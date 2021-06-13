Nevius: Packed sporting events becoming new normal

First we couldn’t get fans to attend sporting events during the pandemic.

Now we can’t get them to leave.

You may have seen the story from the French Open last week. In a quarterfinal match, Novak Djokovic was up two sets to one and a crowd of 5,000 spectators was going wild.

“It was a lot of fans involved,” Djokovic said. “Every single point cheering, screaming. Just an electric atmosphere out there.”

And then the clock struck 11 p.m.

According to the rules in metropolitan France, a strict 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew is in place. People are only allowed out for a few, very specific, activities during those hours.

Watching tennis is not one of them.

So the match was stopped. It was announced that everyone had to go home. The reaction was not positive.

Spectators booed. Some chanted, “We’ve paid, we’ll stay.”

They finally left, but they had a point. Who says you can sit in a tennis stadium at 10:45 p.m. and be fine, but 15 minutes later you are at risk for COVID? Does the virus punch a time clock?

Welcome to next week.

As you’ve heard, beginning Tuesday most of the mask restrictions in the state of California — including covering your face in restaurants, gyms and supermarkets — will be lifted. If you have been vaccinated, you can go to most places without a mask, indoors and out, but some businesses may still require one.

Now, what does that mean?

Expert reactions run the gamut. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi told the Los Angeles Times, “I would feel very comfortable not being masked everywhere that it is allowed.”

Meanwhile, LA County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said he’s going to keep wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

So essentially you’re on your own. Will thousands of vaccinated people toss their masks? Will non-vaccinated people decline to mask up? Have people become so comfortable with eating outdoors and keeping a distance that they won’t stop, even if the science says it is OK?

We don’t know.

What is likely is that people will do what they see others doing. And where is the most logical place to see lots of people accepting (or not accepting) the new normal? Live sports events, televised nationally. Games, matches and indoor arenas will be a test lab for life after the coronavirus.

And frankly, so far there have been some wild swings.

Told that the Indianapolis 500 was open to fans, a mind-boggling 135,000 showed up on Memorial Day weekend. Since the COVID lockdown, it was the largest crowd for a sporting event in the world.

Hooray, right? Headed back to normal.

Yeah, except as Twitter pointed out, at the time Indiana had a vaccination rate of less than 50%. So we have to assume a lot of those people, sitting shoulder to shoulder, haven’t been vaccinated. Are they really taking this seriously?

And then we have the hard-line approach.

On Saturday, June 6, at the Memorial golf tournament, the PGA fined John Rahm $1.675 million for failing a COVID-19 test.

Well ... actually, the tour didn’t fine Rahm. He kind of did it to himself. We don’t know if Rahm was vaccinated, or if he was and hadn’t passed the two-week “all-clear” period.

But we do know that Rahm was tested every day, and the tour wouldn’t have done that if he’d finished the vaccine protocol.

What Rahm didn’t know was that he was going to blow the doors off his competitors. After three rounds he had a commanding six-shot lead.

And it was then, on the golf course, that officials told him he’d tested positive and would have to withdraw. It wasn’t just disappointing, it was a potential brutal shot to the wallet. The winner of the Memorial earns the aforementioned $1.6 million-plus.

Rahm was absolutely crushed. When he doubled over in disappointment, it was impossible not to feel sorry for him.

However, as golf legend and tournament host Jack Nicklaus said, “(Getting vaccinated) is a business decision in many ways.”

The rest of America, we assume, will fall somewhere between those two extremes.

We have definitely seen that sports teams are eager — to say the least — to get fans back in the stands. And gradually, the numbers are increasing.

But early on, caution was the watchword. Toward the end of their season, the Warriors opened Chase Arena to as many as 6,000 fans. They didn’t get that many.

In fact, during one stretch between May 8 and May 14, the team announced that the attendance was exactly 4,155 for four consecutive games. Which, not to be a cynic, sounds unlikely. More like someone was making a calculated guess.

However, now crowds at the NBA playoffs in indoor arenas have increased — 16,000-plus at recent Phoenix Suns games. Attendance for baseball games is also inching into the low five figures.

Those games are televised nationally. Across the country, people will see fans gathering in groups, indoors and out, often without masks. The message will be, “This is the new normal. You should do this, too.”

But will you?

