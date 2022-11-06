Nevius: So, 49ers, are you contenders or pretenders?

Speak up.

No need to be shy.

You say you have the 49ers figured out this year? The floor is yours. Do tell.

Because this is the time for an evaluation, right? At 4-4, they’re essentially halfway through the 17-game season. This is a bye week, so there’s a chance for reflection. And nobody is running away with the division.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

It feels like a pivot point to the season. The second half, which is heavy with home games, is going to tell the tale — of this year, and maybe of this franchise.

So what are we looking at?

God knows, it’s complicated.

Consider recent history:

Two weeks ago the Niners played what was arguably the first legitimate Super Bowl contender on their schedule, Kansas City.

They were demolished. There was not a moment in that game that the Chiefs didn’t look like the better team. Afterward, Fred Warner called it “embarrassing.”

A KPIX-TV camera found Brandon Aiyuk sitting in front of his locker. Asked what he took from the 44-23 loss, Aiyuk sounded disconsolate.

“Maybe we’re not as good as we think we are,” he said. “Or thought we were.”

Then last week, they hosted the Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions. And you can say you weren’t surprised that the 49ers manhandled L.A. 31-14, but I don’t believe you.

So what have we got here? A contender or a pretender? Winners or whiners?

Is this a step toward building a team that will contend for the Big Game year after year? Or is this a Hail Mary to get another Super Bowl out of these core players?

I’d say the Christian McCaffrey trade gives us a big clue.

I wasn’t wholeheartedly behind the trade, and I’m still not — even though he made me look like a moron when he dazzled everyone against the Rams.

Granted, McCaffrey is very exciting. But running back is the most interchangeable position in pro football. And the job has clearly become less valued in the NFL.

In 2022, not a single running back was picked in the first round. In 2021 there were two, the 24th and 25th choices.

It’s easier and less expensive to pick up someone in the later rounds, or even off the free-agent wire. Kyle Shanahan has been an expert at that.

And, of course, running backs take the punishment. McCaffrey is only 26, but he’s already got a sizable injury history (playing in just 10 games in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.)

GM John Lynch said it at the post-trade CMC presser, “I think at that position that’s always part of the equation.”

McCaffrey might get hurt, as he has in the past. (Lighting candles and crossing fingers so that doesn’t happen.)

But even if he makes it through the year and plays well, is this an improvement for the long run? Or is it a splashy, push-the-chips-in, look-at-us, this-year-or-bust kinda move?

Not to mention that the Drunken Sailor Department of the brain trust peeled off another stack of four draft choices for McCaffrey. As of now, they won’t have a pick in the 2023 draft until the third round.

Also, any way you look at it, team Shana-Lynch is going to face some tough choices next year. McCaffrey’s salary goes up to $12 million and there are others who need to be paid, including defensive cornerstone Nick Bosa.

And, whither Jimmy G? Now that the rest of the league has gotten a look at fill-in veterans Baker Mayfield and Matt Ryan (they’ve both been benched by their new teams), Garoppolo might look pretty good.

If the 49ers make him available, they’d surely find takers. And that means untested Trey Lance is it.

So yeah, there’s some evidence that the 49ers are treating this as a make-it-or-break-it year.

And, there’s one more thing.

That would be the hiring of Mike McDaniel as head coach at Miami, and the effect that had on the 49ers’ offense in general — and Shanahan in particular.

McDaniel had been with Shanahan since 2006, and not only was his right-hand man, but drew up much of the running game. As former 49er Joe Staley said in a radio interview, McDaniel was a minor team legend.

“He is the Wizard of Oz for the run game,” Staley said. “He doesn’t get enough credit for his part.”

And it does seem that the run game has struggled this year. The 49ers are presently tied for 13th in yards rushing, when they finished last year ranked seventh.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman, said, “I thought they would miss him and they do. It looks very beige. It’s just flat.”

Earlier in the year, offensive line/run game coordinator Chis Foerster said the quiet part out loud.

“We talk about it often,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anybody on the staff doing the exact same job that they did a year ago.”

Foerster also noted the loss of McDaniel.

“(Kyle) had Mike for so many years,” Foerster said. “Who knew what Kyle needed and could go around to the rest of the staff to ... help Kyle get those things.”

Is Shanahan feeling that loss? There is even a story by FiveThirtyEight, the statistics site, that says that Shanahan may be running out of plays as the games go on.

The site took Shanahan at his word when he said he scripts his first 24 plays, and plugged it into a model. They found that after the first 24 plays, Shanahan’s effectiveness decreased.

(I’d push back on that a bit. Shanahan probably doesn’t run the first 24 plays in order. It depends on the game situation. Still, there are examples of his offense becoming less effective in the second half.)

In short, there’s plenty to watch. The 49ers are in the hunt, they already have wins over the Rams (2) and Seattle (1). They expect to get injured players back. And they went out and got McCaffrey.

The evidence is that this is all about this year.

In that case, Shanahan might want to look around for the clock former coach Steve Mariucci used to have on his office wall. Every number on the face was replaced by a single word — “now.”

That’s right, the time is now.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius