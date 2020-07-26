Nevius: Sports proving to be more than just distraction

You’ve seen the news. Tear gas and protesters in the streets. A racial divide has us all wondering what to do or say.

And unexpectedly, an unlikely agent of change has emerged ― sports.

Of course, this was not the role sports were supposed to play. In a deeply troubled time, the games were going to be the interlude, the daydream. Instead, sports have made ― and I don’t think this is an exaggeration ― real, impactful change.

So often it seems we’re spinning our wheels when we try to right wrongs. Lots of smoke and noise but not getting anywhere. We know about the scattered responses to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Peaceful marches, riots, tear gas and flash-bangs. Statues are pulled down or voted out of government buildings.

The statues should go, and it was probably a satisfying moment to topple them, but then what? Progress means lasting, definable change. And too often a “dialogue” ends up with two sides talking past each other.

Which is why I give you the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Their nickname, “the Redskins,” was so clearly offensive that it seems impossible that it lasted this long. But for years team owner Dan Snyder dug in his heels and made using a racial slur a point of personal honor.

He famously said he would “NEVER change the name. And you can use caps.”

Now, under the pressure of this moment, the team will change. (They will be called the Washington Football Team until the replacement name is selected.) This is a huge, meaningful pivot for a national brand on an international stage.

Every time the Washington Thunderchickens (I’m just guessing that will be their new name) are mentioned, we will be reminded that they were compelled to change their name because public sentiment said the previous one was not appropriate.

And now other teams are reevaluating. The Edmonton Eskimos are considering a different nickname. So are the Cleveland Indians.

That’s change. It’s a moment when people say, you know what, after seeing what Washington is doing, we’re re-thinking racial nicknames. It seems like they are demeaning and hurtful.

(And by the way, before we get too full of ourselves, Google up some of the old logos for the Warriors when they were using Native American imagery. Some of it is as cruelly cartoonish as Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo. No wonder they went with the generic “Warriors.”)

And while we are giving credit to unexpected recipients, here’s a shoutout to NASCAR. Banning the Confederate flag from stock car races was as salty as going three wide at Darlington.

And it had to be particularly tough when you have the president insisting the flag is a matter of free speech and just a sign of respect for the south.

It isn’t. The stars and bars is the symbol of a breakaway group that went to war against the United States to preserve slavery. People know that. They see the flag as support for the segregationist ways of the Old South and it makes them uneasy. I’ve seen that flag flying from the back of pickups in Georgia. FYI, it didn’t make me think about free speech.

Bravo for NASCAR to say they aren’t going to condone it. Again, that’s a big, courageous stand and one that people will notice. One person can speak out against the flag, but when an entity, representing thousands of viewers and ticket-buyers, does it, it means something.

Next up will be the NBA. They restart their season on Thursday and the players will have no problem speaking up.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert last week, ESPN’s Jalen Rose made an interesting point. He said the top players in the NBA are probably the largest group of wealthy and influential young black men in America.

He’s not wrong. And they are fine with being influencers. LeBron James has worn “I can’t breathe” shirts and Steph Curry has marched with Black Lives Matter.

So it was kind of funny in a clueless dad way that the NBA came up with a clunky list of “approved phrases” ― including the golden oldie “Power to the people” ― that players could put on their jerseys.

James and others have declined, basically saying they are grown men. If they have something to say, they won’t need an approved message.

And finally, a nod to Major League Baseball, which reminds us that it is always better to be the second to confront a controversy.

In this case the first was the NFL, which didn’t know what to do when Colin Kaepernick and other players began to kneel on the sideline. Now, looking back, they know they blew it. This year the league issued a statement saying it “was wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier.”

MLB won’t have that problem. When members of the Giants unexpectedly took a knee, including manager Gabe Kapler, last Monday night, baseball backed the gesture 100%. Their @MLB Twitter account carried a video of the kneeling players and it was followed up by a statement of support.

And then, on opening day, players on other teams also took a knee. Will that continue? Who knows? But the precedent has been set. Baseball supports free speech. It supports peaceful protest. It stands behind those who exercise it. That means something.

And it is a reminder. Never underestimate the power of doing the right thing in public.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius