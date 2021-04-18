Nevius: Trip to the ballpark almost feels normal

The concept was simple. Check out Major League Baseball’s new policy of allowing a limited number of fans to attend games.

So on the final day of the Giants’ homestand last week, a sunny Wednesday, I walked over to Oracle Park as a paying customer. I wanted to buy a ticket, get lunch from a concession stand and see live baseball.

Like a lot of things since the start of the pandemic, it turned out to be a lot more complicated.

It began when I naively got in the line at the ticket window. There were about 12 people ahead of me and the progress seemed kind of slow. Finally an usher walked up.

“You can’t buy a ticket here,” he said.

Uh, what?

It turned out the people in line were either buying tickets for future games or picking up at will call. What I needed to do, he explained, was download the MLB Ballpark app.

“Then I can order a ticket?”

“Not one,” he said. “You have to buy two.”

Excuse me?

The deal is you are not really buying a seat. You are buying a “pod” of two adjoining seats, so you preserve social distancing. You could also buy four seats, but those are the two choices — two or four seats.

On MLB Ballpark you have to open an account with all your credit card and phone information and then you can look at which seats are available.

Two things were noticeable right away: COVID tickets are cheaper (I got two field box seats for $19 each) and there are hundreds of them to buy.

That second point is important.

When MLB announced that it was letting a limited number of fans in ballparks this year, we keen observers of the game knew what was going to happen.

Pent-up enthusiasm from COVID quarantine would send eager fans rushing to the ticket windows. Since most teams are doing 25% or so of capacity, tickets might be scarce and hard to come by, but having 9-12,000 spectators would bring the fun back to the game. Not to mention it would be another step on the much-discussed “road to normal” as we come out of the pandemic.

It made perfect sense. Except for one problem.

It hasn’t happened.

Although there are people at the games, baseball fans are leaving thousands of tickets unpurchased. Pittsburgh optimistically announced it would allow 19,100 fans. But for Thursday’s game with San Diego, only 4,023 showed up. A Wednesday day game in Kansas City attracted 6,814 out of 10,000 seats available. For every Atlanta — drawing over 12,000 — there are the White Sox, in the 7,000 range.

It is even a concern for the Giants, whose fan base has been so loyal that the franchise set a National League record with 530 consecutive sellouts. Yet, as has been reported, in the first six games at home, the team has yet to sell out its roughly 9,000 available seats.

Wednesday was a good example. It was a shirt-sleeve perfect warm afternoon and the Giants were on a winning streak, but the crowd was only 6,409, nearly 3,000 short of a sellout. Also, was I counted as two people since I had to buy two tickets?

Granted, it is a weird situation. Teams are struggling with how to reward and keep season ticket holders, for instance. The Giants are giving them first crack at packages for games.

And frankly, not everyone is eager to wade back into a crowd of people. After being told for over a year that this is a deadly virus, it is no surprise that folks are wary. (Keep an eye on attendance when the Warriors open indoors at 25% capacity on Friday.)

And, of course, there are reasons to be wary. I wouldn’t say my medical condition was rigorously checked. I kept trying to show people my official card to prove I am fully vaccinated, but they just waved me through the gate.

Once you get to your seat, there are ushers going up and down the aisle with signs that say “Mask Up,” to remind people they are supposed to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

An usher near me pointed his sign at a big, bearded guy in a tank top. He not only wasn’t wearing a mask, he didn’t even have one around his neck. He stared back at the usher blankly.

“The fact is,” the usher said, “some people don’t care.”

Ordering concession food is another IT moment. It means scanning a code on the back of seats with another app. Then it’s another session of entering a disconcerting amount of personal information, including your credit card, before ordering.

It is kind of slick that the app locates the concession stands nearest you when it shows the menus. I picked chicken strips and a drink and they texted me when it was ready so we customers didn’t wait in a line.

Ambiance-wise, it felt sort of like a regular game, although the distance between pods is isolating. A guy in the bleachers tried to get a “Let’s go Gi-ants!” chant going and everyone turned around and looked at him like he was the loud guy at the company picnic.

Still, there were doubles in the gap, bang-bang plays at the plate and another Giants win. It was real, live baseball.

And mostly it was a reminder of what it once was — and what, we hope, it will be again.

In the meantime, there are plenty of tickets available.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius