Nevius: Sacramento beaming with pride over Kings’ seismic turnaround

It was a little less than a year ago when former Warrior and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin had a clever quip about the Sacramento Kings.

It was early May, and the Kings had wrapped up the regular season in their usual fashion — losing. They finished 30-52, the 16th consecutive season without a winning record.

They had just announced that Warriors assistant Mike Brown would be their new head coach. Of course, Brown didn’t take over right away. He stayed with the Warriors through the playoffs, which were about to begin.

“You know,” Mullin said, “this is the first time the Kings have had someone in the playoffs in 16 years.”

Ha.

Harsh, but you couldn’t say it wasn’t true. The last time the Kings were in the postseason was 2006. That 16-year drought was the longest in the major American professional sports.

You had to wonder what Brown was getting himself into.

But who’s laughing now?

While the Warriors have lurched through an up-and-down season that has them in, then out, then back in again the playoffs, the feel-good Kings are powering through the NBA.

They have consistently been among the top three in the Western Conference and have challenged Denver for the top spot. They’re not only a lock to make the playoffs; it looks like they will host a postseason series.

Along the way, they’ve kind of turned into America’s darlings. People love an underdog story and the Kings, particularly stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, seem to be a likable bunch.

They’ve even got a quirky victory celebration — a dazzling purple beam that shoots into the sky from their arena after wins. It can be seen for miles around Sacramento.

If you doubt the Kings’ appeal, consider the fans who were chanting “Light the Beam” when the team won its 42nd game of the year. The kicker? That game was in Brooklyn.

That win assured the Kings of that elusive winning season, and reinforced the idea that Brown is the prohibitive favorite for Coach of the Year. I mean, there are turnarounds and then there are vast culture-changing seismic shifts. This is the latter.

Brown not only deserves the credit, he’s got a sizable rooting section around the league.

Brown is outgoing and, well, friendly. (Personal story: My wife ran into him in the produce aisle at Gus’s Market, near the arena. She introduced herself. He chatted with her and was so engaging that she now refers to him as “my guy Mike Brown.”)

So you’d assume that Brown is handing out warm cookies and teddy bears to his relatively young roster.

And you’d be wrong.

Last month, the Kings flew to New York to take on the playoff-bound Knicks. The game was nationally televised, giving the country a look at a convincing 122-117 win. A win in the Big Apple with the whole world watching? You had to like that, right?

Wrong.

“You would have thought we lost,” sixth man Malik Monk said. “He came in and said the game was terrible. We gave up 23 offensive rebounds. It was terrible. And hell, I agree with him.”

That’s the other thing — Brown has the receipts. He wasn’t some lifetime assistant, hoping for a head coaching chance.

Brown was the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2010. On that team he had a kid named LeBron James and they went all the way to the NBA Finals in 2007.

Brown already has one Coach of the Year trophy, from 2009 with the Cavs. He was head coach of the Lakers in 2011, then was coach at Cleveland again for a year.

But a coach can only do so much. Sacramento had real, and deep, problems. They always seemed to draft the wrong guy or make a dumb trade.

The franchise has been rumored to be sold to (among others) Anaheim or Seattle. And players have grumbled about Sacramento’s small-market vibe. Former star forward Chris Webber, one of the Kings’ biggest names, has publicly said he never wanted to play for the Kings.

Which is why drafting Fox with the fifth pick of the 2017 draft has turned out to be a great move.

Fox, an All-Star this year, has surely been told he could get more endorsements and build a bigger reputation if he was in a larger population center.

But he’s not having it. He cites “passionate” Kings fans who have supported the team through the years of wandering in the wilderness.

“I want to be here,” he told the Sacramento Bee. “I want to get to the playoffs with this team and hopefully be a championship contender. Because if you’re able to win in this city, it’s going to feel a lot better than winning elsewhere.”

Also, there’s another key factor — one of those “terrible” Sacto trades.

Last February the Kings arranged a complicated, six-player deal with Indiana. Other players were involved, but it basically boiled down to swapping rising star guard Tyrese Haliburton for Sabonis, a 6-11, six-year veteran.

You don’t have to spend much time on Google to look back to see how the trade was regarded by many. “The Kings made a HUGE mistake” is one representative headline.

But after a slow start in his NBA career, Sabonis turned it around after three years, and is basically averaging a double-double since.

He’s also an All-Star this year, and has not only provided the team with a big presence on the floor, but, like Fox, he sounds happy to be a King.

He and his wife decided to buy a house in wine country, picking out a place in Napa. He’s embracing the lifestyle, hosting the team for wine tastings and meals. He says he loves it.

And he says, after a win, he can see that purple beam in his rearview mirror all the way home.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius