Nevius: Warriors’ development of youngsters seems to have stalled

We need to talk. There’s a question that needs to be asked, this year more than ever:

Why can’t the Warriors develop young talent?

Nobody has to explain why this is important now. The team hit the jackpot in the 2009, 2011 and 2012 drafts, picking up Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. And they’ve ridden that golden core group to four NBA championships.

But every player has an expiration date, and even the optimists among us know that players in their 30s (and all three of them are) don’t have much more time on the meter.

If — actually when — they leave, what’s left? Jordan Poole and maybe Andrew Wiggins? Because after that it looks like Question Mark and the Mysterians.

Of course, longtime Warriors fans are way ahead of us. Raise a hand if you remember Ekpe Udoh. Or Jacob Evans. There’s Damian Jones and Anthony Randolf.

All first-round draft picks that disappeared without a bubble.

The Warriors would counter that when they were winning, their draft choices were well down the list. It’s hard to find a player with the 25th choice. And, they’d say, what about Poole?

Fair points. But as we know, Poole’s emergence on the roster was anything but smooth. There was sharp criticism, reckless play and two trips to the G-League.

As for the team handicapped with late draft picks, that’s not true with this roster, which has three high first-round picks. James Wiseman (second), Jonathan Kuminga (seventh) and Moses Moody (14th). They were all expected to form the core of the second unit this year and a pathway to the future.

It is safe to say it isn’t working.

Now, I don’t know if those youngsters are confused about their roles.

But I know I am.

Moody was apparently solid enough to earn some minutes in the NBA Finals last season. But now he’s on and off the bench in short stretches.

Kuminga is scoring with bull-rushes to the rim, but those one-on-one plays are not the Warrior Way. And, he’s still being called out for disinterested defense.

Meanwhile, Wiseman is the poster person for youthful inconsistency. When he’s in games, he mixes a few splash plays with indecisive defense and rushed moves.

Nor is the team showing much faith in him. Last week he was activated for a game in Utah. He played five minutes, sat the entire second half and was sent down to Santa Cruz the next day.

In one sense, we probably should have expected this. Until now the Warriors’ formula has been obvious:

Ride Steph/Klay/Draymond hard, sprinkle in a Kevin Durant or Andrew Wiggins, and then fill out the end of the bench with relatively low-salary veterans.

The vets — Juan Toscano-Anderson is the prototype — were not just role players. They were players who knew their roles. They were expected to contribute 10-12 minutes on the floor, play defense and take care of the ball while the stars took a breather.

After that, they should cheer from the bench, wave towels and generally play wingmen to the marquee players.

But it is possible that these young guys don’t want to wave towels.

I’m betting Kuminga has been the best player on every team he’s ever been on — until now. Moody was a team leader and primary offensive option at Arkansas. Wiseman came into the league talking about participating in the slam dunk contest at the All-Star Game.

Instead, Kerr is giving time to undrafted free agent Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome, who is on his third NBA team and has a two-way contract with Santa Cruz. It has to rankle the young guns, at least a little.

And we’re about to see how that is working out. The Warriors are currently 1-9 on the road and about to embark on the dreaded Eastern Swing — with six consecutive away games. This would be a good time for the young pups to assert themselves.

They’ve all shown flashes. Kuminga’s dunks are a highlight staple, Moody can be a steady force and just watching Wiseman run the floor makes you think there has to be a way for him to be a contributor.

But it seems everyone makes the same point about Wiseman. Kevin Danna, the play-by-play man for the Santa Cruz Warriors, said on the “Locked On Warriors” podcast that Wiseman showed more confidence in his rookie year. Now he looks uncomfortable and tentative.

There’s a school of thought that says running him up and down Highway 17 is only making him more unsure of himself. That he needs to play through mistakes to stop beating himself up after every error.

That’s fine. But for every nice play — he flashed a quick spin move against Utah — he’ll have a lapse, like failing to block out Utah’s Walker Kessler, a rookie, who went around him for an offensive rebound.

Or the play at the end of his shift in Salt Lake. Wiseman grabbed an offensive rebound and tossed it out to Thompson. Great. But then he stood on the wing, 20 feet from the rim, holding up three fingers to cheerlead Klay’s shot.

Unfortunately, Thompson missed and the Jazz got the rebound while the tallest guy on the floor took himself out of the play. Kerr quickly called timeout, Wiseman was benched and never returned.

The next day he was sent back to the G League.

(He was joined, by the way, by Patrick Baldwin and Ryan Rollins, this year’s first- and second-round draft choices, who have also been MIA so far this year.)

We get the logic. Kerr is saying he doesn’t have time to nurture the young talent. He’s trying to win games.

But it seems clear that to do that, over the long haul this year, he’s going to need more than the core four.

There’s no mystery. To be a force in the league, the Warriors have to find a way to get production from the young players.

Now would be a great time.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius