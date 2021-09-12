Nevius: Season of high expectations starts for 49ers

Finally.

A game.

For the 49ers, the 2021 season so far has been months and months of speculation, mystery and wild rumors. They’ve been taken apart, analyzed and second- and third-guessed. Expectations are higher than a billionaire’s space launch.

“There’s only one goal around here,” Deebo Samuel said last week. “Get back to the Super Bowl.”

And with this much anticipation, it is not a surprise to hear the team is looking forward -- at last -- to getting on with it.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Kyle Shanahan said. “Everyone can’t wait for kickoff.”

“This is the fun part now,” Jimmy Garoppolo said.

Really? More fun than having your job questioned every single day? The pigskin pundits’ choice for offseason drama, Garoppolo has been tied to every rumor but a run for governor in the California recall.

They said he would be traded before the season. Or summarily cut from the team. It wouldn’t take much effort to find someone who predicted he would lose his job and rookie Trey Lance would start this game.

Actually, this would be a good time for some of them to issue a statement saying, “OK, to be honest, we were just throwing stuff at the wall, hoping something would stick.”

As of now, we have no idea how the season, or the quarterback position, will play out. As my old editor used to say, “That’s why they play the games.”

By all accounts, Garoppolo looks good. Shanahan said he had “as sharp an offseason as he’s had since I’ve been around him.” Meanwhile, Samuel checked in with the “oomph” metric.

“Jimmy came back with a little more oomph,” Samuel said.

Increased oomph -- always good.

And even you haters have to admit Jimmy is handling this when-does-Lance-take-over question well. Every once in a while something will slip out -- “Obviously, it’s a weird situation in and of itself,” he said last week -- but he’s making an effort.

Public speaking is not his thing, but he seems comfortable and relaxed, even throwing in a little humor. Referencing how he’s looking forward to playing in a real game, he added, “I mean, talking to you guys is great, but ...” which was kinda funny.

The problem is he deadpanned it so well, there was a pause until we caught on he was making a joke.

On the field, he still throws a great intermediate ball. Tight spiral, confident flip of the wrist. What he has to do, of course, is stop throwing it to the guys in the other-colored jerseys.

We’ve said it before, but it remains a good comparison. Garoppolo is the modern Alex Smith -- a really decent guy that everyone likes and roots for him to succeed. Will he? That’s why we play the ... well, you know.

As for Lance, I’m not sure Shanahan is quite as ready to hand over the car keys as many have suggested. His evaluation (and he is a tough grader) was pretty tepid.

“I don’t think anything has been consistent,” Shanahan said. “I think it's been up and down. Some good, some bad.”

Which, he added, is exactly what you expect from a rookie quarterback. Lance’s potential is obvious. But it is easy to forget what a huge leap he is being asked to make.

A look at his Twitter feed shows him posting a shoutout to his North Dakota State alma mater -- “GO BISONS” -- followed by a video commercial for a fast food chain that appeared on national television. In it he’s working out with legendary 49er Jerry Rice.

Those are two very different worlds. He is, however, by all accounts a good guy, well liked and clearly talented. He’s a good bet to handle this with time.

And, full disclosure, my record on this kind of thing is not very good. Back in the day, when Joe Montana was injured, a very green Steve Young took over. Young threw into double coverage, took off running at the slightest pressure and generally looked in over his head.

I can clearly remember writing, “Hurry back Joe Montana.”

And now Young is in the Hall of Fame. So ...

Shanahan, by the way, continues to be an interesting guy. His X’s and O’s skills are unquestioned. An episode on the “Move the Sticks” podcast talked about the advantages of moving players around before the snap. (I wish Stanford coach David Shaw and his famously static offense would give it a listen.)

Anyhow, the point was that no team did more pre-snap movement than the 49ers -- 73% of the time. Shanahan has the defense running around, trying to get lined up right, before the play even starts.

But he also gives some thought to things, and often comes up with an angle I haven’t considered.

He talked about how “You wait all year for these games,” and how “Each one is such a big deal and you put so much into it ...

“And it’s only three hours.”

It’s true. Ninety-five percent of football is anticipation. And if you’re the 49ers, it is day after day of speculation and analysis.

And now, finally, the real journey begins.

It starts with three hours this morning.

Hopefully with a little oomph.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius