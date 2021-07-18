Nevius: Tuesday’s Oakland stadium vote could be final straw for A’s

We keep hearing that the A’s are “bluffing” in their threat to leave Oakland if their Howard Terminal ballpark project isn’t approved.

I think that’s backwards.

If anyone is bluffing, it is the city of Oakland. Particularly the City Council, which will vote up-or-down on the project proposal Tuesday.

Ever since this discussion began, the council has been singing the same tune:

The A’s aren’t going anywhere. This Howard Terminal plan will drag on for months. The team will get tired of the hassle, accept reality, and move back to the old Coliseum, where they can go back to drawing some of the smallest crowds in baseball.

They’d better be right.

Because nothing about this process indicates it is going to work out. The Howard plan has been mired in delays. Fans are staying away in droves. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the ballpark process was “at an end” and gave the team a green light to move elsewhere.

And the A’s are openly exploring a relocation to Las Vegas and at least five other cities, according to Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Nah, Oakland says. There’s nothing to it. They won’t move.

And yes, the Howard Terminal project is ginormous. A ballpark, office buildings, parks and an indoor performance center is estimated to cost $12 billion.

And you can still find people who scream, “There is no way taxpayers of the city of Oakland should pay that much!”

Agree. And they are not. The A’s and owner John Fisher are paying for all of that.

The city is being asked to pay for infrastructure, roads and utilities. That’s not cheap — over $800 million — but in theory, revenue from taxes in the newly created complex will cover it. (There will be no new taxes to Oakland residents.)

In a way, you could say Fisher is making a big bet on Oakland. It is a city-transforming project. It would revitalize the waterfront, keep the last professional franchise in Oaktown and give the city’s image some shine.

Schaaf is an enthusiastic booster. The seven-member Port of Oakland Commission voted unanimously to support the project. A city-generated report confirmed no public funds will be used “to build or operate the facility.”

What’s the problem?

Granted, this would be a huge public lift. The problem is nobody else is lifting.

The City Council has been sand in the gears from the start. In May they had to issue an official letter denying “that the City Council is delaying or refusing to consider the A’s project proposal.”

You could have fooled us. This latest move, demanding affordable housing be included at the last minute, is classic. Brought up just days before the Tuesday vote, affordable housing is a surefire hot-button issue. You can already imagine someone saying, “Whoa, whoa, we better back off on this until we can do some real investigating.”

What, you say, you’re against affordable housing? Of course not. No one is against affordable housing. It’s mom, apple pie and the flag.

But you bring it up now? The two sides have been working on this for months. In April, Schaaf said the team and the city would be in “continual dialogue.” April would have been a good time to raise the affordable housing issue.

I keep seeing this framed as a big, powerful team holding Oakland hostage with threats to leave.

But why stay? The fan support is minuscule. A game with the Rangers two weeks ago drew 5,128, the smallest crowd in 34 years, per Ballpark Digest.

And a lot of that is because they play in a crumbling, giant concrete ashtray. And the best alternative offer they are getting is to go back there, spiff it up a bit, and return to the old days.

We have to put this Coliseum fantasy to bed. It’s a lousy place for a ballpark, for starters — out in the middle of a bunch of industrial warehouses.

Well, you say, once the ballpark is there, lots of development will begin. Really? Because they had three professional sports franchises there at one time and it still looks like the clubhouse for “Sons of Anarchy.”

The much-ballyhooed transportation benefits — right on the freeway and next to BART — sound great. But easy access doesn’t mean much when no one is attending.

And let’s admit the Athletics are not the easiest franchise to love. The players are terrific, but Fisher is an awful owner. He’s secretive, cheap and seems to have no concept of building team loyalty.

At last week’s All-Star game, A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt went on and on about what a terrific guy Marcus Semien is. Semien, born and bred in the East Bay, was an All-Star and team leader with the A’s, but Fisher decided not to pay him a perfectly reasonable salary. Now he’s with Toronto, an All-Star again and drawing raves.

As they say in the Twitter-verse, SMH. Shaking my head.

But now, whatever you think of the way the team is run, we have come to crunchtime. If the City Council votes this proposal down on Tuesday, we have reached a moment.

The city has pushed the A’s. It has dared the A’s.

And I think they may leave.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius