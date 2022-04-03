Nevius: Warriors, and their playoff chances, full of question marks

The Warriors are in the final four.

Not the NCAA Final Four — the last four games of the regular season. And to hear them tell it, they will rip through them with vim and vigor, springboarding themselves into the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

After the “encouraging” loss to Phoenix this week, Steve Kerr pointed to a team that was getting it. He didn’t actually reply “defense” to every question, but it was pretty clear that’s what he thought made the difference.

“That’s what it needs to look like from here on out,” he said. “That’s our team.”

Great. Because the team you suited up on the recent road trip was awful. Closing the season with a rush would be a nice tone changer.

At this point we realize the early talk that the Warriors would tussle with the Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference was a pipe dream. The Dubs are clinging to third but making noises that it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they slipped to fourth.

There are excuses. Injuries have definitely been a factor. Losing Steph Curry is huge. And now we hear he’s out for the rest of the regular season.

And granted, the trek-across-America road trip was brutal — five games in seven nights on the other side of the country. But what was also brutal was the way they played.

Things kicked off in the getaway home game with the Spurs. Draymond Green staged one of his can’t-let-it-go rants, earned two T’s and was ejected. Warriors lose, 110-108.

Then they fly to Orlando, play terribly and Green calls out the team for “laying down and not competing.” He says they got “punked.” Warriors lose, 94-90.

They rally in Miami and notch what turns out to be the only win of the road trip. They’re back, baby. Warriors win 118-104.

But they go to Atlanta and Washington and absorb double-digit defeats. Warriors lose, 121-110 and 123-115.

And then, the capper, in Memphis. This time the Warriors really did get punked. The burly Grizzlies bullied the Warriors on the court and trolled them shamelessly on social media. (More on that in a moment.)

If ever there was a game that was over early and often, this was it. We’ve seen more energy from a cheese omelet. And it wasn’t just the players.

In a listless first half, the TV cameras would sometimes catch the Warriors’ coaches in the background, in their matching white fleece tops, lined up along the bench.

There wasn’t a hand clap, a point or a shout. Just five guys sitting motionless.

I thought my screen had frozen. It looked like the first pew in church.

And Kerr must have thought so, too, because as the final seconds wound down, he suddenly leaped to his feet and staged a please-throw-me-out temper tantrum, complete with the “hold me back” sequence when he rushed the officials after his second technical and ejection.

Now, we can talk about Kerr’s competitive fire. But it seems unlikely that, trailing by a lopsided halftime score of 63-37, Kerr would go nuts over a missed goaltending call.

More likely, he was pushing one of his motivational buttons, to attempt to rouse some energy from the guys. It’s worth a try.

More significantly, you know who wasn’t impressed? Memphis. They smirked their way to a convincing 123-95 beatdown, even though the game-changing Ja Morant wasn’t suited up.

And then they went out and told the world about it.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who also sat this one out, changed his Twitter avatar to a screenshot of De’Anthony Melton’s savage dunk over poor Kevon Looney.

(Looney got posterized, but he was just being a good soldier and contesting the shot. On his way to the rim, Melton went around his defender, Jonathan Kuminga, like he was a school crossing guard.)

And then Jackson added the Twitter kicker, “Strength in numbers.”

Using the slogan from the Warriors’ glory days is straight-up trolling. The Grizzlies clearly don’t care if they annoy the Warriors. They think they can beat them anyhow.

And don’t think it isn’t personal. They haven’t forgotten that Andre Iguodala refused to play for them when he was traded there, demanding, and getting, a subsequent trade.

Asked about that after this game, Dillon Brooks hit the answer like it was on a tee.

“We all had the vision,” he said. “He didn’t. Which is perfect. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing there.”

And speaking of Iguodala, what’s up with the elder statesman? He gave a curious interview to the Athletic, in which he seemed to take a shot at the front office and the plan to bring along the young guys while depending on the veterans.

“It’s just, you know, it kind of disrespects the former era,” Iguodala said. “But I also don’t think you’re giving the new era the opportunity to grow and be kids, throwing that all on them and it’s not deserving. It’s just my perspective. Could be wrong.”

What does that mean? Like so much else about this team, it’s confusing.

There is the sudden disappearance, again, of first -round draft choice James Wiseman. This after declining to go after a big man because the team thought the seven-footer would be on the roster. (You can’t call Wiseman a bust, by the way. He hasn’t played enough games. He’s an empty jersey.)

Or why can’t Klay Thompson realize that he’s forcing up shots that hurt the team?

Or what to do with evidence that both Memphis and Dallas have the Warriors’ number and Phoenix is the class of the league?

No worries, the Warriors say. In the next four games we will clearly see what kind of team this is.

I’m sure we will — one way or another.

