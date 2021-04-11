Nevius: Time running out for Warriors, playoffs

This year has been tough sledding for the Warriors, once professional basketball’s most joyful franchise.

Before squeaking out a win over the Bucks last week, the Dubs had gone 1-7. It kinda reflects the season. At the All-Star break they were 19-18 and coach Steve Kerr challenged his guys to prove they weren’t a .500 team.

They aren’t, although not in the way he meant. Now they are hoping to get back to .500.

A perennial purveyor of upbeat messaging, Kerr has been predicting a late surge. It may happen. The last 10 games are littered with Pelicans (three times), Rockets (once) and Thunder (twice), all of whom are under water in the standings.

And I suppose we will all have to muster enthusiasm if Steph Curry somehow wills this team into the lower levels of the playoff bracket.

It’s just that they aren’t as much fun anymore. Even the wins are grind-it-out slogs.

The five-time NBA Finals Warriors team whipped the ball around the floor like it was a beam of light. One-two-three-FOUR passes all over the floor, concluding in a genius backcut to the basket. Or an open three in the corner.

They’d get on runs, hitting one shot after another, and the game and the fans would build to a crescendo.

This year, no runs, no fans, no crescendo.

But, you say, Klay Thompson will be back next year and that will fix everything.

Really? Because, although we love Klay, he’s just one guy. Granted, we assume he’ll still be an uncanny shooter and defensive stopper, but does this team look like a group that is one player away from contending for the championship?

If anything, they look more unsettled than ever.

Roster rotations have fluctuated daily. The Kerr-James Wiseman relationship is a burgeoning soap opera. Newcomer Kelly Oubre Jr. seems like a nice player, but his buy-in has to be questioned after he publicly declined a suggestion that he come off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins is putting up the numbers, but once he sets up shop on the wing, that’s pretty much what you get. You certainly don’t see him in constant motion, a la Klay, away from the ball.

This late in the season we are still seeing Curry and Draymond Green gesturing and pointing to players, directing them where to go.

With the current record, the Warriors’ brain trust has to be wondering if it has the right building blocks here. Because it would be criminal to waste the final years of Curry’s glittering career with an ill-fitting roster.

Maybe that’s the reason Kerr finally gave in to the pick-and-roll offense. It doesn’t get much simpler than that. And if he can’t get them to play the Warrior Way, maybe they can steal some wins with the two-man game.

Honestly, the entire confusing season can be encapsulated with the what-are-we-doing-with-Wiseman melodrama.

Kerr has clearly had it with the questions. When he got his inevitable Wiseman question last week, he snarked that he “forgot” he was supposed to do “a daily James Wiseman report card.”

“Let’s make sure we all talk about this tomorrow,” he said. “And redo the report card tomorrow. And the following day as well.”

Oh snap. For the always affable and media-savvy Kerr, that’s sarcasm worthy of his pal Gregg Popovich.

But what is going on? The Wiseman situation gives everyone a chance to use the phrase “to the untrained eye.” Because to most of us, the big guy looks pretty good, and with potential to be really good.

In last Sunday’s game with Atlanta, he had a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds) in the first half, then barely played, finishing with just 18 minutes of action.

Wiseman said he was “very surprised” not to get more time, which is a pretty clear sign of discontent. He also said he was texting regularly with Kevin Durant.

Roh-Roh. Durant is no Kerr fan. Who knows what he could be telling the kid? Watch this space for developments.

In theory, Oubre’s insistence that he’s a starter, not a reserve, should be evidence of his competitive nature. But he’s clearly ruffled feathers.

Andrew Bogut reported on his podcast that a Warrior he declined to name (it had to be Draymond, right?) told Oubre that Finals MVP Andre Iguodola had no problem with coming off the bench, so who did Oubre think he was?

The story was quickly denied, but it didn’t appear out of thin air. Something’s on.

More troubling is analysis from ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose, who called Oubre an “awkward fit” for the Warriors’ system.

Rose cited the Dubs’ “constant motion, run and cut like your hair is on fire ... and Kelly Oubre is not a breakneck-speed offensive player.”

Watching Curry and Oubre bump into each other in the corner, it is hard not to think Rose is on to something.

And then there is Wiggins, to whom the Warriors owe roughly $30 million a year for three years — this season and two more. That’s a big chunk of the Warriors’ payroll and future.

And he’s fine. The offensive numbers are good and he’s gotten the message about stepping up his defense. He’s only 26.

Which reminds us that it was only seven years ago that he was the first pick in the 2014 draft. At the time, the scouting report was that some questioned Wiggins’ “focus and passion for basketball.”

He still seems like that’s a factor. The winning Warriors always had the most raucous, towel-waving, high-fiving bench in the NBA. Now they kind of resemble the stoic Wiggins — detached and just there.

Kind of like this season.

