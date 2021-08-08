Nevius: Tears of triumph, and relief, at Olympics

This has been the Olympics of tears.

There’s always some puddling up at the Games, of course. Thrill of victory, agony of defeat and all that.

But this feels different.

When American swimmer Katie Ledecky won the 1,500, after a disappointing fifth in the 200 earlier in the day, she was overcome. After a moment of celebration, she began to wipe at her eyes, and then, with her arms over the lane rope, gave in to huge, heaving sobs.

She bounced back and swam well afterward, winning another gold and two silvers, but at the time she looked like someone at the end of her emotional rope.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles was the story of Tokyo 2020 — just not in the way she wanted to be. Called the greatest woman gymnast of all time, she suffered a mental break. She was so stressed that when she left her feet for a twisting flip she became “lost in the air.”

She literally didn’t know where she was. In a sport of huge difficulty and danger, it made competing impossible. She pulled herself out of the all-around competition.

Against all odds, she managed to get herself centered enough to go through a solid beam routine. She won a bronze, her seventh Olympic medal.

Trolls called it “disappointing.”

But even those who lived up to expectations showed the strain.

Caeleb (“the next Michael Phelps”) Dressel had a wildly successful Olympics. He won five gold medals and set two world records (one in a relay). He was essentially the star of the pool.

Yet when he was set up with a video link to his parents and wife after his gold in the 100 free, he was so overwrought he was unable to speak. He stood silent, hand over his mouth, tears coursing down his cheeks.

People will say those were tears of joy. And they were. But he also looked like someone letting go of unbearable tension.

We keep saying the Olympic Games are a joyous celebration of sport. But you have to start wondering about the “joy” part. At the highest levels, sports sometimes look like a crushing ordeal.

The Olympics are only the latest example. Tennis star Naomi Osaka’s struggles with mental health started the conversation this year. Clearly she’s far from alone.

Golfer Matthew Wolff, who has a second-place finish at the U.S. Open and has won $5 million in two years, quit playing for nearly two months to work on his mental wellness.

“Any professional athlete has to deal with a lot more stress and pressure than most people realize,” he said. “It just sort of got to me.”

The Olympics, with the sudden burst of intense international pressure and scrutiny, has to be the toughest.

There’s no mystery to the Biles story, of course. She was a victim in the sordid and inexcusable sexual abuse scandal in gymnastics. The perpetrator, team doctor Larry Nassar, is in prison for the rest of his life.

And he should be. Some 250 gymnasts came forward to say Nassar had molested them. Biles was among the victims. It was horrific.

Worse, USA Gymnastics looked away and let it happen. It’s not a question if the federation was complicit. It was.

As Biles memorably said, “You had one damn job. And you failed to protect us.”

So, in a way, Biles’ breakdown was predictable. A case could be made that it would be a miracle if she didn’t have a stress reaction.

But it also sounds as if gymnastics officials didn’t help.

She said she was told she was “the glue to the team. Which kind of stressed me out, having that shoved down your throat. If I had a bad practice then the girls were off. It’s just, like, hard.”

And when the Russians finished ahead of the Americans in qualifying, Biles said, “there was a sense of everybody freaking out, except for us.” Someone decided that, instead of a morning off, the women had to report to the gym for more practice.

That’s how it used to be in gymnastics. Back in the Bela Karolyi days, the gymnasts were teenagers, sometimes 14 or 15 years old. And they were treated like kids. Poor performance? More practice.

But Biles is 24, a poised and outspoken adult. If there is anything this showed, it is that Biles is her own person.

“I did this,” she said after the beam, “for myself.”

Ledecky is a little different case. In fairness, she’s someone whose emotions run close to the surface. She cried at the Rio Olympics, when she was winning everything. She wept at the Olympic Trials.

And, like Biles, she was a composed and thoughtful interview afterward. She didn’t win every race, but won the 800 and had two second-place finishes.

But she joked that people said she “settled for silver.” Asked about the pressure, she gave a thoughtful, revealing answer.

“We have the most eyes on us of anyone in the world right now,” she said. “The cameras follow you around. You feel like every move you make is being watched. And judged.”

Biles is right. It’s hard. And even if you are as successful as Dressel, it has to be a relief when it is over.

Because it’s getting to the point where we don’t ask what they did in the Olympics.

We ask what the Olympics did to them.

