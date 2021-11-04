Nevius: Posey’s surprise retirement is understated, typical Buster

Gerald Dempsey (Buster) Posey has amazed and impressed us for 12 seasons. He’s hit walk-off dingers, caught no-hitters, one of them a perfect game, and won three World Series — without ever changing expression.

And it turns out he had one last admirable surprise.

Retiring from baseball, when he clearly still has the skills to be an elite catcher, is just about the most Buster-esque thing he could possibly do.

He will, of course, low-key it at his announcement Thursday. That will be right on brand.

Whenever he got the game-winning hit or clutch home run, he would announce that he was “just fortunate to get the barrel of the bat on it.” As he racked up the Major League Baseball awards — Rookie of the Year, MVP, batting champion, Gold Glove — he rarely failed to give credit for what he called the real reason for his success ... remarkable good luck.

And yet, he’s never been mistaken for someone who didn’t know his mind. If anything, he’s known for quietly taking powerful personal stands.

Before the 2020 season, after his wife Kristen and he adopted two babies with medical conditions, he gave the situation — and the outbreak of the pandemic — some thought. And then, in the most jaw-dropping announcement until today, he said he’d decided not to play the season.

He didn’t.

But he returned this year, kicked butt, and, naturally, was named National League Comeback Player of the year — for the second time.

The first was after his horrific injury in a collision at home plate in 2011. The crash fractured his leg and tore ligaments in his ankle, necessitating surgery. It ended his season, just 45 games in, and there was serious speculation he’d never play again.

Instead, he became an All-Star, won the batting title, was named MVP and hit a stadium-silencing grand slam in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the Reds. Even Posey noticed how Great American Ball Park went still when the ball cleared the fence.

“It’s kind of weird running about the bases and didn’t really hear a sound,” he said at the time.

Then he added, “I was just fortunate to get a good pitch to hit and got the barrel of the bat on it.”

At this point we’d say, “Don’t ever change, Buster,” but it is obvious he never will.

As one of his teammates said this year, “Buster’s heartbeat is just a little slower than the rest of us.”

Buster actually admitted to me at a pre-season media session that he was boring on purpose during the season. It’s too distracting to have to come up with entertaining quotes all the time. Once the games started, we got straight vanilla from Buster.

It’s a shame, because he can be pretty funny. He’s definitely sarcastic, and teammates learned to be on guard for a snarky one-liner.

And yet, once in a blue moon, he let the emotions flow.

Last month, one win away from clinching the National League West pennant, Posey came to bat with the bases loaded in the third. He singled to center, of course, driving in the two go-ahead runs for a lead the Giants never lost.

Standing at first he pumped his fist and actually yelled. Huh, people said, that was out of character.

“I save it for the right moments,” he deadpanned.

Actually, for a lot of Posey fans, it won’t be the six career walk-off hits or the critical home runs they’ll remember. They’ll think of him behind the plate for three no-hitters and Matt Cain’s perfect game in 2012.

For indelible memories, it is hard to beat July 13, 2013, when Tim Lincecum needed 148 pitches to complete his no-no. When the last out was recorded, stoic, even-keel Posey rushed the mound and enveloped Lincecum in what became known as a “Buster hug.”

Lincecum, frankly, looked absolutely shocked.

Because he saved it for the right moments.

And this, finally, is also the right moment. You know he’s given retirement some careful thought. And you also know that his family is a big part of making the decision.

But mostly, it is so impressive that an elite player of his abilities, who has achieved nearly every important award and goal in the game, has decided he’s done enough and is going to walk away.

There will be no sad final season down the road, when an aging Posey can’t catch up to the fastball and his playing time is limited.

In a sport where players generally have to be pulled from the clubhouse, kicking and screaming, Buster is leaving with his head up, his reputation intact and his expression unchanged.

As always, he’s doing it his way.

Fans will be disappointed of course. But there will be no doubting his legacy and the respect and affection Giants faithful will retain.

As one said on Twitter: “I will accept this plan under the condition that he is retiring from baseball so that he can represent us in the Senate.”

Seems fair.

