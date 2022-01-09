Nevius: Trying to make sense of this season’s 49ers squad

Well, this has been fun, hasn’t it?

This year the 49ers have been on a wild toboggan ride from the lofty mountaintop to the valley of despair — and back again.

They sprinted out of the gate with consecutive wins and then pancaked on their faces for four straight losses. That put them at 2-4 and generated blog posts about Kyle Shanahan being on the mythical hot seat.

There have been some surprising wins — beating the Rams in Game 10 after losing five of the previous six was a pleasant result. But there have also been some soul-crushing defeats — that Green Bay collapse will be remembered for a long time.

There was a preseason quarterback controversy, a brief two-headed quarterback experiment and the annual Jimmy Garoppolo injuries. Bar stool and Twitter arguments broke out weekly as to whether Shanahan should ride or die with Jimmy, or insert absolute can’t-miss, future Hall of Fame rookie Trey Lance.

And now, facing the last regular-season game of the year, Shanahan (and, it appears, the team) are openly hoping that Garoppolo can come back from his thumb injury. Because they apparently believe he’s their best bet to beat the Rams and put the Niners back in the playoffs.

But they’re still planning on getting rid of Garoppolo before next season.

What to make of it all?

You know, before this season began there was some vigorous debate about the wisdom of adding a 17th game to the schedule. And now that it is here, hardly anyone seems to have mentioned it.

But one thing we do know is that when this year started, we assumed that by the 17th game we would know what we had in the 49ers. And what do we have?

Damned if I know.

They are certainly not a legacy franchise, which was the unspoken goal when Shanahan and John Lynch were brought in as a Build Back Better package in 2017.

This isn’t a year-after-year Super Bowl contender, like current examples Green Bay, Kansas City and defending champion Tampa Bay.

As team Shana-Lynch is surely sick and tired of hearing, this is only their second winning season since they took over. The other was when they made it to the Super Bowl back in 2019.

As we said, this year has had its moments, but as of now, at Game 17, this is a middle-of-the-pack team that needs a big win Sunday in Los Angeles to squeak into the playoffs.

And although we all say, “once you get in the postseason, anything can happen,” I don’t think anyone is expecting a long run through the playoff brackets.

And that’s if they make it. A loss to the Rams, which is entirely possible, could leave them out in the cold. If that happens, it would mean one postseason in five Shanahan years.

Either way, squeak in or miss the playoffs, this isn’t playing out as expected. Some soul-searching has to be in order.

First, this is not a rebuilding effort with a group of promising upstarts. It is a team with established stars. George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner can play on anyone’s roster. And although Williams is 33, he is still, like the others, in the prime of his career.

And yet, in some ways, they are planning a reboot.

It will not be a surprise to any football fan to hear that solid, contending teams have solid, gifted quarterbacks. If you find your quarterback of the future, you lock him up with a big contract.

The 49ers did that in 2018, signing Garoppolo to a five-year, $137 million contract, over $70 million of which is guaranteed money. So Jimmy is rich.

Still, it seemed like a good deal. He took the team to the Super Bowl the next year and if his pass to Emmanuel Sanders had been two feet shorter, the 49ers would have beaten the Chiefs and written history.

Instead, Garoppolo got hurt. I never really believed there was such a thing as being “injury prone,” but Jimmy G may have changed my mind.

It’s nobody’s fault — injuries are accidents — but Garoppolo’s dings and sprains did put a crimp in Shanahan’s game plan. And after watching journeymen Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard flounder as replacements, the team pushed in all the chips and traded up to draft Lance.

There’s no point in second-guessing that now. It is all set in stone. Lance is the once-and-future QB1 and Garoppolo, who would be due some $24 million next year, is almost certainly out.

So wouldn’t it be wild if Garoppolo not only plays, but does well? Suppose they win and make the playoffs? Then Shana-Lynch would presumably be in the position of getting rid of the guy who got them into the postseason.

Some might call that awkward.

For this team, I’d call it right on brand.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius