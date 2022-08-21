Nevius: Releasing Jimmy Garoppolo the right thing for 49ers to do

What’s the forecast for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Weird. And getting weirder.

Garoppolo isn’t with the 49ers on this week’s trip to the wilds of Minnesota. But before the team left, he had a regular routine. Before practice he’d come out in shorts and a No. 10 jersey and throw passes to a member of the 49ers staff.

He’s looked good, showing off his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. But at least at first, the team told reporters not to film the sessions.

So, that’s the deal. Jimmy G is the invisible man. He’s using the 49ers’ facility to hone his skills for a possible trade to another team. But the Niners aren’t talking about him and the media wasn’t supposed to record him. Jimmy is under the cone of silence.

Except ...

Last week, out of the blue, an anonymous (former?) 49ers coach dropped a snarky little stink bomb.

The unnamed coach said that after Garoppolo signed his $137 million mega-contract in 2018, he “ghosted” the team in the offseason. No one could get in touch with him.

“He didn’t return calls, he didn’t return texts. He basically just vanished,” the coach said.

And, he said, that was the story in subsequent seasons. In the offseason, he was incommunicado.

For starters, this is an odd time to bring this up. You’ve known this for four years, but you’re just mentioning it now?

Garoppolo is essentially out the door. The 49ers have drafted his replacement, Trey Lance, and made it clear he is no longer in their plans. They are trying to trade him and if they can’t they are expected to release him to save over $20 million in salary.

Why throw him under the bus at this point? A story like that damages Garoppolo’s reputation, which has been sterling until now. And it certainly doesn’t help the team’s chances of trading him.

But it was, of course, irresistible clickbait. The story was picked up, repeated and even embellished by national sports websites. As the Big Lead put it, “Turns out Jimmy G has been a problem child all along and no one even knew it.” Another internet pundit wrote, “Jimmy Garoppolo may not be the class act he has seemed like.”

NFL analyst Chris Simms took it a step further and suggested that the “ghosting” story might be why other teams “are not sure they want to go all in on the Jimmy Garoppolo trade.”

OK, except ...

In the year after he signed that contract and reportedly was impossible to reach in the offseason, Garoppolo was the quarterback who took the 49ers to the Super Bowl. So it doesn’t seem like his lack of text responses had an effect on his play, or the team’s success.

Also, at that Super Bowl, Garoppolo’s text-avoidance was addressed – and played for laughs.

His pal George Kittle announced that Garoppolo was “the worst texter of all time.”

Kittle said he’d ask his QB something and “No response. And then the next day he’s like, ‘Yeah, I got your text. I just didn’t respond.’”

Garoppolo’s response?

“That’s very true,” he said. “I’m just bad at it, man. I’ll look at my phone and say, ‘All right I’ll text you in two minutes.’ I put it down and then the next day comes and I’m like ‘Damn.’”

So sure, that could be annoying. And if that’s something that upsets the brain trust, OK. But in his time with the Niners, he went 31-14 and took them to a Super Bowl and two NFC championships in three years.

By all accounts, Garoppolo was a popular and well-liked teammate. He did not complain publicly when Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch traded up to draft his replacement and told him he was essentially finished.

And he played hurt. He quarterbacked all three playoff games last year, including the NFC championship, with a torn ligament on the thumb of his throwing hand and a shoulder injury that would later require surgery.

Now, if you don’t like Garoppolo, that’s your prerogative. And if you are convinced Lance is going to be the next Patrick Mahomes, go right ahead. You do you.

But it seems unlikely that we are just learning that the real Jimmy G is an unresponsive jerk.

For the record, I reached out to more than one member of the 49ers PR staff with both emails and a text to ask why an anonymous coach would say that. There was no response. Talk about ghosting.

So, apparently, we’re back to see-no-Jimmy, hear-no-Jimmy.

However, sports media abhors a vacuum.

Last Sunday, another national website reported that Garoppolo does not even have a copy of the 49ers’ playbook, nor does he attend quarterback meetings.

So are the 49ers shutting Jimmy out?

Nope.

Two weeks ago, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “If Jimmy wanted to be in every single meeting ... for sure we would let him. We asked him and he didn’t totally want that.”

And another hot take goes into the cooler.

Now that Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games, the Jimmy G buzz is only increasing. Should the Browns trade for him?

Frankly, it doesn’t look like it. Nor is a trade to another team looking likely. So how much longer is the 49ers’ brain trust going to let him twist in the wind, hoping for a miracle deal? The clock is ticking. The final 53-man roster cuts are Aug. 30. Surely the team will not want him on the final roster.

He’s been a good soldier. He deserves better than this. Release him in time to sign with another team. This drip-drip of speculation and innuendo is pointless.

Free Jimmy.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius