Nevius: Playing on keeps NBA’s fight at the forefront

The NBA players’ protest and postponement of playoff games may have come from a bubble, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum.

When they met with the league this spring to discuss restarting the NBA season, the players made it clear they intended to speak out against racial injustice. They were willing to live in a virus-free “bubble,” but they weren’t willing to “shut up and dribble.”

The league agreed. In the bubble, the basketball courts have Black Lives Matter signs on the floor and on T-shirts. Slogans like “Say her name” are allowed, even encouraged, on the backs of jerseys.

And players like Chris Paul and LeBron James have turned typical, vanilla postgame interviews into social commentary.

Paul said after a Game 4 win that when the players came to Orlando, “We said we were going to speak out on social injustice and things that keep happening.”

So it was entirely on brand for them to announce that they would not participate in playoff games Wednesday night. Of course, sports like Major League Baseball, the NFL and others joined the protest, but significantly, it was the NBA that led the way.

That said, although the players got to the right place eventually, there were definitely some twists and turns. It turns out making history can be a little spontaneous.

It begins with the shocking footage of a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, in the back seven times. In this age of video, the clip was everywhere. And it was horrible.

In response, the players on the Milwaukee Bucks felt they had to do something to acknowledge the shooting. Wisconsin is the team’s home state and the video was reminiscent of far too many incidents of deadly violence against Black men by the police.

The Bucks were scheduled to play the Magic Wednesday, but began to debate what action they should take during a pregame locker room meeting. They discussed it right up to game time and finally decided they would not take the floor.

It was so spur of the moment that the officials actually went back to the locker room looking for the team.

“Uh, guys,” you picture them saying, “We’re about to start.”

Told that Milwaukee was declining to play, the officials ruled it a forfeit and went to tell the Magic that they’d won. But in solidarity, the Orlando players said they weren’t playing either. The game was off.

All of this was apparently quite a surprise to the other four teams that had playoff games Wednesday. It wasn’t that they weren’t willing to consider the idea; it just kind of popped up out of thin air.

Sensibly, it was soon announced that no playoff games would be played on Wednesday. As the protest grew, that led to calling off the Thursday and Friday games, too.

That left the question of, “What next?”

The advantage of living in a bubble is that you can get everyone together in one room. When they did that Wednesday night, according to several well-sourced reporters, the meeting almost went off the rails.

Reportedly, James arrived with a proposal to burn the whole thing down. No more playoff games. That’s it. Season is over. He had the backing of his Lakers team and Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Which I assume is when someone said something like: “You know, a minute ago the Bucks were sitting in their locker room wondering how to handle this, then we called off three days of games and now we’re abandoning the season? Isn’t this a lot in a short time?”

And guess what? If there is one criticism of James as a player, it is that while he is incredibly gifted, he can be a little overbearing. Reportedly, emotions ran high and James stalked out of the meeting.

The meeting adjourned later with no real decision. It was said everyone went home for a good night’s sleep, but you can bet they used their time to call their agents/advisers to figure out what to do.

By the next morning an agreement had been reached. After another meeting, the players announced that the games were just “postponed,” not canceled, and that they were willing to play the rest of the season.

James was probably pissed (although he says now he’s on board), but let’s don’t be too hard on him. He is making a conscious effort to promote good causes. He recently announced the multi-million-dollar More Than a Vote campaign, which not only encourages voting but recruits poll workers in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

It is a reminder of what Jalen Rose, the TV commentator and former player, said the other day.

Players in the NBA, he said, “are probably the most influential, wealthy Black men in America right now.”

And I think the players know that now. And they intend to use that clout.

James is an influencer. He can target a demographic that Joe Biden might not be able to reach. Good for him.

But continuing the playoffs is still the right move. If they stop the games now the players lose their stage, their forum.

We demand change, but there’s always the question of what can be done. Sports stars can’t reform a police department or write new laws.

What they can do is speak up, as they’ve been doing. And they can get real-time concessions, like the promise from the league to convert NBA arenas to election polling stations, which was just announced yesterday.

They can make a difference. Because as they proved this week, they have our attention.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius