Nevius: TV is king in fall sports season

Are you ready for the start of the season?

The NFL season? The Warriors?

Nope.

We are thinking of the TV Sports Season. It is that overloaded vortex of sporting events that happens every fall (unless there’s a pandemic).

This is when Major League Baseball starts building to the playoffs. If your team is in the hunt, you will probably watch as many games as possible.

The NBA will tip off in six weeks. (Way too soon, since the previous season just ended in July, but what are you going to do?). Still, it is all about the stars. Cue Steph Curry, who played in three of the five most-watched NBA games last season.

And, of course, football is king. Of the top 20 highest-rated individual shows last year, 13 of them were football. The top five were all NFL games, including the mighty Super Bowl. Number six was an episode of “The Masked Singer” — which followed the Super Bowl.

And the seventh was LSU-Clemson in the national championship game. So more football.

So it may seem like sports are about to take over your TV.

Don’t be ridiculous.

Sports took over television years ago. Now it has only tightened its grip.

The new normal for television is what the business calls “unscripted live programming.” Think sports, but also the Oscars (No. 8 last year), the Grammys (No. 11) and a special episode of Jeopardy (No. 18).

Scripted, non-live programming, like “Friends” or “The Big Bang Theory,” has gone the way of Netflix and other streaming platforms.

What’s left? Well, a study by MoffettNathanson found that “86% of TV subscribers are regular sports or news viewers.” So sports are a big deal.

But wait, wasn’t there a recent news story that said the NFL was in trouble with ratings? And that the guys in the suits were worried?

Probably. Somebody writes that about once a month.

Frankly, there are some troubling numbers. The Tampa Bay-vs.-Kansas City Super Bowl had the worst ratings since 1969 — when the winning quarterback was Joe Namath.

And there were stories last year about how networks were talking about refunds to advertisers because of low viewership.

But the NFL is still Bigfoot in a land of tiny toes. Look at the numbers for recurring week-to-week shows, sports and non-sports. For the key 18-34 demographic, the top six are either a game — Sunday Night Football is No. 1 — or a weekly NFL analysis show. (“The Masked Singer” and “This is Us” were seventh and eighth.)

And this year is encouraging. The preseason Hall of Fame Game, the first of this year, had the highest ratings since 2017.

The NFL draft (now a three-day extravaganza) attracted 6.1 million viewers, the third-most ever.

And this year’s Super Bowl, with 91.6 million viewers in an “off” year, was far and away the most dominant show in the USA.

So knock it if you wish, but football is still the big rooster in the TV chicken coop.

Meanwhile, NBA basketball is in an interesting spot. Despite having two small-market teams in the finals — Phoenix and Milwaukee — the deciding Game 6 was up 32% from the Orlando bubble finals.

People really didn’t like that bubble.

Even so, no NBA game, including the finals, cracked the Top 100 most-viewed.

One concern is that NBA players were the most active athletes politically. The NBA made a point to support the Black Lives Matter movement with T-shirts and slogans on the court. It’s had an effect.

Newsweek said that their polling showed that “53% of Republicans said they have watched less sports due to social justice messaging.” Only 19% of Democrats agreed, but that’s still a chunk of viewers.

On the other hand, that may be on brand for the sport that thinks of itself as the hippest and trendiest. The average age of an NFL fan is 50. For the NBA, it is 42.

And for Major League Baseball it is 57. Worse yet, just 7% of those under 18 identify as baseball fans, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Uh-oh. You’ve got an aging fan base watching slow, boring games with lots of strikeouts and fewer hits.

But baseball has a sneaky advantage that helps pull it through the new sports market.

If you are as old as I am, you remember asking, “Is the Giants game on TV tonight?” Now you don’t ask because every game is on. Every night.

The reason is what are called Regional Sports Networks. Essentially what it means is networks like Fox or NBC set up local sports networks in major sports areas.

In the Bay Area, NBCSBA shows every Giants game this year (except for a few special listings on other channels). And those games are a big hit for local TV.

In one third of Major League Baseball cities, baseball is the No. 1 program. And in two-thirds of those cities, local baseball games rank in the top three, ratings-wise.

So, although baseball faces some real challenges — even the World Series doesn’t draw well nationally — locally, it more than holds its own.

For example, according to Forbes, the Giants are up 54% in viewership from the last full season, 2019. (They went 77-85 that year, BTW.)

No less an authority than former NBC Chairman Dick Ebersol said “Regional Sports Networks are the biggest change in sports in the last 25 years.”

And I thought it was putting a runner on second to start extra innings.

