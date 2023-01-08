Here’s a question you are likely to hear in the next two days:

Why did Cal fire football coach Sonny Dykes again?

This comes up because, as you may have noticed, Dykes is currently the toast of college football. In his first year as coach, his Texas Christian University team has put together an unlikely, long-shot run that makes Cinderella look like a slam dunk.

The Horned Frogs – gotta love the nickname – are 13-1 and Monday night will play Georgia for the national college football championship.

TCU, which was just 23-24 in the four years before Dykes was hired, are a 12-point underdog to Georgia. But they were seven-point ‘dogs to Michigan in the semifinal and they won that one 51-45.

So yeah, there is a reasonable chance that Dykes may win the national championship. Which, as an I-told-you-so moment to Cal, the only school that ever fired him, has to feel pretty sweet.

Since it is bound to come up, it’s worth taking a look at the tangled tale that was Dykes’ time at Cal. There’s certainly been plenty of speculation. Jake Curtis, who covers Cal Sports for SportsIllustrated.com, did a deep dive last month. He came up with some good theories, which I’d like to riff on a bit.

But it also seems that as many deep thinkers have taken a stab at this, no one has figured it out completely.

Why would Cal, which just gave Dykes a four-year contract upgrade the year before, abruptly dump him? And, by the way, why do it six weeks after the previous season ended, apparently blind-siding Dykes.

As he said in a message to his players at the time, “I am as surprised as you all about the news today.”

So what happened?

Well, he was losing, for starters. Let’s get that out there.

In four years he only had one winning season. That year, 2015, the Bears went 8-5, went to a bowl and Dykes got his four-year, multi-million-dollar contract extension.

But the next year they slumped to 5-7, and the Cal Brain Trust decided they could do better. After all, the previous coach, Jeff Tedford, had been successful. (Until 2012, when Tedford went 3-9 and was fired.)

So Dykes was losing.

But in off-the-record conversations with Cal insiders who were there when Dykes was the coach, one point kept coming up. “Cal,” one said, “is a tough place to win.”

They cited the high academics, quirky campus and fair-weather fans. It is not a gung-ho football school. More of a ho-hum. And that is becoming more true now that players can transfer to another school at the drop of a helmet.

As everyone agrees, Dykes’ teams had no problem moving the ball. He stuck true freshman Jared Goff in at quarterback, and although the kid took some lumps in his first year, by 2015 he was directing a high-powered offense that ranked in the top three in the league for three straight years.

Goff went to the NFL after his junior year, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Rams, and is starting for the surging Detroit Lions.

To replace Goff, Dykes convinced Davis Webb to transfer. Webb also thrived in the Dykes spread offense. He was drafted in the third round and is currently a backup QB for the Giants.

However, as everyone also notes, in the Dykes years Cal was playing no defense whatsoever. Curtis notes that, in his first season, the Bears D gave up the most passing yardage in the history of Division I football.

But if the Cal Faithful weren’t happy with the defense, Dykes may not have been happy with the ambiance. As someone who was there at the time said, Sonny was a good ol’ guy from Texas who never felt comfortable at Bezerkley and also didn’t think he got the credit he deserved.

True Blues grumbled that Dykes seemed to be sending out his resume a lot, reportedly talking to as many as five schools about becoming their head coach.

At Cal, they prefer head coaches like legendary Joe Kapp, who called it the most wonderful place on earth and rhapsodized about the rarified air of Strawberry Canyon.

There were also concerns that the losing seasons might be entertaining, but they were having financial consequences. A 2017 Phil Matier and Andrew Ross column in the Chronicle said season ticket renewals dropped 30% in 2017, a loss of some $2 million.

But if you wanted to save money, maybe you shouldn’t fire the football coach with three years left on his contract. Cal had to pony up over $5 million to buy Dykes out.

But they did it, adding in a statement that they wanted “a head coach in place who is fully committed to our program and our university.”

And on that snarky note, Dykes left.

After a short stop as an assistant, he landed the head coaching job at Southern Methodist University and presided over a remarkable turnaround. In four years he went 30-18 and went to four bowl games.

This year he took over TCU, which had gone 5-7 the year before. To the astonishment of nearly everyone, the Horned Frogs are now playing for the national title.

Now, we should point out that Dykes is the first to say that he couldn’t have done it without the new liberal transfer rules. In all, he brought in 13 players, some of them game-changers. So TCU is making full use of the transfer portal.

Unfortunately, in a different way, so is Cal. It was recently announced that starting quarterback Jack Plummer will be transferring out of the program. And last week J. Michael Sturdivant, a blue-chip recruit and the leading receiver last year as a freshman, also announced he is leaving.

That’s kind of how things have been going. Cal got its loyal Berkeley guy – Justin Wilcox is so all-in that he turned down a plumb job at Oregon, his alma mater, to stay. And the defense has improved.

But since taking over for Dykes, Wilcox is 25-29 and has three consecutive losing seasons.

Again, it’s a tough place to win, but this is not how Cal thought this was going to go.

After firing Dykes, Athletic Director Mike Williams said in an email to donors, “We believe that a coaching change will reinvigorate Cal football, stimulate lagging ticket sales and renewals and energize our alumni, donor and fan base.”

That’s a quote that did not age well.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius