3 million 18-34’s, well down from 10 years ago when there were 52.5 million.

The league is working hard to pull in the younger fans. Games have been broadcast on the Nickelodeon channel, complete with slime graphics and an “appearance” by SpongeBob SquarePants.

They’re also promoting digital options, like the popular gaming platform Roblox. And they are floating the idea that fans may be able to watch games in a 3D metaverse.

But frankly, what I hear from the millennials is that they are turned off by the violence and head-to-head collisions that can cause brain damage symptoms for a player later in life.

The NFL has paid lip service to making the game safer and penalizing vicious head shots. But as anyone who watches can tell you, they happen every game — repeatedly.

And we haven’t even discussed the potential harm of the league embracing legalized gambling. Betting on sports used to get you in trouble. Now, Terry Bradshaw is doing commercials for wagering. The potential for corruption is obvious.

Just another problem the NFL has failed to address.

But hey, it’s the Super Bowl. Pass the chip dip.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius