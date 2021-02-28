Nevius: Spring training offers hope like never before

Every year, baseball wins the calendar. Other sports are fine, but only baseball gets to be the harbinger of spring.

Football kicks off (ahem) on the cusp of autumn. There are thoughts of upcoming holidays and family get-togethers.

I grew up in snow country, so basketball was boots crunching on ice and glasses fogging up when you stepped inside. There’s nothing like a great game in a warm gym on a cold night.

But only baseball brings the promise of blooming buds, warmer days and Kruk and Kuip on the radio during a weekend drive. Just saying “catchers and pitchers report” triggers a smile.

And it begins Sunday. The games are a little different. Seven innings, for one thing. And there are still virtually no fans. Or is it that fans are still virtual?

Still, baseball endured a parody of a 2020, with pandemic-canceled games and a 60-game season. At times it seemed hardly worth the effort.

But this is different. COVID cases are decreasing, vaccines are going into arms. A limited number of fans are being allowed to attend games.

And if virus numbers continue to trend down, it is possible we’d see more fans in the stands. Baseball could be the sport that puts us on that elusive road to normal.

We will see. For now it is spring training. There will be comebacks, prospects and camp surprises.

Spring training isn’t like NFL training camp, where teammates are banging into each other. Or basketball, where the roster is tiny and every touch can be life-changing.

They’re down in the warm and sunny desert, for heaven’s sake. Giants manager Gabe Kapler is doing his Zoom interviews from a wicker chair on a deck. It looks like happy hour at the El Rancho.

Kapler arrived at the Giants with a reputation for quirk. The question was: is it useful quirk or just quirk quirk?

Right now I’d say the former. One of the fun stories out of Giants camp is that Kapler has the pitchers playing fungo golf. They put buckets in the outfield, pitchers toss a ball in the air and whack it toward the “hole.”

Kapler has a deadpan delivery that sometimes makes it hard to tell if he’s kidding. Asked which pitcher had the most promising future as a fungo golf player, Kapler was all in.

“(Kevin) Gausman was outstanding,” he said. “Nice touch and loft when necessary.”

OK, so a little fun to break up the monotony. But when Kapler explained the thinking, it made sense.

As he noted, pitchers didn’t hit at all last year because both leagues used a designated hitter. Hitting fungoes, he said, gets “hitters used to feeling the bat in their hands and finding the sweet spot.”

Huh. Not a bad idea.

Meanwhile, over at the A’s camp, you watch the pressers with manager Bob Melvin and wonder if the A’s really are going to let him go. Melvin is in the last year of his contract and if something was going to happen extension-wise, you’d think it would have happened.

Obviously, he’ll have plenty of options, but letting him leave would be baffling. He’s the model for a modern manager. He’s consistently encouraging, can break down strategy and year after year his players improve. Oh, he’s also a proven winner.

Actually, I guess letting a valuable asset get away would be perfectly on brand for the A’s.

But there’s plenty of time for that. Currently, the sidebar story is the ghost of Bob Welch. A 17-year veteran, including with the A’s from 1988-94, Welch was recognized at spring training with a bench. It says, “In memory of Bob Welch; A’s pitcher and coach; Cy Young winner 1990.”

To honor Welch, Melvin began doing his media interviews on the bench. And then, when interviews moved inside to Zoom, Melvin had a sign made up that said “Welch” and his number. He leaned the sign next to him so it could be seen on camera.

This says two things about BoMel. First, he may be the most superstitious manager you’ve ever seen. And second, that’s the kind of friend he is.

Welch died in a freak accident in 2014 at 57. He was a guy with some problems, who wrote about his battles with alcoholism in his book.

Frankly, I only tried to have a conversation with Welch once. I must have used the wrong opener, because he made it very clear he had no interest in talking.

But Melvin and Welch, the pitcher and the catcher, hit it off. The funny thing is, Melvin never played with Welch. They got to know each other in the offseason in Arizona. They rode mountain bikes and played golf together.

So it is kind of nice to see the two of them sitting together on Zoom calls. Until this week, when ― in the midst of a Melvin answer ― “Welch” slid off his perch and fell off screen.

Everybody laughed. Melvin joked that it must have been something he said.

But then the next day, in the middle of another answer, Welch did it again, taking another dive.

“Huh,” Melvin said. “Two days in a row. I don’t think I said anything to upset him today.”

But superstitious as Melvin is, you know he’s thinking about it.

But for now spring training has begun, spring is headed our way and maybe we’re on our way out of this terrible virus. Let the games begin.

Quick prediction ― the pitchers will be ahead of the hitters.

