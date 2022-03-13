Nevius: Prescription for Warriors’ Klay Thompson? Just relax

This week we’ve got the Warriors on the therapist’s couch. And we’re asking all the big questions.

Who are they? How far can they go? Why does Klay Thompson wear his headband over his ears?

We can begin with the obvious. This is a team in transition. Or at least in the early stages of it. Steve Kerr has always said you win with veterans, not with rookies.

But now it looks like he’s going to test the concept. Lately he’s closed games with Jonathan Kuminga (19), Moses Moody (19) and Jordan Poole (22) along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The team is going to have to go young at some point and this, with high draft choices and a surging Poole, may be as good a time as any. Draymond Green is clearly setting himself up for a media job and enigmatic Andrew Wiggins may be the rare NBA player who went into a slump after earning vindicating All-Star recognition.

As for which young guy is the key, I’d suggest a surprise – seven-foot, 20-year-old James Wiseman.

Granted, so far he has performed exactly as he did in college – by which we mean sitting out almost the entire season.

And yes, Kerr is talking about his return as if it is just a little rehab workout.

But Wiseman is on the roster, the playoffs approach and the painfully height-challenged Warriors need him. Expectations are sky high. He was the second choice in the draft. A pick that high is assumed to produce a foundational piece to a franchise. Things are going to get very serious, very quickly.

As for Poole, I wish I could remember who said, “Poole is going to impact the game ... one way or another.” No question, he has breathtaking offensive bursts. He is now hoisting up, and making, threes from Curry-like distance.

But he’s also prone to stretches of turnovers, blind drives into traffic and pouting when he doesn’t get the call. (The video of Warriors coaches waving for him to get up off the floor and back in the game was telling.)

The brain trust must look at the excitable Poole and wonder, “Is this the heir apparent to Steph?”

Conventional wisdom says I am required to like and appreciate Kuminga. And I do. Great hops, can score on anyone in the paint and I have no problem with the corner threes. He makes enough of them.

He’s not as tall as I thought, optimistically listed at 6-7. And he’s got a little of that Kelly Oubre head-down-going-to-the-rim game.

That’s not Curry’s preference. He’s used to handing the ball off, skittering around and then popping up in one of his favored spots for a pass-back. At that point, Kuminga is already going it alone.

At the end of the day, Kuminga is fine offensively. Playing defense without getting in foul trouble will be his ticket in the postseason.

Most years, if the Warriors only had one first-round draft choice and came up with Moses Moody, we’d be thrilled. If he isn’t winning you over, please consult with your optician.

The look on his face says, “I was pretty damn sure I could do this when I got here and now I’m proving it.” No fuss, no drama and no leaked quotes about how the Warriors really should have been playing him earlier.

He’s got good size, is a willing defender and is now hitting threes. He had a great quote about studying Thompson’s form, particularly squaring his shoulders, that literally made him sound like a student of the game. He could be something.

As for Thompson, he’s now been told by everyone, including the ball boy, that he’s pressing and forcing shots. He is. It’s obvious.

But seriously, the Warriors need Klay Thompson. They won championships with him, went to the finals five years in a row. He was a huge part of that.

So he has to keep shooting. He knows they are bad shots. If anything, it sounds like he beats himself up more than anyone.

But he’s trying so hard it is hurting his game.

Of course, everybody loves Klay, beginning with the way he takes things literally and speaks without a filter. You hate to see him fall short of his standard, although it looks like part of the problem is that he’s obsessing in that very Klay-way.

And that’s why I think there was something kinda fishy about the Will Ferrell appearance in costume as Jackie Moon, a favorite of Thompson’s from the movie “Semi-Pro.”

Don’t misunderstand. I thought it was genius. Hilarious. Thompson clearly enjoyed it.

But let’s think this through. Ferrell, who is often described as “a huge Lakers fan,” just decided, on his own, to email Kerr to ask if he could make an improvisational appearance at a Warriors’ game? Really?

I’m wondering if someone in the Warriors’ organization didn’t reach out and plant the seed. Presumably Ferrell had to fly up, put on the costume from the movie and join in the pregame warmup. To do that on his own? He’s said to be a very nice guy, but is he that nice?

Whatever. The message to Thompson was clear.

The doctor says relax.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius