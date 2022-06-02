Nevius: Steve Kerr’s success with Warriors a remarkable journey

Whenever there’s a story about Steve Kerr’s career, you always hear the same thing:

Before he was at Golden State, Kerr had never been a head coach.

Ridiculous.

Of course he was.

As he said back in 2014 when he got the Warriors job, he coached his son Nick’s eighth grade AAU team.

And ...

“We were awesome, by the way,” Kerr said. “We dominated the northern part of San Diego County.”

A lot has happened in Kerr-world since then. There have been three NBA championships, five consecutive trips to the Finals (and another this year). He was Coach of the Year in 2016.

And this year he was named one of the “Top 15 Coaches in NBA History” by the NBA Basketball Coaches Association.

But it is interesting to return to that tongue-in-cheek joke about his first job.

Consider where he was then.

He’d played 16 seasons, winning five championships (three with Chicago, two at San Antonio.)

He was a witty and incisive broadcaster on TNT for four years and then was offered a chance to move to the front office of the Phoenix Suns.

It wasn’t a huge success.

“I knew almost immediately when I became a GM I wasn’t going to do that for long,” he said this week. “And I wasn’t very good at it, either.”

But he was welcomed back to broadcasting at CBS/TNT. If anything, he was more successful. Bleacher Report named Kerr and partner Marv Albert the NBA’s best announcing team.

His role expanded. CBS had him call the NCAA championship game with Jim Nantz. He was a talking head on the rise.

It had to be a pretty sweet time. He had a legacy, on and off the court. He was a popular, national figure. He could live on his beloved San Diego coast, spend time with his wife and three kids. And if he wanted a diversion, there were plenty of eighth grade teams that needed help.

But he wanted to try coaching.

“I really love the interaction,” he said before Thursday’s first NBA Finals game with Boston. “Practice — loved it as a player. You know, just that collaboration that happens. You don’t get that same interaction and on-court emotion. So I missed that. It was just something I thought I’d be good at.”

It was definitely not a snap decision. He was doing prep work even when he had the TV headset on.

“When I was a broadcaster, every time I saw an inbounds play that I liked, I would clip it,” Kerr said. “I had a video library.”

Video highlights are fine. But the NBA is global. And publicly second-guessing coaches is practically a cottage industry.

Kerr had a couple of big advantages. He had the backing of legendary coach and hoops guru Phil Jackson. And league wise man and title winner Gregg Popovich was also supportive.

And actually, he wasn’t the only inexperienced guy to get a shot.

The summer before, the Brooklyn Nets hired Jason Kidd as head coach just weeks after he retired as an active player. Three years earlier, Golden State (put a pin in this) took a chance on former player Mark Jackson, whose out-of-uniform experience was as a TV color commentator.

Still, not everyone was convinced when the Warriors picked Kerr.

“Steve knows enough about an 82-game season that he understands it,” George Karl said at the time. Karl made several coaching stops, including with the Warriors. “But living it is totally different than understanding it. The heat in the kitchen is way higher.”

A lot of people thought he dodged a bullet by turning down the pressure-packed Knicks job, but the Warriors had some pitfalls, too.

The team had just fired the aforementioned Jackson. The brain trust had reasons.

Jackson had developed a reputation as being defensive, refusing suggestions and limiting the role of his assistants. (Now we are also hearing reports of Jackson’s homophobic behavior.)

He certainly didn’t court favor. To complaints that he didn’t spend enough time on pregame study, Jackson doubled down in a KNBR interview.

“I think it’s overrated,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you don’t do the job, but I’m going to get my rest. I’m not going to grow old and be stressed out and get gray hair.”

However, it should be noted that Jackson was popular with the players, including some team leaders.

Draymond Green had Steph Curry on his podcast a few weeks ago and they both praised Jackson’s ability to inspire and encourage players.

“He gave you confidence,” Green said, with Curry’s enthusiastic agreement.

So for all the media chatter you hear about how Kerr stepped into a dream situation, there were some challenges.

It was no sure thing the players were going to accept Kerr. Particularly when he told them the days of Jackson’s basic pick-and-roll offense were over.

“I remember early meetings and early practices looking at Steve like he was out of his (expletive) mind,” Green said recently on J.J. Redick’s podcast. “He’s like, ‘Hey Steph, don’t hold the ball, swing the ball.’”

Green said he actually went to Kerr and told him players like Curry and Klay Thompson needed to have the ball.

And Kerr said — and this should be embroidered on a couch pillow someday — “The ball will always find the guy who’s supposed to get the shot.”

“And sure enough,” Green said. “The ball always found Steph. It always found Klay. It always found the guys it needed to find. It was just a matter of us buying in.”

And the rest is history.

