Nevius: Sports show no signs of slowing down amid pandemic

You realize that we’re going to have to do this all over again soon, right?

When the NBA Finals and World Series concluded, there was a sigh of relief. Whew, it wasn’t easy, but we got ʼer done.

The NBA came out of the bubble and was able to claim it had staged a “normal” season, with full playoffs, during the pandemic, even if the last part took place in a biosphere.

Baseball cut its regular season by two-thirds, held playoffs and the World Series with barely a game to spare. If the Dodgers hadn’t wrapped up the Series in Game 6, and Justin Turner tested positive (which he did), would they have played the seventh game as scheduled?

But if you squint and grade on a curve, you can make a case that those were qualified successes. At that point, when someone brought up starting a new season, I think most of us belonged to the it-will-be-better-by-then school of thought.

However, COVID-19 is not getting better. According to Johns Hopkins University, last week was the highest total yet, 116,000 in one day. It’s here now. I had to take a test last week after a possible exposure and the nurse practitioner who gave it to me said she had no positive tests from February until two weeks ago. Now she’s had five in 14 days.

And second, don’t look now, but here comes the NBA season. Training camp starts in three weeks, Dec. 1. The regular games begin Dec. 22.

The current idea is to play a shorter, 72-game season, so the playoffs could conclude in the spring. That way players would be able to play in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

And then it is “Better grab some rest, fellas,” because the 2021-22 season will be ramping up in October.

That’s a lot of basketball. We’re already seeing some concern. The Lakers’ Danny Green said the other day that he thought LeBron James might take the first month of the season off.

That would not be happy news for the guys in the dark suits. Starting the season on Dec. 22 wasn’t a date they picked out of Adam Silver’s hat. The owners really, really want to hold those Christmas holiday games.

There are reports that the league will pull in an extra $500 million if the season starts in December, rather than January, which was the early player proposal. Reminding us that there is always a bottom line ― money.

As for the Olympics, there are two ways to look at playing in the games. The first, altruistic take is the NBA is giving the game’s biggest stars a chance to suit up to represent their country, a wonderful opportunity.

And the cynical take is, everybody knows if they were still playing when the Olympics started, the Tokyo Games would crush the NBA’s TV ratings like a bug.

Anyhow, the point is, ready or not, professional basketball is coming back.

And once you start talking about the first of the year, it is only a short mental hop to start wondering about when pitchers and catchers will report. Spring training will commence in February with a full slate of games to follow.

And if it is possible, baseball may have even more problems.

For starters, the “season” that just concluded showed only moderate success at containing the coronavirus. There was a steady drip of positive cases, concluding with Turner in the Series. Basically, he provided a one-man glimpse into how seriously baseball was treating this.

Even after he tested positive, and was removed from the game, he “emphatically refused to comply” with MLB security officials who ordered him to stay off the field and away from teammates in the postgame celebration. He hugged people. He took off his mask. He was an idiot. Just another reason to dislike the Dodgers.

Next year’s baseball season will presumably be 162 games ― three times as many as this year. So that’s three times as many chances to spread the disease.

But wait, there’s more. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred flatly says baseball has to have fans in the stands. He said playing an entire season with empty seats would be “economically devastating.”

And he should know. The league lost $3 billion last year.

What they really mean, of course, is they want the ticket revenue. If this strange season has shown anything, it is how dependent baseball teams are on ticket-buying fans.

But how many fans? Can you really keep them apart? What if certain ballparks become superspreader sites?

The good news is that many of the innovations will be back. There will almost certainly be a universal designated-hitter rule, and even the gimmick to put a runner at second in extra innings turned out to be popular.

The problem is baseball is facing some headwinds. The World Series drew the lowest ratings in the history of the event.

And, contentious labor-owner talks before this season started had fans deciding they disliked both sides. A collective bargaining agreement has still not been worked out, so we have that to look forward to.

And then we have football. The colleges and the NFL just continue to keep the pedal to the metal. We’re just going to play our season, dammit. Colleges have been somewhat more sensible, like Cal, which postponed its game this weekend after positive tests.

But when pro football has outbreaks of COVID, they isolate the player(s) and play anyhow.

Because the show must go on. And on. And on.

