Nevius: Things will work out just fine for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is rich.

That’s worth keeping in mind in this roller-coaster 49ers season.

In 2019, the team signed him to what was then the largest contract in the NFL. There was a $7 million signing bonus and a $137,500,000, five-year deal. It’s not all guaranteed money, but some $74 million of it is.

So, in 10 years or so, unless he starts buying giant mansions with peacocks on the grounds, he’ll have a very comfortable life. A person can live nicely on $70 million.

That may be part of the reason he’s been so Zen through all this drama, churn and doubt. He already got paid. Now it is just a matter of making the best of what remains.

And, by the way, the contract wasn’t a bad call by the 49ers. When he’s been healthy, the team has won. They even went all the way to the Super Bowl.

And, as he showed last Sunday against the Bears, if you give him protection (he wasn’t sacked once and rarely pressured) he can be a solid quarterback. Not light-up-the-field sensational, but a very serviceable QB. Good arm, knows the offense and is respected by his teammates.

There are teams who would have said, “OK, we have our quarterback for the next five years, now let’s concentrate on building up the roster, particularly big play wide receivers and offensive and defensive lines.”

As we know, the 49ers have not done that. They have gone chasing unicorns, making big-splash gambles on draft choices and free agents who were the infatuation of the moment.

The result is what we see now. At this point, if the team were to make the Super Bowl, which was the preseason buzz, it would be a story for the ages.

Frankly, the playoffs will be an uphill climb. It isn’t just the NFC West, where the Cardinals and Rams are way ahead at 7-1. Green Bay is 7-1, Dallas is 6-1 and reigning Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay is 6-2.

Seven NFC teams currently have a better record than the 49ers. That’s a pretty small playoff window for a 3-4 team.

It puts everyone in a bad spot. Even if they mount a late-season flurry, the team looks like it is underperforming. Given the preseason hype, a mere wild-card appearance would rate a shrug.

And if they miss the playoffs ... where is this team? What have they built?

Meanwhile, Garoppolo has to, as Nick Bosa said he did after beating the Bears, “Ball out.” If he throws for over 300 yards with no turnovers and runs for two touchdowns, the narrative is that he held off being replaced by Trey Lance for another week.

Here’s some bad news. Garoppolo is going to throw an interception. He just is. That’s how it works in the NFL. Quarterbacks throw hundreds of passes and some are inevitably picked off.

I always marvel at someone like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, who consistently throw picks early in games, but come back and make the big plays when the game is on the line.

Garoppolo has done that. Against Green Bay he led a 75-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown drive that gave the 49ers the lead. The Packers took over with :34 seconds left and no timeouts.

And Rodgers completed two long passes, which led to a game-winning field goal.

For the defense to give that up was inexcusable.

But just saying, when he’s given time and protection, Garoppolo has shown he can play.

Although, to the untrained observer, it doesn’t seem like Kyle Shanahan always trusts Garoppolo.

Much is made of the lack of success on third downs. But it also seems those often come after two unsuccessful running plays set up third-and-long. In other words, when everyone in the stadium knows Garoppolo is going to be throwing.

As we watch players over the years, we begin to notice their tendencies. The Giants’ Brandon Belt is proud of his discerning eye at the plate. But he’s also prone to taking a called third strike.

Garoppolo tends to throw “between the hashes,” as Joe Staley said on the postgame show Sunday. That means the middle of the field, and that leads to the potential for a linebacker to drop back into coverage.

The result is one of those mind-blowing, what-was-he-thinking interceptions.

Sadly, that may just be part of the Jimmy G package. He can nail the intermediate routes and has a quick release, but he sometimes throws a pick.

The good news is, when Shanahan seems to trust him, as he did against the Bears, he can lead the team. He made the plays Sunday with the game on the line. Seeing him on the sideline, going from player to player and firing them up, he looked like the established quarterback of this team.

Unfortunately, it is likely to be tougher sledding against the Cardinals. They’ve got a pass rush and are likely to put the pressure on him. There’s a reasonable chance he will throw an interception.

And if he does, you will hear the howling of the fans all the way to Sausalito.

It must be weird for Garoppolo. Just a few years ago he was the toast of the town. Fans swooned.

Now they scream for him to be replaced by rookie Trey Lance.

That’s just how things go in the NFL. It’s tough.

But he’s still rich.

