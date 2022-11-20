You probably saw the Jimmy Garoppolo video. For a couple of days, it was everywhere.

Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk went to the Warriors game last week. They were seated courtside, so when members of the Dubs’ dance team noticed them, they ran over to say hello.

One after another, the women walked past McCaffrey, reached in front of Kittle and ignored Juszczyk. One, two, three, four, five, six team members leaned in for a special greeting to Garoppolo.

He, of course, smiled bashfully. And a meme was born.

As Kyle Shanahan said when asked how Garoppolo looked this year, “Still handsome.”

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Yep, Jimmy GQ is back. He’s once again the Bay Area’s most eligible bachelor.

And, to the astonishment of those of us who were watching eight or nine months ago, he’s also back as QB1.

You understand the surprise. Back in the spring the 49ers all but sat Garoppolo in a lawn chair in the front yard, next to a cardboard sign that said, “Make an Offer.”

The team wasn’t just actively shopping him — reports are that they’d all but finalized a sale. He’d be long gone now if he hadn’t decided on late shoulder surgery.

And if that trade had happened, and starter Trey Lance had suffered a season-ending injury — which he did — where would we be? Halfway through Brock Purdy: The Prairie Years, that’s where.

Instead, Garoppolo’s not only starting for the in-contention 49ers, he’s balling out, as we kids say.

Garoppolo is third in the NFL in yards per attempt, sixth in passer rating and eighth in completion percentage. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns, only four interceptions and with a bonus of $500,000 for every game he wins, has already made $2.5 million in tip money.

And yet it doesn’t look like Shanahan trusts him.

As others have pointed out, the first drive last week against the Chargers — once they got into the red zone — was an example. There, Shanahan offered up an implied vote of no confidence.

Down a touchdown, the Niners drove the length of the field — helped by three consecutive Garoppolo passes, including a third-and-six conversion to get first and goal.

Once there, on first down Garoppolo had no one open and threw the ball away. Elijah Mitchell got the ball to the three and facing third-and-goal, Shanahan didn’t give his QB another chance.

Instead, he sent McCaffrey into the middle of a stacked Chargers defense for no gain.

They settled for a field goal, an example of a lack of success in the red zone. They currently rank 17th in red zone efficiency, compared to fourth last year.

And we get it. As coaches often say, only three things can happen when you throw the football and two of them are bad.

And yes, Garoppolo has a tendency to throw a backbreaking interception (Although as we continue to say, so do the Josh Allens of the world. He currently has 10.)

And he’d be the first to admit he’s not exactly mobile in the pocket. When he rolls out and throws on the run, everyone holds their breath.

But it isn’t controversial to say Shanahan doesn’t have faith in Garoppolo.

He doesn’t. He and the brain trust couldn’t have made it much clearer. They traded a trio of first-round picks to draft Trey Lance, then announced that he would be the starter.

Garoppolo began the season on a practice field, throwing to staffers. He didn’t have a playbook. They did everything but take away his employee badge.

So yeah, I think it is pretty clear Shanahan has reservations about Garoppolo.

However ...

He’s playing great. As the Athletic’s David Lombardi — among others — has pointed out, the passing game has been much more productive than Shanahan’s beloved running game.

In a game like last week’s, when the ball moved, it was through the air. And it wasn’t as if Garoppolo was getting cheapies.

Down 13-3 at the end of the half, Garoppolo took them 75 yards for a touchdown. Looking at third and 12, he hit Kittle over the middle for one of those signature runaway locomotive catch and runs.

And that was followed by the play of the day from the QB, when he scrambled out of the pocket and lofted a nice little floater over a linebacker and into the hands of Ray-Ray McCloud for 30-plus yards. Take that, throw-on-the-run doubters.

A Garoppolo QB sneak (a random, but appreciated skill) narrowed the lead to 13-10 at intermission.

In the fourth-quarter drive that gave the 49ers the lead, Garoppolo converted third downs of three, five and 20 yards to get them down to the shadow of the goal line. From there they went hurry-up and McCaffrey ran the ball in against a Chargers defense that never got organized.

All in all, the game showcased a team that looks energized and confident. They clearly have Garoppolo’s back. Look for the little helmet bump he and Trent Williams exchange when he steps into the huddle.

Oh, and by the way, this is the end.

No matter how he plays, or how the season turns out, it is inconceivable that Garoppolo will come back to the 49ers next year.

He’d want a guarantee in his new contract that he’d be the starter. Shanahan and John Lynch would be loath to agree to that. Not after they spent all the draft capital and PR on Lance.

Besides, there are lots of teams who are looking for a veteran QB who has proved he can play in the NFL. He’ll have plenty of offers.

So this is it.

Sure, the running game may experience an incredible resurgence and go back to being a dominant force. But that hasn’t happened so far. Is it the loss of run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel? That’s a topic for another day.

What we know now is that — although this might not be how team Shana-Lynch planned it — this is Jimmy G’s team now. The rest of this season is going to stand or fall on two factors: defense and the passing of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Have some faith.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius