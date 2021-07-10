Nevius: Sneakers, songs and some baseball with Giants’ Gabe Kapler

Before Wednesday’s game with St. Louis, Giants manager Gabe Kapler had a question for reporters.

“Was Rod Laver a better tennis player than Stan Smith?” he asked.

This came up because, for the first time all year, Kapler was holding an in-person, mask-free, dugout media gaggle. When everyone is sitting together, there are small, casual interactions.

In this case, one of the beat reporters was wearing all-white tennis shoes. He was asked if they were the classic “Stan Smith” sneakers from the ʼ70s, which are still very popular.

Kapler, a bit of a shoe fashionista, made the ruling.

“Definitely not Stan Smiths,” he said.

That led to Laver, and whether he had an iconic shoe, which led to Kapler’s question about who was a better player.

We mention this because in some ways we are just getting to know Kapler. He took over as manager in 2020 and promptly went into one of the weirdest seasons in baseball history.

COVID shut down ballparks to the fans, cut the season to 60 games and made media interactions virtual. Last week Kapler and players had their first face-to-face interactions with reporters and everyone seemed a little giddy.

Make no mistake. There were still plenty of inside-baseball questions. Kapler, for example, gave an explanation for why Brandon Crawford, who is such a hot hitter that there were jokes about him entering the home run derby, is still batting low in the order.

(It’s because he likes to have Alex Dickerson higher up, so he can pinch-hit for him in the meat of the lineup when opponents bring in lefty relievers. Dickerson bats almost exclusively against right-handers.)

But it was also a chance to see Kapler in person, wearing electric orange shoes, instead of as a face on a screen. It gives us an up-close comparison with predecessor Bruce Bochy, who won three World Series titles.

“It’s a big change from the way we operated with Boch,” said longtime coach Ron Wotus. “He’s coming into a large market, a new manager. Everything was different.”

Not to mention the first year. No need to rehash it, but baseball barely managed to put on a 2020 season during the pandemic. It wasn’t just the 60-game schedule; it was the very real concern about the virus.

Asked if he thought the year of coronavirus contributed to injuries, which seem to be happening all over baseball, Kapler could see it.

He said COVID “had an impact from a stress standpoint. General stress has been elevated. And sometimes there’s a correlation between stress and fatigue. And sometimes you get injured.”

It’s the kind of response we’re getting from Kapler — thoughtful, theoretical and a little opinionated. He seems comfortable and at ease.

I mention that because when he was introduced as manager, he seemed wary and cautious. It’s understandable. He was a bit of a question mark.

His two-year tenure managing the Phillies was a mixed bag. There were grumbles about his game management, but some Philadelphia media felt the real problem was he “wasn’t Philly enough.” Too tan, too slick and too much of a motivational speaker instead of an old-time manager.

Also an old controversy resurfaced. When Kapler and Giants president Farhan Zaidi were with the Dodgers, they were involved in a 2015 incident, when a 17-year-old girl reported she’d been beaten and sexually assaulted by two minor league players.

The response by the two was badly bungled. Rather than go to the police, Kapler attempted to set up a dinner to talk the incident through. Zaidi admitted he was aware of the incident, but did not follow up.

It came up again when Kapler was hired in San Francisco. Both men answered questions about it. Each has admitted he was wrong, and mishandled the situation. They have apologized repeatedly and without reservation.

“I don’t think I did enough,” Kapler said at his introductory presser in 2019. “I have a lot of remorse for that.”

And frankly, what more do you want them to say? They’ve taken the blame, apologized, and say they have learned from the mistake. I think that’s fair.

But now, seeing Kapler loose and comfortable, you can see the difference.

Of course, it isn’t all because of good vibes and sneaker quizzes.

“Winning helps,” said Wotus. “We have had our fair share of success. Losing is what takes you out of whack.”

Yep, having the best record in baseball for most of the first half of this season doesn’t hurt. Right now the Giants are buying what Kapler and his staff are selling, and the manager is giving interviews with a grin.

He even seemed happy to stick around and chat.

After the serious baseball questions ran out, Kapler asked, “How are you guys doing?”

Which is when the topic turned to shoes and then socks, and then to a female beat reporter who said she had socks with guitars on them because she plays the electric guitar.

And Kapler said he plays the bass, so maybe they could jam. He suggested if they played punk rock, any mistakes could be mitigated. Which led to a suggestion they could play the Ramones’ punk classic, “I wanna be sedated.”

Did Kapler know that one? He did.

“That’s a great album,” he said. “And that’s probably their most famous song.”

Definitely not Bruce Bochy.

