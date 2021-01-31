Nevius: Stanford finds itself facing college sports’ harsh reality

You may have heard the cries and lamentations from some Stanford athletes, now that they’ve been told their varsity sports will be eliminated at the end of the 2021 season.

In July, the school announced that it will cut 11 sports: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, coed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, and the two most controversial ― men’s volleyball and wrestling.

The backlash has been ferocious. The decision has been called “heartbreaking” and a “betrayal” of the student athletes. And if a lawsuit hasn’t already been filed, you can bet one is coming.

To which I have two replies:

First, sorry. It has to be disappointing to devote yourself to a sport and then have it discontinued.

Second, get over yourself.

This is not about you. It is not a conspiracy by a heartless university to get rid of “fringe” sports. Or a pitch to tell athletes in those sports that they don’t matter.

This is reality in college sports all over the country. A November ESPN story calculated that over 350 NCAA sports programs have been eliminated.

And it isn’t just the “minor” sports. The universities of Clemson and Minnesota have dropped track and field. Dartmouth discontinued men’s and women’s swimming and golf. And Stanford’s men’s volleyball teams have won two national championships (the women’s team has won nine). There are more cuts to come across the country.

Those schools are saying they simply can’t make the financials work. In an open letter to the “Stanford community,” school officials calculated it would take over $200 million to sustain the sports that were cut.

Stanford gets extra attention because, as a wealthy, private school, it was the standard for a robust, diverse athletic program. Until the cuts, Stanford was funding 36 varsity sports (the D-1 average is 18) ranging from Pac-12 football to fencing, sailing and squash. The school is such a multisport powerhouse that it won the Directors’ Cup, given to the institution with the most overall success in college sports, 25 years in a row.

But the old calculation ― football and basketball pay for the low-revenue sports ― isn’t working any more. According to one report, spending on college football and basketball has gone up 500% since the ’80s. Once those bills are paid, funding for other sports runs into budget shortages. Stanford officials calculated a nearly $70 million deficit in the athletic department over the next three years.

(Although Stanford has over $25 billion in endowments, that money is earmarked for programs other than athletics.)

Therefore, the letter said, “The financial model supporting 36 varsity sports is not sustainable.”

The financial problems are exacerbated by the coronavirus, but the underlying issue is brutally simple ― the big college sports are eating the smaller sports alive.

In a well-researched November story in Runner’s World, Daniel Petty looked into the Clemson decision. He found that at Clemson, football accounted for 74% of revenue. Track and field? Just 1.5% and the program is losing money.

In fact, Petty said, only 25 NCAA Division I athletic departments “generated more revenue than expenses.”

So it is pretty clear tough measures have to be taken. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a backlash. At Stanford, responses generally come in two forms.

First, those poor kids. You’ve crushed their hopes and dreams. Now they are left with nothing.

Well, not exactly. The school says it will honor the scholarships of all 240 athletes (out of a student population over 17,000).

So a four-year free ride at Stanford. That’s something.

Also, let’s be honest. Sports like fencing, squash and sailing are nice, but hardly mainstream. As the open letter says, there are “no other lightweight rowing, sailing, squash or synchronized swimming programs on the West Coast.”

Also, it is doubtful those sports will vanish from the campus. They can become club sports. They can represent their school, wear a team uniform and, for a school as wealthy as Stanford, probably play at an extremely high, well-supported level.

The other complaint is that colleges provide an invaluable pipeline for Olympic teams. A study found that 80% of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team competed in college sports.

And it has been a pretty sweet deal for the U.S. Olympic Committee. The schools recruit the cream of the crop, give them room and board and train them at the highest level. It costs the USOC nothing.

Then, every four years, they hold Olympic Trials and pick the best of the best. Thanks, Stanford.

There’s no reason to depend strictly on colleges. Track and field supports itself after athletes leave school. There are private, professional track clubs that not only let athletes train, but allow them to be paid. No reason a top fencer couldn’t get an endorsement contract with a fencing equipment company.

At any rate, the takeaway is that as disappointed as the Stanford athletes are, no matter how much they complain and protest, those sports aren’t coming back.

They can’t. There isn’t enough money.

As they say in fencing, that’s the point.

