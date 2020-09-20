Nevius: Some pandemic changes in sports will surely last

Major League Baseball is assigning playoff slots. The NBA postseason has advanced to the conference finals. The U.S. Open tennis tournament was last week. The U.S. Open golf is happening now.

And everybody is freaking out about the 49ers.

So things are kinda back to normal.

But a bright guy said something the other day. He said in times of crisis or catastrophe, like a global pandemic, we make changes to our everyday lives.

And then, after the event, some of those changes become permanent. Years ago we’d have never thought to take off our shoes to board an airplane. Now we expect it.

So it will be interesting to see what sports have learned from the last six months. And how much of what’s changed will become part of the future.

The NBA has been the clear winner in these days of pandemic and social unrest. The league took the virus seriously right from the start. Putting everyone in a protective “bubble” seemed extreme at the time, but it has proved to be the most effective measure of any sport.

However, the NBA also had the advantage of being near the end of its season when quarantine started. There’s no way you would be able to put all 30 teams in a bubble for an entire 82-game season, plus the playoffs.

It should also be said that professional basketball handled the Black Lives Matter protests best. While the NFL owners were still bickering about who could stand and who could kneel, the NBA embraced thoughtful protest.

The slogans on the backs of jerseys sounded a little hokey, but your eye is drawn to the message. And noticing which players chose which slogans also gets you thinking.

The players announced before going into the bubble that they intended to speak out on police violence. And, when Jacob Blake was shot by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bucks led a short but impactful boycott of two games.

The lesson: Nobody has to shut up and dribble. Political discussions don’t have to be divisive. A thoughtful message from influential athletes can make a difference.

On a side note, Miami is the playoff team getting some buzz for resembling a past multi-champion ― the Warriors. Even Celtics coach Brad Stevens mentioned it before their series with the Heat.

Miami plays interchangeable positions, switches from one zone defense to another and prizes passing, cutting and three-point shooting. Jimmy Butler, a supposed malcontent, has been a revelation. Those two steals he made Thursday night were the personification of setting a standard for your team.

The point is, you don’t have to have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to run that system. The Heat prove it will work if you get the right players and get full buy-in to the culture. Will others follow?

OK, so the NBA did well. What about others?

Take baseball. Oh baseball, you big, lovable lug, what are we going to do with you?

MLB didn’t so much manage the coronavirus as just power through it. They’ve had a lot of positive cases and now have had almost 50 games postponed.

The result has been schedules like the forced march the Oakland A’s recently completed, 16 games in 13 days. But the A’s are officially in the playoffs. A team like the Giants, on the bubble, needs to play all their games to have a chance.

One thing that did happen was that Alex Dickerson tested positive for COVID-19. The Giants immediately tested again and he had two negative results. He was back in the lineup in just days.

What? MLB is apparently using a test that can give a result in 24 hours or less. That is exactly what needs to be made available to the general public to help control this virus.

The only other baseball note is that this was a season without the minor leagues. There was already talk of trimming the number of minor league teams, and you have to think that a full year without them would only encourage that idea.

And then, of course, we have the NFL. I have to admit, this has gone better than I expected. Football has all the disadvantages of baseball ― traveling to other cities, staying in hotels ― with the added concern of in-your-face contact. Surely the COVID-19 cases would skyrocket and make playing impossible.

As a late night host said, “I see the NFL has started to play. So that means what, another two or three games before the end of the season?”

And yet, so far, so good. There have been positive cases, but rather than quarantine the entire team, as baseball has done, the NFL removes the players, has them sit out in a secure place and then lets them back on the field when they test negative.

Again, the NFL is clearly using some quick testing that isn’t available to the general public. And it should be.

I would say that football is one sport that causes you to notice the lack of fans. At the end of last Sunday’s 49ers game, as the team tried to mount a comeback, the silence was deafening. A crowd in full roar might have given the home team a boost.

Or maybe they just would have groaned louder when Jimmy Garoppolo’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Because second-guessing the quarterback ― that will never change.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius