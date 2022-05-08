Nevius: Warriors’ Draymond Green gladly grabs the spotlight

Draymond Green is having a moment.

In the last two weeks, he’s:

– Incited the Memphis fans in both Game 1 and Game 2 of their playoff series. He was thrown out of the first game for a flagrant foul and left the court like a WWE wrestler, waving his arms and encouraging the boos.

– Then, after getting whacked in the eye early in Game 2, he took offense at the fans cheering the injury and gave them a double-finger flip-off as he left the court for stitches. The NBA fined him $25,000 for that.

– Last week he was the subject of an ESPN video debate that went viral when longtime sports talking head Chris (Mad Dog) Russo, said “Shut up and play. America is tired of Draymond Green.”

– And he’s bypassing traditional media with his new podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” using it to take on those topics, among others. The podcast is often making news, some of it controversial.

– Oh, and there’s also been some basketball.

No one is exactly sure what to make of all this. It’s all new. We’re used to getting a 10-minute postgame interview with a player. Now Green is posting 30 minutes or more of his thoughts several times a week.

He’s come right out and said it. Old media is done. “We’re the new media.”

Really?

Well, let’s look at this.

I’ve listened to a fair share of Green’s podcasts, and let’s say right up front his breakdowns of games — both the Warriors’ and the rest of the league — are excellent. So was the interview with Steph Curry. Having a “basketball I.Q.” has become a cliché, but Green really has it.

And we will get back to that.

But as those of us who have watched him get a technical foul (then refuse to let it go until he gets another one and is ejected) know, he sometimes doesn’t know when to quit.

As his college coach, Tom Izzo, said last week on 95.7 The Game:

“He’s a very cerebral player, but he wears his emotions on his sleeve ... You have to look at him and realize that chip on his shoulder sometimes gets him in trouble, but it makes him who he is.”

His “new media” has some of that.

He has doubled down on flipping off the Memphis fans. “That felt really good,” he said, and scoffed at the fine.

But you have to wonder how his teammates felt. After it was announced that he was thrown out of Game 1, when he was skipping around the court and waving “bring it on” to the fans, Andre Iguodola can be seen grabbing his jersey and trying to get him to stop it.

More than once he’s gone off on rants about how dumb the sports media is. His point is that they don’t have the knowledge or experience to weigh in on issues in sports.

But he had no problem taking on the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy at the Oscars. And, although he said he doesn’t condone violence, he came very close to offering support for Smith for slapping Rock, because Smith was protecting his wife.

And, out of nowhere, he went on a weird tangent on Twitter about Kim Kardashian dieting to fit into a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. The four-part tweet somehow turned into Green pontificating about parents who want celebrities to “raise someone else’s kids for them.”

Which is fine. Green is entitled to his opinions and he can certainly make them public.

Just don’t get huffy when someone in the media, or elsewhere, does the same thing.

The “Mad Dog” Russo fuss is instructive. Calling him “Bad Dog,” Green clearly has no idea who Russo is. Teamed with Mike Francesa, their “Mike and the Mad Dog” show dominated New York sports radio for 19 years. When the show ended, the New York Times covered the story.

Now, does that mean Russo wasn’t being an idiot? Of course not. He’s a sports talk veteran; that’s what you do — shout controversial things and hope for a reaction.

But he was doing Green a favor. He put that ridiculous take out on national television. And co-host J.J. Redick, a 15-year NBA veteran, knocked it out of the park.

“I have a real problem with that,” Redick said. “People on Fox News talk like that.”

Exactly. And Redick’s take has been on every sports media site in America.

Green, instead, made it personal, called Russo “a clown,” and said Russo was lucky he didn’t take his job, because that position was offered before he signed with TNT.

Take on the idea, not the person. Russo’s probably thrilled you singled him out. Use the discussion to make your larger point about unfair perceptions about how athletes should stay quiet.

And, by the way, when you get some breaking news during the podcast — the announcement that the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended — people want your reaction. Not that it is “low-hanging fruit” and you don’t have much to say about it.

Again, the breakdowns of the playoffs are excellent. For instance, the idea that the Suns aren’t just trying to get Luka Doncic on Chris Paul because Paul can score on him. The Suns are doing it to make Doncic play defense, which wears him down.

More of that. Less grievance. Then you’ve got something.

