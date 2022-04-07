Nevius: Tiger Woods a perplexing sports star making remarkable return

I spent a good part of Thursday watching virtually every shot Tiger Woods hit in the first round of the Masters golf tournament.

I didn’t really mean to. But I happened to flip to the TV coverage, and Tiger pulled me in.

It was remarkable. He played well, finishing one under par. Walking with a slight limp, he fired irons at the pin and produced Augusta roars with clutch putts, like the long one he walked in on the 16th green.

It was unexpected. And it was another look at the most perplexing superstar in sports.

It’s confusing.

No doubt playing in the Masters was courageous. Back on Feb. 23 of last year, he was in a horrific car accident. He’s lucky he wasn’t killed. He was driving way too fast, left the road, rolled over several times and the wreck left him badly hurt.

He suffered compound fractures in both legs and his right ankle was described as “shattered.” He spent three weeks in the hospital. Doctors inserted surgical rods and screws to attempt to repair the damage, but there was frank discussion about amputating the leg.

In a post-hospital interview — after he spent another three weeks in a hospital bed at home — he said his goal was simple. He wanted to be able to walk again, unaided.

So for him to pop up at the Masters now, at this showcase stage for the game of golf, where he’s won five times, was the stuff of violins and soft piano keys. Golf loves this kind of stuff.

It is stoic Ben Hogan, 15 months after a terrible accident when his car was hit by a bus, limping around the Merion, Pennsylvania, golf course in the 1950 U.S. Open. Hogan not only managed to play well, he hit a miracle one-iron into the 18th green to tie for the lead. And then, still limping, he won an 18-hole playoff.

The keepers of the flame in golf had already teed up (sorry) the narrative. Tiger as Hogan, back to the game at the highest level. And for Tiger, at the Masters, the ultimate golfing showcase.

At his presser before the first round, there were questions that ran along the lines of “People are saying this is the greatest comeback ever.”

Tiger demurred at that. But this had to be a moment. Even a month ago it seemed impossible that he could play. But this week, without even a warm-up tournament, he walked out on the biggest stage in professional golf, betting that he could pull this off.

And he can. At least he could the first day. He isn’t the longest hitter any more, but he is still steely and hard to crack. He stared down mid-range putts and made the ones he had to. He yanked drives into the trees, but worked his way out of trouble.

He is, right now, against all odds, in the hunt.

It is just that ... to see him now, with that hitch in his gait, is to remember it all.

To recall that much of Woods’ life and career have been a crazy melodrama.

Golf is the stuffiest of sports. It likes champions like Jack Nicklaus, who rack up the wins in major tournaments and then graduate to elder-statesman status. Or charismatic Arnold Palmer, who charmed the galleries and then was an ambassador for the game.

Meanwhile, Tiger has been a bit of a wild soul.

In 2009, he went through an incredibly messy divorce. His marital infidelity was literally revealed on the front page of the National Enquirer. Eventually, more than a dozen women claimed to have had affairs with him while he was married.

There were details of him crashing into a fire hydrant trying to get away from his angry (now ex-) wife, who, according to media reports, chased him out of the house wielding a golf club which she used to smash the window of his car. (Woods would say later his wife was only trying to free him from the vehicle.)

In 2017, Woods was found asleep in his car in Florida at 3 a.m., with the engine running, in a traffic lane. The arresting officer had to wake Woods up and when he asked Tiger where he was, he said he was in California.

He was booked for DUI and announced that he was entering a treatment program for “an unspecified issue.” He entered a DUI offender program, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was given a year’s probation.

And then, last year, his car careened off the road in a one-vehicle accident that nearly killed him.

It seems pretty clear he is a guy who is battling some demons. And no doubt that’s difficult.

But these kinds of things wouldn’t be surprising if it was the lead singer in a thrash band. This is golf. His reputation has been badly damaged.

So what does he do? He returns to the golf course that has always been his comfort zone. He hits those shots, hears those roars and settles into the comfy embrace of a place where he is celebrated and loved.

It’s brave. It’s remarkable. It’s confusing.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius