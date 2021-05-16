Nevius: Steve Kerr, Warriors feeling good lately

Steve Kerr is feeling better.

So are the Warriors.

Kerr, you will recall, has been dealing with a painful spinal condition since 2015. Attempts to fix it, including surgeries, have been unsuccessful. There has been talk that he might experience some pain for the rest of his life.

And although he steadfastly refused to discuss his condition, it was clearly difficult in previous years. His face was drawn, his cheeks were hollow. Suffering crushing headaches, his expression seemed stuck in a permanent wince.

Today, it is as if the Warriors sneaked in Kerr’s younger brother to coach the team. He looks rejuvenated. A staffer who has been with Kerr for years confirms he’s noticeably better and feeling healthy. He’s even played a few rounds of golf, which is hardly an activity for someone with a bad back.

And there’s another reason things have improved. There have been some dark times during this season. The roster never seemed set, close games went the other way and the team couldn’t get off the .500 train.

The players had spells when they were unsettled and undisciplined. Draymond Green’s observation after this week’s win over Phoenix was revealing.

“This team, a couple of months ago, probably would have lost this game by 40,” he said.

Back then the vibe wasn’t good. Kerr took a little criticism for the handling of No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman. Uncharacteristically, he snapped at reporters for asking for what he sarcastically called “a report card” about Wiseman after every game.

Which is a reminder of something we tend to forget when we see the genial, witty Kerr at press conferences.

He is, by his own admission, a sore loser. Always has been.

He’s told the story more than once of attending a family-organized Easter Egg hunt, in which the grand prize was a golden egg. When he wasn’t the one who found the egg, little six-year-old Steven had a legendary meltdown that is still part of family lore.

He was such a hothead, he says, his parents hated to go to his games. If he gave up a hit while pitching, he was likely to throw his glove. He was inconsolable after a loss.

And you have to think some of that persists in adulthood. Those clipboards don’t break themselves, you know.

So, missing the playoffs would have been a bitter disappointment. Now, to take a flawed roster, hold it together and make the postseason has to be vindicating for Kerr — and the Warriors.

Now that they’re in, they’ve boiled the roster down to eight players — all Kerr’s guys — and they are playing with house money. Just the appearance in the playoffs has to be considered a win.

It’s a growth moment for the players, too. After the grind of an up-and-down regular season, this is the reward. So, you know all those concepts Kerr and the staff were stressing? They paid off, right?

What you wish, of course, is that Wiseman could be on the floor. Playoff experience is invaluable for any player, but for someone who is a year away from legal drinking age, it would have been rocket fuel.

Now he’s possibly out until the start of next season and the Warriors have to be wondering what they have in him. He’s obviously talented, but the simple fact is that since he was hurt, on April 10, the team has gone 13-5.

The Athletic says the Warriors were -183 with Wiseman on the floor over the year. You can bet there will be discussions about where that fits with the team.

That’s true of Kelly Oubre Jr., who is also injured and out. His plus-minus for the year was -190. Oubre isn’t a bad player. But he is pretty clearly in the wrong system. He’ll probably get a nice offer somewhere and move on.

As for Andrew Wiggins, I may owe him an apology. I stand by my criticism that while everyone else is cutting and passing, he’s standing resolutely outside the arc, waiting for the ball.

But he consistently hits shots and this week’s Phoenix game — “He carried us tonight,” Green said — was a revelation.

Maybe we were misreading his role. He’s not the next Klay Thompson, with a catch-and-shoot game. He’s more like a Kevin Durant knockoff. Durant is more talented, but Wiggins can fill the role when everything breaks down and someone has to create a shot.

Wiggins doesn’t seem likely to join the flow-and-go Kerr offense, but someone who can score 20 is useful. What he doesn’t need to do is make those one-on-one moves early in the shot clock, before the ball has been shared around the court.

When Wiggins was asked if the end of the season seemed “like a playoff atmosphere,” I wondered if he had ever been to the playoffs? (He has, five games in Minnesota in 2018.)

So maybe it is in the postseason that “Wiggs,” as Kerr calls him, unleashes his personality. So far he’s been virtually expressionless. While Green and Jordan Poole bump chests and Steph Curry dances, Wiggins confines his celebration to mildly pointing upward with an index finger.

C’mon, Wiggs, would it kill you to throw down a fist pump?

We’re trying to win a golden egg here.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius