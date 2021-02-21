Nevius: Warriors’ Draymond Green a voice for fellow players

When he comes to media interviews, Draymond Green takes over the microphone.

No, seriously. Takes it over. Pre-pandemic, Green would sit down and pull the mic out of the little stand on the table. He’d hold it casually in one hand and look at his questioners.

The vibe was: I’m ready to talk and I have a few things to say.

So it is no surprise that Green recently made headlines with an extended take on what he sees as a double standard among NBA teams.

Some critics are calling it “a rant,” which I think is too strong, but it was definitely edgy enough to get lots of response. Players weighed in ― LeBron James said he was “right there” with Green―- commenters tsk, tsk’d and dependable Draymond foil Charles Barkley took some mild shots.

A couple of points:

First, I’ll bet few of us had given much thought to Green’s complaint. He was saying that if a player ― he specifically referenced James Harden ― forces a team to trade him, the player is “destroyed ... castrated for wanting to go to another team.”

But if a team decides to trade someone, nobody cares about hurt feelings. He mentioned Cleveland’s Andre Drummond and could have referenced Detroit’s Blake Griffin. Their teams didn’t even have a deal, but the players were pulled from the lineup to sit on the bench in street clothes while the teams worked something out.

“At some point,” Green said, “the league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that.”

Green’s argument loses a little steam when you hear that Griffin was actually part of the decision to sit out games. And Drummond has seemed fine with the decision ― although he did tweet support for Draymond’s comments.

But I don’t think this was really about the mechanics of trades. I think this is more about a growing feeling among players that they want ― and are going to demand ― a larger voice in their careers.

It goes back to the pushback about calling team investors “owners,” with those Civil War implications. Do they own the team or the players?

Anthony Davis is an example of how players with leverage are serving notice they intend to call the shots. He put in seven terrific years with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans. Then he decided he wanted out. Not only that, he wanted to tell the team where he wanted to go.

Although the league fined Davis $50,000 for going public, that’s exactly what happened. Davis picked the Lakers and New Orleans made the trade. Harden did the same with Houston, although he managed to make it messy and unpleasant, before being sent to Brooklyn.

Now it’s the NFL. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is demanding a trade, despite signing a $150 million, four-year contract in 2020.

In short, it’s a new world. Top players are saying, “Hey, I’m a successful multimillionaire with elite skills. Why are you bossing me around like the student intern?”

And that, I think, is the undercurrent to what Green was saying. People say if players sign a contract, they should pipe down and do what they are told. But there’s a lot of resentment to that view, and Green gave voice to it.

Also, this comes at a time when players are decidedly unenthusiastic about playing the All-Star Game during a pandemic. Some of the biggest names in the game have said they feel this is another example of “the league” (meaning the owners) dictating to the players. No less than Kawhi Leonard has called it “putting money over health.”

Given that climate, you can see how Green’s words would resonate.

And the second point is: Nobody asked Draymond.

He came in, sat down and said, “I would like to talk about something that is really bothering me.”

He’s making a conscious effort to speak up on issues, making himself a voice for the players. That’s a bold move, and he’s setting himself up to take some heat. It’s not something everyone wants to do.

But I think it’s fine. Green is a credible voice. He’s got three rings, a long career and has clearly given some thought to what he says. He does have a temper, and the only worry would be if he had one of those T-foul meltdowns because of some Twitter beef. But overall he’s a good choice.

Now, obviously, he isn’t doing all of this just because of his social conscience. Green is a slam dunk to be a TV pundit when his career is over. He’s already done a test run on TNT, to rave reviews.

This isn’t the end of his playing days, but at 30, with a lot of mileage, he can see it on the horizon. So dialing up a little controversy will only build his brand.

He’ll be a good analyst. He and Barkley have already established a “rivalry” that probably has much more to do with clicks and ratings than actual issues.

After all, Green is Barkley 2.0. They are outspoken and controversial, but they also make a lot of sense. Neither is afraid to go against conventional wisdom. It is easy to picture the two of them on a TV panel, bickering energetically.

But for now, Green is in uniform. He’s arguably the second-biggest star on the current team, still playing well.

And after games, he sits down and answers questions about tough issues.

And if nobody asks, he may bring them up himself.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius